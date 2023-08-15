American Integration Contractors, LLC (AIC) Announces the Acquisition of Accel Protection and Technologies, LLC

BROUSSARD, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Integration Contractors, LLC (AIC), a leading systems integrator specializing in delivering advanced technologies to public safety, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Accel Protection and Technologies, LLC (Accel), a community-focused systems integration firm.





The combination of AIC and Accel brings together two strong Louisiana-based integrators with a long history of implementing complex technology projects. Together, AIC and Accel are now even better positioned to provide customers with robust solutions to complex problems. Today, an even larger number of customers will benefit from the expanded services now being provided by AIC.

“Bringing together AIC and Accel is a major boost to our already strong momentum and growth in the systems integration space. This combination brings together a large customer base and the benefit of two great companies working in tandem to provide the highest level of service and in delivering the best in breed technologies,” said Craig Noel, CEO of American Integration Contractors, LLC (AIC). “While both companies have been servicing different segments of the market, it has become clear to me through the process that Accel and American Integration Contractors have one primary thing in common and that is a strong desire to deliver the best services and highest level of customer satisfaction. There could not be a better fit and I am extremely excited about the great things this group effort will accomplish,” said Tommy Huval, owner of Accel and co-owner at AIC.

About American Integration Contractors, LLC (AIC) – AIC is the leading provider of collaborative systems along the Gulf Coast and has been nationally recognized for innovative command/control applications. AIC is a licensed electrical firm, systems integrator with strong past performance in fire alarm, CCTV, access control, LPR and command/control. AIC was specifically chosen by Motorola Solutions as their 1st of its kind Specialty Manufacturer’s Representative (MR) promoting Motorola’s video and software platform across Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. More information about AIC can be found at www.getaic.com

About Accel Protection and Technologies, LLC – Accel has been a leading provider of electronic security and life-safety services in Louisiana and with an impressive customer base which has been carefully serviced for 20+ years. Accel is a licensed systems integrator with a focus on community safety.

Contacts

Craig Noel



CEO, American Integration Contractors, LLC



info@getaic.com

Tel. 1-888-829-8534