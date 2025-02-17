Amentum Appoints Michele St. Mary as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Amentum--Amentum (NYSE: AMTM), a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Michele St. Mary as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, effective immediately.

St. Mary will lead Amentum’s legal, ethics, compliance, contracts, and security functions globally. Her role includes oversight of corporate matters, including governance, transactional and securities law matters, advice on the full range of contracting issues, supervision of company litigation and the areas of labor and employment law, compliance, export control, and international law.

St. Mary steps into the Chief Legal Officer role as Stuart Young retires from the company after over 30 years working for Amentum and legacy companies. During his tenure, Young was instrumental in the strategic integration of M&A transactions and providing critical counsel throughout the evolution of the company and the government contracting industry.

“It is an exciting and critical time for sharp minds and proven leaders to join Amentum, and Michele is a top business-driven legal expert with more than 25 years of deep experience in the government contracting industry,” said John Heller, Chief Executive Officer of Amentum. “Her wealth of knowledge helps to smartly position us for global growth opportunities, and we welcome her to the executive leadership team.”

Most recently, St. Mary served as the vice president, deputy general counsel and assistant secretary for L3Harris Technologies. She spent 19 years at L3Harris leading legal, contracts, trade compliance and ethics for progressively larger and more complex business segments. She has also provided legal oversight for mergers and acquisitions, strategic integrations, government relations and lobbying, insider threat and counterintelligence. Before that, St. Mary was senior counsel for Sun Microsystems, Inc. and an associate at Crowell & Moring LLP.

St. Mary earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Yale University, and her juris doctorate from Yale Law School.

About Amentum

Amentum is a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions, trusted by the United States and its allies to address their most significant and complex challenges in science, security and sustainability. Our people apply undaunted curiosity, relentless ambition and boundless imagination to challenge convention and drive progress. Our commitments are underpinned by the belief that safety, collaboration and well-being are integral to success. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we have more than 53,000 employees in approximately 80 countries across all 7 continents.

Visit us at amentum.com to learn how we advance the future together.

Media Contact:

Chanel Mann

chanel.mann@amentum.com

Investor Contact:

Nathan Rutledge

IR@amentum.com