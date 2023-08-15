Home Business Wire American Integration Contractors, LLC (AIC) Announces the Acquisition of Accel Protection and...
Business Wire

American Integration Contractors, LLC (AIC) Announces the Acquisition of Accel Protection and Technologies, LLC

di Business Wire

BROUSSARD, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Integration Contractors, LLC (AIC), a leading systems integrator specializing in delivering advanced technologies to public safety, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Accel Protection and Technologies, LLC (Accel), a community-focused systems integration firm.


The combination of AIC and Accel brings together two strong Louisiana-based integrators with a long history of implementing complex technology projects. Together, AIC and Accel are now even better positioned to provide customers with robust solutions to complex problems. Today, an even larger number of customers will benefit from the expanded services now being provided by AIC.

“Bringing together AIC and Accel is a major boost to our already strong momentum and growth in the systems integration space. This combination brings together a large customer base and the benefit of two great companies working in tandem to provide the highest level of service and in delivering the best in breed technologies,” said Craig Noel, CEO of American Integration Contractors, LLC (AIC). “While both companies have been servicing different segments of the market, it has become clear to me through the process that Accel and American Integration Contractors have one primary thing in common and that is a strong desire to deliver the best services and highest level of customer satisfaction. There could not be a better fit and I am extremely excited about the great things this group effort will accomplish,” said Tommy Huval, owner of Accel and co-owner at AIC.

About American Integration Contractors, LLC (AIC) – AIC is the leading provider of collaborative systems along the Gulf Coast and has been nationally recognized for innovative command/control applications. AIC is a licensed electrical firm, systems integrator with strong past performance in fire alarm, CCTV, access control, LPR and command/control. AIC was specifically chosen by Motorola Solutions as their 1st of its kind Specialty Manufacturer’s Representative (MR) promoting Motorola’s video and software platform across Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. More information about AIC can be found at www.getaic.com

About Accel Protection and Technologies, LLC – Accel has been a leading provider of electronic security and life-safety services in Louisiana and with an impressive customer base which has been carefully serviced for 20+ years. Accel is a licensed systems integrator with a focus on community safety.

Contacts

Craig Noel

CEO, American Integration Contractors, LLC

info@getaic.com
Tel. 1-888-829-8534

Articoli correlati

T-Mobile Expands 5G Network Coverage in Pennsylvania

Business Wire Business Wire -
What’s the news: T-Mobile has upgraded 5G service across more than 37,000 square miles of the Keystone State, covering...
Continua a leggere

QualSights Makes Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 2,483 Percent, QualSights Ranks No. 226 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private CompaniesCHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inc. revealed today...
Continua a leggere

Web Connectivity Limited Partners with Insurity to Further Expand its Sure Underwriting Solution to the London Market

Business Wire Business Wire -
This partnership seamlessly connects Sure Underwriting’s low-code capabilities and self-service configuration tools to the core London market platforms and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php