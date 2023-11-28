American Medical Association is Reviewing Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc’s Integrated Epigenetic-Genetic Cardiovascular Medicine Tests for CPT PLA Codes

CPT codes are critical to receiving reimbursement from federal and private payers

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDIO), a leader in artificial intelligence-driven precision cardiovascular medicine tests, today announced the American Medical Association (AMA) Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) Editorial Panel is reviewing its Epi+Gen CHD and PrecisionCHD tests for CPT Proprietary Laboratory Analyses (PLA) codes. If approved, the codes are expected to be published by the AMA by January 1, 2024, and will be effective on April 1, 2024. Obtaining CPT PLA codes would be a significant step towards securing federal and private payer reimbursement for the Epi+Gen CHD and PrecisionCHD tests.





PrecisionCHD is the first artificial intelligence-driven integrated epigenetic-genetic diagnostic blood test for coronary heart disease, and Epi+Gen CHD is the first artificial intelligence-driven integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test to evaluate the three-year risk of a heart attack. Dedicated CPT PLA codes would ensure that the tests are properly identified when submitting claims to payers, streamlining the reimbursement process.

The CPT coding system provides a standardized terminology for physicians and other healthcare professionals to code medical services and procedures in the United States. CPT codes represent the most universally utilized medical terminology for reporting medical services to public and private health insurance payers. This includes coding for laboratory tests, physician services, and services from other healthcare professionals. The use of CPT codes offers a common language for reporting and billing various medical services across the American healthcare system.

Meesha Dogan PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Cardio Diagnostics noted that “pursuing CPT PLA codes is a key step in ensuring that more Americans can access Cardio’s next-generation cardiovascular tests, facilitating broader adoption of our tests.”

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases “will”, “will likely result,” “expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipated,” “estimate,” “projected,” “intend,” “goal,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company’s ability to compete, regulatory matters, protection of technology, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Current Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 and Forms 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 under the heading “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

