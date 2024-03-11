Home Business Wire AMC Significantly Expands the Availability of its Popular Grocery Store Popcorn Through...
AMC Significantly Expands the Availability of its Popular Grocery Store Popcorn Through the Addition of Publix and Kroger Stores, and Amazon.com

AMC Theatres Grocery Popcorn varieties are now available for purchase at all Publix locations, Kroger stores, and at Amazon.com

Distribution expansion to Kroger and Publix more than doubles the national outlets where consumers can purchase AMC Theatres’ line of retail popcorn

AMC Theatres Microwave Popcorn varieties also are now available for purchase for the first time as a 6-pack case in both variety and individual flavors at Amazon.com

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AMC–AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, today announced that based on consumer demand for its ready-to-eat and microwave popcorn varieties, it is rapidly expanding distribution of its retail line of popcorn — more than doubling the national outlets offering these high-demand products. After close to a year of product availability exclusively at Walmart, AMC Theatres Grocery Popcorn is now available for purchase at several of the largest supermarket operators including Publix and Kroger — and is also readily available for purchase online at our Amazon store.




This expansion allows consumers more options to conveniently bring home The Flavor of The Movies™ and enjoy the taste of movie theatre popcorn.

2024 distribution expansion:

Publix

  • Available Variety: AMC Theatres Microwave Popcorn
  • Available Flavors: Classic Butter, Extra Butter, Lightly Salted

Kroger – Beginning mid-March

  • Available Variety: AMC Theatres Ready-To-Eat Popcorn
  • Available Flavors: Classic Butter, Extra Butter

Additionally, due to increased demand, AMC’s delicious microwave popcorn varieties are also now available with the click of a button at Amazon.com, the world’s largest online retailer. The Classic Butter, Extra Butter and Lightly Salted flavor lineup of AMC Theatres Grocery Popcorn can now be purchased as a variety pack or individual flavor cases of six boxes.

“After a nationwide rollout last year to more than 2,700 Walmart stores, we are delighted to bring the freshly popped taste of our movie theatre popcorn to consumers at Publix, Kroger and at Amazon.com,” said Ellen Copaken, SVP, Marketing. “The overwhelming positive consumer response and demand for these products reinforces that ‘AMC Makes Movies Better’ in theatre, at home, online — anywhere you go. We’ll continue to work with amazing retailers like Walmart, Kroger, Publix and Amazon to make it convenient for consumers to enjoy our delicious popcorn throughout the year.”

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 900 theatres and 10,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, website, and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. In addition, in 2023 AMC launched AMC Theatres Distribution with the highly successful releases of TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR and RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ. AMC Theatres Distribution expects to release more concert films with the world’s leading musical artists in the years ahead. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

Category: Company Release

Contacts

Ryan Noonan, (913) 213-2183

rnoonan@amctheatres.com

