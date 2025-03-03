AmberSemi Targets Enhanced Power Efficiency for AI Chips in Data Centers With Development of 50VDC to 0.8VDC Solution

Company will demo this 50VDC to 0.8VDC solution privately in March at APEC 2025

DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amber Semiconductor, Inc. (AmberSemi™), a fabless semiconductor company that is developing the next generation of power conversion, control and protection solutions, announced today that it will demo, at the 2025 Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC), a new breakthrough in its power management technologies for substantial increases in power efficiency and density directly to the AI chip in data centers. This solution will bring reduced size and eliminate conversion steps, enabling 50VDC to 0.8VDC power directly to the AI chip on the motherboard of data center servers — scalable to 1500A+. AmberSemi is developing this DC-DC conversion solution specifically based on requirements gathered directly from top data center operators and major solution providers with the goal of solving their problem for improved power utilization in data centers to better enable AI computing to scale faster, on the foundation of AmberSemi power technologies.

It is estimated that AmberSemi’s DC-DC solution takes today’s 81% efficiency from the rack input to the AI chip UP to 90%+ efficiency, a 9-point change or a 47% improvement over typical efficiency. For every 1 point of efficiency improvement, there is an equivalent savings of approximately $0.5 billion a year to the industry in the U.S. alone, which equates to a C02 reduction of 1.7 million tons (global metrics are ~3X these numbers). A 9-point efficiency improvement in the U.S. would mean a $4 billion+ annual savings and carbon reduction of nearly 15 million+ tons of C02 (equals a carbon offset of the state of Delaware packed with trees).

At APEC 2025, AmberSemi CEO Thar Casey will give an Exhibitor Presentation on the company’s technologies for power management and, specifically, as applied to data centers and AmberSemi’s breakthrough 50VDC to 0.8VDC solution. Mr. Casey’s public presentation will be Tuesday March 18, at 3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. on the APEC 2025 main show floor in Theater 1. The company’s 50VDC to 0.8VDC solution will be demoed privately at APEC 2025 by appointment only. Publicly, AmberSemi will demo its AC-DC conversion product, as well as its switch control platform product line, at booth #517 on the show floor.

“There is a new energy crisis in data centers, accelerated by their support of power-hungry AI processing,” said Thar Casey, AmberSemi CEO. “Power demand exclusively from data centers is projected to jump from approximately 3% today to over 8%* (some say over 20%) of all U.S. power usage by 2030. Exacerbating this problem is that data centers are built on the same inefficient power architectures that are struggling to support the power needs of new innovations like AI. With AI driving complex computations with lower process nodes following Moore’s Law, the problem is not going away. Rack power is continuing to increase from 10-40kW to 100-200kW in a short period of time.”

Mr. Casey continued, “AmberSemi is addressing the power problems from a different vantage point, working to address the overall system architecture as opposed to a singular focus on one aspect of the power chain. AmberSemi is using this system viewpoint with a combination of innovation in power conversion, control and architecture, semiconductor processes and material science to bring solutions to the market that solve the entire power ecosystem challenge.”

“We are pioneering new solutions for improved power transmission, including 800VDC architectures and 48V/50V intermediate bus voltages, ideal for factories, data centers and even automotive battery systems. This architecture upgrade will improve efficiency for large power systems and provide a better approach to power distribution and conversion steps,” he concluded.

Applied Power Electronics Conference 2025 – AmberSemi Specifics:

Company CEO Thar Casey’s Exhibitor Presentation on AmberSemi’s new 50VDC to 0.8VDC solution for data centers is Tuesday, March 18, at 3:45 to 4:15 in Theater 1 on the main show floor.

Private demos of AmberSemi’s new 50VDC to 0.8VDC solution are available to select customers by appointment only. Email: Amber.DCtoDC@ambersi.com to request a demo. Slots are limited.

Public demos of AmberSemi’s AC-DC conversion and switch control and protection platform will be held at booth #517.

About AmberSemi

AmberSemi is a fabless semiconductor company and developer of patented, innovative power management technologies for the digital control of electricity. The company's disruptive breakthroughs change the electrical landscape forever for datacenters, networking, telecom, industrial manufacturing, commercial and residential building products, powered appliances, and semiconductor solutions worldwide. With 49 USPTO patents secured around the company’s core breakthroughs, its technologies upgrade power management legacy passive analog technologies that are still in use today to safer, more reliable semiconductor architectures with embedded intelligence. Based in Dublin, California, the company is a voting member of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association, the Global Semiconductor Alliance, and has been recognized with numerous industry awards, such as Time Magazines Best Inventions of 2021, Fast companies’ Next Big Thing in Tech 2022 and the coveted Edison Gold Award for Innovation in 2023 and 2024, EE Times 100 Startups Worth Watching in 2024 among many others. . For more information visit www.ambersi.com

*Source: Goldman Sachs report “AI, data centers and the coming US power demand surge,” April 2024.

Rob Halligan, AmberSemi

rob@ambersemi.com

707-364-8292

Emily Newton, The Hoffman Agency

enewton@hoffman.com

503-689-2758