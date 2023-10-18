Ameresco Named Finalists for the 2023 S&P Global Commodity Insights Global Energy Awards

Ameresco Executive Vice President Mike Bakas and Colorado Mountain College and Holy Cross Energy Project Named Finalists.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#carbonreduction—Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that Michael Bakas, Executive Vice President of Distributed Generation System, and the company’s project with Colorado Mountain College and Holy Cross Energy have been named finalists for the S&P Global Commodity Insights Global Energy Awards.









The S&P Global Commodity Insights Global Energy Awards recognize the energy sector’s exponential growth and rapid progress, honoring organizations and individuals in the industry who are dedicated to achieving excellence. Nominees are considered by an impartial panel of international energy experts, whose background and experience include regulation, policymaking, corporate leadership, trading, and strategic consulting.

Michael Bakas, Executive Vice President of Distributed Generation Systems and co-founder of Ameresco, has been named a finalist for the 2023 Rising Star Individual Award, which honors leaders who are driving excellence in energy, chemicals, energy investment, finance, or policy. With more than 30 years of experience, he has played a key role in shaping energy markets and growing Ameresco’s renewable energy asset portfolio. Mike’s team has developed comprehensive projects that incorporate innovative cleantech and financial solutions to advance the decarbonization and resiliency goals for clients across many sectors.

Ameresco’s project with Colorado Mountain College (CMC) and Holy Cross Energy (HCE) has been named a finalist for 2023 Infrastructure Project of the Year, recognizing excellence in project execution and management, as well as unique innovation and impact approach and in implementation. Ameresco entered into a power purchase agreement with Holy Cross Energy (HCE), to construct and install a battery energy storage system on land owned by Colorado Mountain College (CMC) and leased by Ameresco. As the largest installation of its kind in Colorado, the combined solar and battery work furthers HCE’s goal of increasing the clean energy sources it provides to its members to 100% by 2030 and completely offsetting its greenhouse gas emission to net zero by 2035. The project offsets 100% of the electricity use of three CMC campuses. Through innovative financial models and climate-driven technology, all parties could eliminate concerns around potential financial barriers and focus on providing the most effective solutions to each party’s environmental goals. The avoided annual greenhouse is equivalent to removing 1,481 passenger vehicles from the road or not burning 7,551,050 pounds of coal.

“We are both excited and deeply grateful to have two remarkable finalists for the 2023 S&P Global Energy Awards. Mike’s tireless dedication and vision has been instrumental in advancing the energy sector, and his invaluable leadership has been pivotal in Ameresco’s journey towards a sustainable energy future,” said George P. Sakellaris, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ameresco. “Our collaboration with Colorado Mountain College and Holy Cross Energy on the groundbreaking energy project is a testament to Ameresco’s commitment to innovation and environmental sustainability. We’re honored to be named a finalist for the 2023 Infrastructure Project of the Year, as it underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence and our mission to drive positive change in the industry.”

The award winners will be announced on December 7, 2023 in New York City.

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/energy-efficiency/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes solutions that help customers decarbonize to net zero and build energy resiliency while leveraging smart, connected technologies. From implementing energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades to developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources – we are a trusted sustainability partner. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,300 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

Contacts

Media:



Ameresco: Leila Dillon, 508-661-2264, news@ameresco.com