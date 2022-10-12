<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Ameresco to Host RNG Plant Tour in Phoenix, AZ on November 15, 2022

di Business Wire

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#carbonreduction–Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that management will host a Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) plant tour in Phoenix, AZ on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

The plant tour will begin at 10 a.m. MT and will showcase the largest wastewater treatment biogas-to-renewable natural gas (RNG) facility in the US, designed, built, owned, operated and maintained by Ameresco. The plant tour will be followed by a lunch at 11:30 a.m. MT hosted by management at the Courtyard by Marriott Phoenix West/Avondale. The lunch will include a presentation and Q&A session providing a deeper understanding of Ameresco’s RNG business.

Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact Ameresco Investor Relations at amerescoir@advisiry.com.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent clean technology integrator of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

Leila Dillon, 508.661.2264, news@ameresco.com

Investor Relations

Eric Prouty, AdvisIRy Partners, 212.750.5800, eric.prouty@advisiry.com
Lynn Morgen, AdvisIRy Partners, 212.750.5800, lynn.morgen@advisiry.com

