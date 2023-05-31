American Cancer Society Joins the Giving Good® Gift Card Program from Blackhawk Network (BHN®)

Gift card donations help aid in the American Cancer Society’s efforts to improve the lives of people facing cancer and their families

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expanding on the success of its charitable gift cards, Blackhawk Network (BHN®) and the American Cancer Society (ACS) have announced the launch of a new Giving Good® gift card focused on supporting the impactful research and advocacy work of ACS. The ACS Giving Good gift card is part of the growing line of gift cards that brings top brands together onto a single card, with a portion of the load value directly benefitting a charitable cause. Launched in 2020, the Giving Good Card program has raised more than $2.8 million in funds for its charity partners including Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity, Make-A-Wish®, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Wounded Warrior Project1.

The ACS Giving Good card offers a variety of top restaurants, retailers and entertainment brands, allowing the recipient to choose where they want to redeem their gift. When shoppers purchase an ACS Giving Good gift card, BHN, the creator of the cards, makes a donation equal to 3% of the card’s value2 to the ACS, which works to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support. The value of each ACS Giving Good card is customizable, ranging from $25 to $500, with no fees.

“The funds raised from the Giving Good program will help fuel our efforts to improve the lives of cancer patients and their families,” said Jeff Fehlis, executive vice president for the American Cancer Society. “We are grateful to BHN and its incredible retail partners for their continued support of our cause.”

“Since we launched the program in 2020, our Giving Good platform has grown as an important form of support for our non-profit partners,” said Steve Dekker, managing director, Americas, BHN. “Adding a partner like the American Cancer Society is especially meaningful for the team at BHN. These gift cards provide both a great giving and gifting solution while also giving back to support the ACS’ mission.”

The ACS Giving Good gift cards are available now at GiftCards.com, GiftCardMall.com, and the Gift Card Mall® display at select retailers nationwide.

Giving Good® gift cards are issued by Pathward®, N.A., member FDIC.

About Blackhawk Network (BHN®)

Blackhawk Network (BHN®) is the leader in global branded payment technologies. We strengthen relationships between brands and their customers, employees, and partners by transforming transactions into connections. BHN’s portfolio includes: Gift Card & eGift products, promotions and distribution that grow revenue faster; Rewards & Incentives that build loyalty and acquisition and are integrated into today’s leading platforms; and Payments that enable businesses and customers to access and disburse funds in convenient and innovative ways. BHN’s network spans across the globe with over 400,000 consumer touchpoints. Learn more at bhn.com.

About GiftCards.com

GiftCards.com is a leading B2C online provider of gift card products, including personalized Visa® and Mastercard® plastic and egift cards, gift cards for top retailers and restaurants and multi-merchant cards such as Happy Cards. GiftCards.com is one of the highest-ranked and most-trafficked gift card websites.

About Pathward®

Pathward®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

1 BHN 2023

2 The donation program is not a Pathward product or service, nor does Pathward sponsor the donation.

