Ameresco Landfill Gas to Renewable Natural Gas Plant Operations Begin at Republic Services’ Benson Valley Landfill

Facility operations capable of processing 2,000 scfm of raw landfill gas and will reduce over 27,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & FRANKFORT, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#carbonreduction—Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it achieved commercial operation at its landfill gas to renewable natural gas plant at Republic Services’ Benson Valley Landfill in Frankfort, Kentucky. The Benson Valley facility has a gross nameplate in excess of 483,552 Dekatherms per year and is capable of processing 2,000 scfm of raw landfill gas.









Ameresco broke ground on the project in June 2022 and reached commercial operation in August 2023. As a result of this collaborative, long-term partnership, Benson Valley Landfill will reduce 27,440 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, a figure that is roughly equivalent to the carbon sequestered by planting 325,899 acres of forests or 31 million gallons of gasoline not being combusted.

“At Republic Services, our vision is to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world now and for future generations,” said Republic Services Area President Larson Richardson. “Our long-standing partnership with Ameresco enables us to capture naturally occurring gas created by decomposing waste in our landfill and convert that gas into a low-carbon fuel source that reduces greenhouse gas emissions. The Benson Valley RNG facility is just another example of us living our values; we are Sustainability in Action.”

Among the many benefits of this project, the completion of this work ensures that clean energy resources are available for the regional economy and significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions within the environment. These benefits directly contribute to Republic Services’ long-term sustainability goal to beneficially reuse 50% more of their biogas by 2030. This is Ameresco’s eighth renewable energy project with Republic with another ten projects in various stages of development, permitting or construction.

“Achieving nationwide carbon neutrality necessitates the collective contributions of a diversified portfolio of technologies; there is no singular solution. It will also require a voluntary commitment to such cause from across all sectors,” said Michael Bakas, Executive Vice President of Ameresco, “Republic Services has made such a commitment, and we at Ameresco are profoundly fortunate to embark on this sustainability journey alongside them. Our collaboration harnesses advanced technologies to convert a byproduct of human activity into dependable and dispatchable renewable energy.”

To learn more about the distributed generation solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/renewable-energy/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes solutions that help customers decarbonize to net zero and build energy resiliency while leveraging smart, connected technologies. From implementing energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades to developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources – we are a trusted sustainability partner. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,300 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services. Republic’s industry-leading commitments to advance circularity, reduce emissions and decarbonize operations are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

The announcement of achieving commercial operations for an energy asset is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from the energy asset, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total assets in development or operation. This project was included in our previously reported assets in development as of June 30, 2023.

