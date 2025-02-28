Ameresco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

FY24 Total Revenue Growth of 29%

Total Project Backlog up 24% Y/Y to $4.8 billion

Record Q4 Contract Conversions of $1.1 billion Drives Y/Y Contracted Backlog up 92%

Record 241 MWe Energy Assets Placed in Operation During 2024

Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenues of $1,769.9 million and $532.7 million

Net income attributable to common shareholders of $56.8 million and $37.1 million

GAAP EPS of $1.07 and $0.70

Non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 and $0.88

Adjusted EBITDA of $225.3 million and $87.2 million

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers navigate the energy transition, today announced financial results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024. The Company also furnished supplemental information in conjunction with this press release in a Current Report on Form 8-K. The supplemental information, which includes Non-GAAP financial measures, has been posted to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.ameresco.com. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to the appropriate GAAP measures are included herein. All financial result comparisons made are against the prior year period unless otherwise noted.

CEO George Sakellaris commented, “The fourth quarter represented a strong and resilient finish to an excellent year for Ameresco. Our team continued to deliver solid results in a dynamic business environment while positioning the Company for future growth and adding to our multi-year visibility. Our record revenue performance was driven by growth across our business lines, reflecting robust demand for cost effective projects that provide energy savings and resilience. This was also a record quarter in project contract conversions with over $1 billion, bringing our contracted project backlog to over $2.5 billion at year-end, approximately twice 2023 levels. We also placed a record 241 MWe of energy assets into service during the year. These accomplishments have added considerably to our total multiyear revenue visibility which now stands at almost $10 billion. During the quarter, we also successfully divested our AEG business unit allowing us to remain focused on our core businesses and the exciting growth opportunities within our target markets.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

(All financial result comparisons made are against the prior year period unless otherwise noted.)

(in millions) Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Revenue Net Income (1) Adj. EBITDA Revenue Net Income (1) Adj. EBITDA Projects $418.3 $0.4 $13.7 $346.5 $27.2 $26.3 Energy Assets $57.6 $8.9 $31.1 $43.9 $1.3 $23.3 O&M $26.5 $1.7 $2.6 $24.4 $4.1 $3.4 Other $30.2 $26.2 $39.8 $26.6 $1.1 $1.9 Total (2) $532.7 $37.1 $87.2 $441.4 $33.7 $54.9 (1) Net Income represents net income attributable to common shareholders (2) Numbers in table may not sum due to rounding.

Total revenue increased 20.7% to $532.7 million, with growth across all four of our business lines. Projects revenue grew 20.7% to $418.3 million, driven by our focus on project execution and the conversion of our awarded backlog to contracts. Energy Assets revenue increased 31.2% to $57.6 million, on the strength of record growth in assets placed in service. O&M revenue increased 8.6% to $26.5 million reflecting a solid attachment rate to our growing projects business. Other revenue increased 13.7% to $30.2 million. Gross margin of 12.5% for the quarter was significantly lower than expected. Unanticipated cost overruns on two of our large-scale legacy projects, negatively impacted gross profit by approximately $20 million, or 400 basis points. Operating income of $44.6 million, included a gain recognized on the sale of our AEG business unit of approximately $38.0 million, was partially offset by non-cash impairment charges of approximately $12.0 million taken on certain energy assets and higher depreciation expenses of $8.0 million. Interest and other expenses, net was $23.4 million, representing an increase of 45.7%. We continued to take advantage of clean energy tax incentives, resulting in an effective tax rate benefit of (58.9)% compared to a benefit of (67.0)% in 2023. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $37.1 million, increasing by 14.6%. Adjusted EBITDA of $87.2 million, increased 58.7%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Metrics

($ in millions) December 31, 2024 Total Corporate Debt (1) $243.1 Corporate Debt Leverage Ratio (2) 3.2x Total Energy Asset Debt (3) $1,390.2 Energy Asset Book Value (4) $1,915.3 Energy Debt Advance Rate (5) 73% Q4 Cash Flows from Operating Activities $18.4 Plus: Q4 Proceeds from Federal ESPC Projects $35.4 Equals: Q4 Adjusted Cash from Operations $53.8 8-quarter rolling average Cash Flows from Operating Activities $6.0 Plus: 8-quarter rolling average Proceeds from Federal ESPC Projects $39.9 Equals: 8-quarter rolling average Adjusted Cash from Operations $45.8 (1) Subordinated debt, term loans, and drawn amounts on the revolving line of credit, net of debt discount and issuance costs (2) Debt to EBITDA, as calculated under our Sr. Secured Credit Facility (3) Term loans, sale-leasebacks and construction loan project financings for our Energy Assets in operations and in-construction and development (4) Book Value of our Energy Assets in operations and in-construction and development (5) Total Energy Asset Debt divided by Energy Asset Book Value

The Company ended 2024 with $108.5 million in cash. During the fourth quarter the Company executed the planned, strategic divestiture of our energy technology and advisory services business, AEG, which resulted in significant cash proceeds and a higher than expected gain of approximately $38.0 million. The Company used the net cash proceeds from the sale to pay down its corporate term loan, resulting in an improvement in the corporate debt leverage ratio as of December 31, 2024. Our total corporate debt including our subordinated debt, term loans and drawn amounts on our revolving line of credit declined to $243.1 million from $272.5 million. Subsequent to the year-end, we extended and increased this facility, providing further financial flexibility and increased capacity to help fund our growth. During the fourth quarter we successfully executed approximately $237.0 million in project financing commitments to help fund our Energy Asset business. Our Energy Asset Debt was $1.4 billion with an Energy Debt Advance rate of 73% on the Energy Asset Book Value. Our Adjusted Cash from Operations during the quarter was $53.8 million. Our 8-quarter rolling average Adjusted Cash from Operations was $45.8 million.

Project and Asset Highlights

($ in millions) At December 31, 2024 Awarded Project Backlog (1) $2,274 Contracted Project Backlog $2,544 Total Project Backlog $4,818 12-month Contracted Backlog (2) $1,146 O&M Revenue Backlog $1,378 Energy Asset Visibility (3) $3,325 Operating Energy Assets 731 MWe Ameresco's Net Assets in Development (4) 637 MWe (1) Customer contracts that have not been signed yet (2) We define our 12-month backlog as the estimated amount of revenues that we expect to recognize in the next twelve months from our fully-contracted backlog (3) Estimated contracted revenue and incentives during PPA period plus estimated additional revenue from operating RNG assets over a 20-year period, assuming RINs at $1.50/gallon and brown gas at $3.50/MMBtu with $3.00/MMBtu for LCFS on certain projects (4) Net MWe capacity includes only our share of any jointly owned assets

Ameresco brought 31 MWe of Energy Assets into operation, including the 15.6 MWe Roxana RNG plant.

Ameresco’s Assets in Development increased 48 MWe during the quarter to 637 MWe with the addition of a number of large battery and PV assets.

The Southern California Edison projects continue to progress and we expect them to be finalized this year.

Summary and Outlook

“Entering 2025, Ameresco is well-positioned for continued long term profitable growth even in an evolving industry and political landscape. While we expect continued growth in our recurring energy assets and O&M businesses, our projects business, and specifically our federal projects, will be impacted as the new administration determines which projects align with its funding priorities. We expect there to be continued long-term demand for our budget-neutral, cost-saving solutions as energy demand and prices continue to increase. We also expect the growing need for resilient, reliable power and infrastructure upgrades to drive the continued growth of our energy solutions as these drivers align with the new administration's priorities. Additionally, we foresee growing contributions from our European business, with renewable projects driven by decarbonization and net-zero commitments. These critical market drivers and our proven tailored solutions will continue to bolster our status as a leading global market player.”

Given the current unpredictable political and regulatory environment, we have evaluated our federal government exposure in our 2025 guidance. We are guiding revenue of $1.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA $235 million at the midpoints of our ranges. We have reviewed risks related to project cancellations, pauses and re-scopes and factored that into our guidance. However, if these factors last longer than anticipated, our earnings could be impacted.

We anticipate placing approximately 100-120 MWe of energy assets in service, including 1-2 RNG plants. Our expected capex is $350 million to $400 million, the majority of which we expect to fund with additional energy asset debt, tax equity or tax credit sales.

We anticipate that first quarter revenue and Adjusted EBITDA will be similar to Q1 last year. Because the first quarter is our seasonally lowest revenue quarter, and due to the generally linear nature of depreciation and interest expenses, we expect to have negative EPS. With respect to the cadence of revenue, we expect revenues in the second half of the year to represent approximately 60% of our total revenue for 2025. This is consistent with our performance from the past couple of years.

Our 2025 guidance does not include the potential impact of a change in accounting principle related to sale-leaseback arrangements that is currently being assessed. If implemented, this change could result in lower annual interest and other expenses with an estimated impact of approximately $20 million in 2025.

FY 2025 Guidance Ranges Revenue $1.85 billion $1.95 billion Gross Margin 15.5% 16.0% Adjusted EBITDA $225 million $245 million Depreciation & Amortization $103 million $105 million Interest Expense & Other $85 million $90 million Effective Tax Rate (50)% (35)% Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest ($5) million ($8) million Non-GAAP EPS $0.70 $0.90 The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS guidance excludes the potential impact of redeemable non-controlling interest activity, one-time charges, energy asset and goodwill impairment charges, changes in contingent consideration, restructuring activities, as well as any related tax impact.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include references to adjusted EBITDA, Non- GAAP EPS, Non-GAAP net income and adjusted cash from operations, which are Non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these Non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses these measures, please see the section following the accompanying tables titled “Exhibit A: Non-GAAP Financial Measures”. For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Financial Guidance in the accompanying tables.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering diversified generation solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Ameresco, Inc., including statements about market conditions, pipeline, visibility, backlog, pending agreements, financial guidance including estimated future revenues, net income, adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP EPS, gross margin, effective tax rate, interest rate, depreciation, tax attributes and capital investments, as well as statements about our financing plans, the impact the IRA, the impact of policies and regulatory changes implemented by the new U.S. administration, supply chain disruptions, shortage and cost of materials and labor, and other macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges; the impact from a possible change in accounting principle; our expectations related to our agreement with SCE including the impact of delays and any requirement to pay liquidated damages, and other statements containing the words “projects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “will” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: demand for our energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions; the timing of, and ability to, enter into contracts for awarded projects on the terms proposed or at all; the timing of work we do on projects where we recognize revenue on a percentage of completion basis; the ability to perform under signed contracts without delay and in accordance with their terms and the potential for liquidated and other damages we may be subject to; the fiscal health of the government and the risk of government shutdowns and reductions in the federal workforce; our ability to complete and operate our projects on a profitable basis and as committed to our customers; our cash flows from operations and our ability to arrange financing to fund our operations and projects; our customers’ ability to finance their projects and credit risk from our customers; our ability to comply with covenants in our existing debt agreements; the impact of macroeconomic challenges, weather related events and climate change; our reliance on third parties for our construction and installation work; availability and cost of labor and equipment particularly given global supply chain challenges, tariffs and global trade conflicts; global supply chain challenges, component shortages and inflationary pressures; changes in federal, state and local government policies and programs related to energy efficiency and renewable energy; the ability of customers to cancel or defer contracts included in our backlog; the output and performance of our energy plants and energy projects; cybersecurity incidents and breaches; regulatory and other risks inherent to constructing and operating energy assets; the effects of our acquisitions and joint ventures; seasonality in construction and in demand for our products and services; a customer’s decision to delay our work on, or other risks involved with, a particular project; the addition of new customers or the loss of existing customers; market price of our Class A Common stock prevailing from time to time; the nature of other investment opportunities presented to our Company from time to time; risks related to our international operation and international growth strategy; and other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

AMERESCO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts) December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,516 $ 79,271 Restricted cash 69,706 62,311 Accounts receivable, net 256,961 153,362 Accounts receivable retainage 39,843 33,826 Unbilled revenue 644,105 636,163 Inventory 11,556 13,637 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 145,906 123,391 Income tax receivable 1,685 5,775 Project development costs, net 22,856 20,735 Total current assets 1,301,134 1,128,471 Federal ESPC receivable 609,128 609,265 Property and equipment, net 11,040 17,395 Energy assets, net 1,915,311 1,689,424 Goodwill, net 66,305 75,587 Intangible assets, net 8,814 6,808 Right-of-use assets, net 80,149 58,586 Restricted cash, non-current portion 20,156 12,094 Deferred income tax assets, net 56,523 26,411 Other assets 89,948 89,735 Total assets $ 4,158,508 $ 3,713,776 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portions of long-term debt and financing lease liabilities, net $ 149,363 $ 322,247 Accounts payable 529,338 402,752 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 107,293 108,831 Current portions of operating lease liabilities 10,536 13,569 Deferred revenue 91,734 52,903 Income taxes payable 744 1,169 Total current liabilities 889,008 901,471 Long-term debt and financing lease liabilities, net of current portion, unamortized discount and debt issuance costs 1,483,900 1,170,075 Federal ESPC liabilities 555,396 533,054 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 2,223 4,479 Deferred grant income 6,436 6,974 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 59,479 42,258 Other liabilities 114,454 82,714 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interests, net $ 2,463 $ 46,865 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023 — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 36,603,048 shares issued and 34,501,213 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024, 36,378,990 shares issued and 34,277,195 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 3 3 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 144,000,000 shares authorized, 18,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 378,321 320,892 Retained earnings 652,561 595,911 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (5,874 ) (3,045 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 2,101,835 shares at December 31, 2024 and 2,101,795 at December 31, 2023 (11,788 ) (11,788 ) Stockholders’ equity before non-controlling interest 1,013,225 901,975 Non-controlling interests 31,924 23,911 Total stockholders’ equity 1,045,149 925,886 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 4,158,508 $ 3,713,776

AMERESCO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 532,667 $ 441,368 $ 1,769,928 $ 1,374,633 Cost of revenues 465,877 367,192 1,513,837 1,128,204 Gross profit 66,790 74,176 256,091 246,429 Selling, general and administrative expenses 47,841 36,672 173,761 162,138 Gain on sale of business, net 38,007 — 38,007 — Asset impairments 12,384 3,831 12,384 3,831 Earnings from unconsolidated entities 68 402 792 1,758 Operating income 44,640 34,075 108,745 82,218 Interest and other expenses, net 23,406 16,066 74,805 43,949 Income before income taxes 21,234 18,009 33,940 38,269 Income tax benefit (16,676 ) (15,083 ) (20,000 ) (25,635 ) Net income 37,910 33,092 53,940 63,904 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests (825 ) 643 2,817 (1,434 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 37,085 $ 33,735 $ 56,757 $ 62,470 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.65 $ 1.08 $ 1.20 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.64 $ 1.07 $ 1.17 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 52,463 52,247 52,380 52,140 Diluted 53,257 53,063 53,140 53,228

AMERESCO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 53,940 $ 63,904 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation of energy assets, net 82,114 59,390 Depreciation of property and equipment 4,963 4,155 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 5,151 4,201 Amortization of intangible assets 2,134 2,366 Increase in contingent consideration 149 347 Accretion of ARO liabilities 332 258 Impairment of goodwill — 2,222 Provision for bad debts 1,340 356 Impairment of long-lived assets / loss on disposal 12,815 1,710 Gain on sale of business, net of transaction costs (38,007 ) — Non-cash project revenue related to in-kind leases (4,164 ) (3,164 ) Earnings from unconsolidated entities (792 ) (1,758 ) Net gain from derivatives (1,027 ) (1,108 ) Stock-based compensation expense 14,130 10,318 Deferred income taxes, net (24,315 ) (27,602 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 2,216 (368 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (96,867 ) 52,647 Accounts receivable retainage (14,342 ) 4,337 Federal ESPC receivable (158,937 ) (260,378 ) Inventory, net 2,081 581 Unbilled revenue 54,953 (13,211 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,576 (41,125 ) Project development costs (3,255 ) (5,486 ) Other assets (5,287 ) (6,896 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities 143,776 53,238 Deferred revenue 50,738 26,202 Other liabilities 7,504 3,559 Income taxes receivable, net 3,679 1,314 Cash flows from operating activities 117,598 (69,991 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (4,291 ) (5,713 ) Capital investment in energy assets (416,992 ) (538,418 ) Capital investment in major maintenance of energy assets (17,063 ) (7,636 ) Grant award received on energy asset 400 — Net proceeds from sale of business 54,249 — Net proceeds from sale of equity investment 13,091 — Acquisitions, net of cash received — (9,182 ) Contributions to equity and other investments (11,757 ) (5,429 ) Loans to joint venture investments — (565 ) Purchases of subsurface land easements (4,274 ) — Cash flows from investing activities (386,637 ) (566,943 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on long-term corporate debt financings (127,000 ) (155,000 ) Proceeds from long-term corporate debt financings 100,000 — Payments on senior secured revolving credit facility, net (4,900 ) (43,000 ) Proceeds from long-term energy asset debt financings 643,529 843,498 Payments on long-term energy asset debt and financing leases (424,421 ) (148,057 ) Payment on seller's promissory note (61,941 ) — Payments of debt discount and debt issuance costs (15,308 ) (9,315 ) Proceeds from Federal ESPC projects 164,779 154,338 Net proceeds from energy asset receivable financing arrangements 6,012 14,512 Proceeds from exercises of options and ESPP 2,763 4,455 Contributions from non-controlling interest 35,407 3,738 Distributions to non-controlling interest (1,368 ) (21,842 ) Distributions to redeemable non-controlling interests, net (422 ) (658 ) Investment fund call option exercise (3,186 ) — Payment of contingent consideration — (1,866 ) Cash flows from financing activities 313,944 640,803 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (203 ) (81 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 44,702 3,788 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of year 153,676 149,888 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of year $ 198,378 $ 153,676

