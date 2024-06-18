Ameresco and U.S. Army Unveil Advanced Renewable Energy System at Fort Detrick

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & FREDERICK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the newly completed U.S. Army’s advanced renewable energy system at U.S. Army Installation Fort Detrick in Maryland. This event marks the culmination of efforts to enhance the base’s energy independence, sustainability, and potential for energy resiliency.









Ameresco’s energy asset activation is now live and features a 6 MW/6MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) that integrates seamlessly with an existing 18.6 MW (DC) solar energy facility, which has been operational since 2016. This integration not only boosts the facility’s capacity by providing frequency regulation services to the local electric grid but also enhances the overall energy security and sustainability of the installation by improving the power quality and correcting unintended fluctuations in generation.

“We’re proud to lead initiatives that not only bolster the U.S. Army’s energy security but also align with our commitment to consistently deliver the most innovative and vendor neutral energy solutions,” said Nicole Bulgarino, Executive Vice President of Ameresco. “This project at Fort Detrick is a steppingstone towards future developments, including potential integration into a microgrid system, which will provide further essential backup power and support the Army’s mission-critical operations during potential outages.”

“The Army and industry partners like Ameresco share a common vision to create a sustainable, resilient, and clean energy future,” said the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment, Honorable Rachel Jacobson. “The 6 MW/h energy storage system we are inaugurating at Fort Detrick complements the existing 18.6 MW (DC) solar installation and exemplifies cutting edge innovation and the success of partnerships. This win-win outcome benefits the Army, local Maryland communities, and many other stakeholders.”

The Fort Detrick facility is a key U.S. Installation Management Command installation (IMCOM) encompassing a 1,200-acre campus. It supports a broad spectrum of government agencies and military services including the Defense Health Agency, Space Force, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, and the 21st Signal Brigade. Fort Detrick has been an integral part of the community since its establishment and continues to be a hub for significant scientific and medical advancements, which it will now continue with the support of its new BESS activation.

Today, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the activation of the BESS. The event took place at the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Detrick’s Area B Solar Field. Key attendees included Robert Hughes, Executive Director of the U.S. Army Office of Energy Initiatives, the Honorable Rachel Jacobson, the 17th Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Army for Installations, Energy and Environment (ASA(IE&E)), and representatives from Ameresco. The ceremony was hosted by Brigadier General Edward H. Bailey, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command and Fort Detrick.

