Amentum Awarded Seat on $3.2B U.S. Army’s Gateway to Sustainment IDIQ to Provide Engineering Solutions

CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AmentumWin–Amentum has been awarded a seat on the Multiple-award Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Gateway to Sustainment (G2S) ten-year contract with a maximum value of $3.2 billion to develop, engineer and rapidly deploy technologies for the U.S. Army Communications and Electronics Command (CECOM), Defense Logistics Agency and other DOD and Federal Agencies.





“G2S is another great opportunity for Amentum to provide our cutting-edge solutions and leverage our expertise in technology and engineering modernization for the U.S. Army,” said Jill Bruning, President of Amentum’s Engineering, Science, and Technology Group.

Amentum will provide aggressive, scaled, and agile engineering solutions on the G2S IDIQ contract to drive the fast-paced acquisition and deployment of systems including counter-IED and mine detection; electronic warfare; aircraft survivability; and training. Amentum is also poised to provide ancillary engineering, obsolescence monitoring, and test and evaluation services that could be ordered on G2S.

Amentum’s proven expertise providing scientific solutions, technological advancements and engineering modernization makes us perfectly situated to play a significant role on this IDIQ to drive the program’s key goals of supply chain agility, hybrid organic contractor support, Diminishing Manufacturing Sources and Material Shortages (DMSMS), and Form, Fit and Function replacement parts.

“G2S offers Amentum the ability to work with the government to sustain our operational forces,” said Jack Kasiski, Senior Vice-President Operations.

