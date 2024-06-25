Amazon’s 10th Prime Day Event Returns July 16 & 17, With Millions of Exclusive Deals for Prime Members

Save on great deals across new-to-Amazon brands like Clinique, Allbirds, and Kiehl’s, and popular brands like Sony, KitchenAid, and Coach handbags

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced customers can save big this summer during its 10th Prime Day event. From July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17, Prime members get exclusive access to millions of deals across more than 35 categories including electronics, kitchen, beauty, and apparel. New deals will continue to drop as often as every 5 minutes during select periods throughout the event, so members can come back and shop often to find something they love. Back this year, ahead of the event, Prime members can also request an invitation to access Invite-only deals—exclusive Prime Day deals expected to sell out—including up to 40% off Sony Wireless Headphones and up to 30% off the Peloton Original Bike and Bike+. Not a Prime member yet? It’s not too late to join Prime and start saving! Customers can join Prime or start a free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in this member-exclusive event with fast, free delivery and get the most out of Amazon.









Megan Thee Stallion kicks off the deal event by announcing the dates of Prime Day with her latest music video and new original song, “It’s Prime Day”. Prime members can shop Megan Thee Stallion’s Prime Day picks inspired by her different interests featured in the music video. Picks include early deals on items from her new Hot Girl Summer tour merchandise collection. The song, streaming exclusively on Amazon Music beginning today, is a bonus track on her forthcoming album MEGAN dropping on June 28th for fans listening only on Amazon Music. Each day, from July 8 – July 15, other influencers including Jess Sims, Alyssa McKay, Monet McMichael, Jared McCain, Millie Bobby Brown, Meredith Duxbury, and Alix Earle will drop exciting deals on their favorite products across top categories including beauty, sports, and home.

“Prime Day is a celebration of the value we bring to members all year long, and features millions of deals across more than 35 product categories as well as discounts on Amazon devices, quality entertainment, groceries, travel, and more during the event,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “In fact, over the course of last year, Amazon customers saved nearly $24 billion from deals and coupons—with Prime members enjoying the vast majority of those savings—including over $2.5 billion during Prime Day 2023.”

Ace Back to School and College Shopping

School and college shopping guides are back, with deals on everything parents, students, and teachers need for the upcoming school season. With convenient shopping filters, customers can search products by price and select their desired delivery speed including Same-Day Delivery, which is currently available to customers in more than 110 U.S. metro areas. Those looking for dorm decor inspiration can embrace their personal styles with curated product lists derived from popular social media trends to design their space, their way. Visit amazon.com/backtoschool and amazon.com/offtocollege to discover the shopping guides and begin shopping. Young adults ages 18-24 and college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, then just pay $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Kicking off the savings, Amazon Basics will delight customers with 40% off school supplies and dorm staples, and Amazon Essentials will offer 40% off on cozy and comfortable crew necks, hoodies, and joggers.

Early Deals, Shop Now

Prime members can start enjoying Prime Day savings now, with early access to deals on products from popular brands like Nordic Track, poppi Prebiotic Sodas, and Hatch. More early savings include:

Save big with Prime Visa and Prime Store Card: Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa (from June 27 through July 24) or Prime members can get an $80 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Store Card (from July 12 through July 17). Plus, cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership earn 10% back or more on Prime card exclusive deals with Prime Card Bonus or you can earn 5% back year-round at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market (in-store code required for Prime Store Card at Whole Foods Market) — all with no annual credit card fees. As an extra Prime Day perk, Prime cardmembers can also earn a total of 7% back on eligible Amazon.com purchases when they choose No-Rush Shipping (with an eligible Prime membership), subject to availability , see terms.

Prime members who haven’t tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get five months free—the best deal ever from Amazon Music for Prime Day—in honor of Amazon Music’s 10-year anniversary. Amazon Music Unlimited includes access to more than 100 million songs and top podcasts ad-free, on-demand, and in high-quality streaming audio. Enjoy early savings on Prime Video shows, movies, and channels: Prime members receive access to a selection of titles to rent and buy at up to 50% off. Customers can also get early access to deals on select channels via Prime Video Channels. Subscribe to channels like Crunchyroll, STARZ, and MGM+ for $0.99 each per month for up to two months, and get 50% off for up to two months on AMC+ and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Starting now, Prime members can get Amazon’s lowest price ever on Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, Blink Outdoor 4 multi-packs, Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen), Kindle Scribe, and eero Max 7 wifi systems, and save up to 68% on select devices including Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen), Fire TV 2-Series, INSIGNIA 50-inch Class F30 Series Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote, Fire HD 10 tablets, Fire HD 8 Kids, Luna controllers, and Amazon Smart Plugs. Save time and money on groceries from Amazon: From June 26 to July 15, Prime members can get coupons for $15 off a $75+ total purchase when shopping at Amazon Fresh physical stores. Prime customers and those with a registered EBT card who have not previously signed up can get three free months (instead of one) of the new Amazon grocery subscription – unlocking unlimited grocery delivery on orders over $35 across Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and a variety of local grocery and specialty retailers on Amazon.com as well as more convenient delivery and pickup options.

This Prime Day, Prime members in the U.S. can shop more small business deals than ever before. Early access to deals starts now from small businesses like Brilliant or BS, Solawave, Toyish, and Lyrically Correct at amazon.com/primedaysmallbusiness. Members can discover more deals and products from small businesses by visiting the small business storefront to explore Black-owned, women-owned, military family-owned, Hispanic-owned, AANHPI-owned and LGBTQIA-owned businesses at amazon.com/supportsmall. Start your summer vacation with savings: Starting now, Prime members can save up to 40% off on select sailings with Carnival Cruise Line and when booking through the Amazon Travel Deals page, up to 30% off, plus 10% back in an Amazon.com Gift Card, on Avis rentals.

Get Ready for Prime Day

Prime members can start preparing for Prime Day now, with deal alerts, Invite-only deals, and personalized deal notifications. Ways to make the most of Prime Day include:

Get deal alerts and event reminders from Alexa: Get your carts ready! Prime members can use Alexa to track deals on products in their Wish List, Cart, or Save for Later. Just say, “Alexa, add [product name] to my cart,” and when a deal is available, you’ll get a notification on your Alexa-enabled device.

Get your carts ready! Prime members can use Alexa to track deals on products in their Wish List, Cart, or Save for Later. Just say, “Alexa, add [product name] to my cart,” and when a deal is available, you’ll get a notification on your Alexa-enabled device. Sign up for Invite-only deals: Prime members can request an invitation from the product page, near the “Add to Cart” button, to save on the most popular products from top and emerging brands before they sell out—including 40% off Invite-only deals for a Speedo Champion Signature Swim bundle , up to 60% off Invite-only deal for a Citizen Chronograph Watch, and 58% off Invite-only deals on Foreo LUNA mini 3 set. Members who are selected will be notified via email during Prime Day with instructions on how to purchase the item at the exclusive deal price.

Keep your eyes on hot trending items with deal notifications. Prime members can set up personalized deal notifications to be alerted when their recent searches and product views have deals. To start receiving these alerts in time for Prime Day, visit the Prime Day event page on the Amazon Shopping to create the deal alerts. Enjoy convenient delivery options: U.S. Prime members can enjoy more than 300 million items available with free Prime shipping and tens of millions of the most popular items available with free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery, plus the added convenience of being able to choose how and where those items arrive—whether at home, work, or places you frequent with Amazon’s network of thousands of package pick-up locations.

Discover Prime Day Deals Worldwide

Prime Day will kick off on July 16 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., and the UK. Prime members in India can shop on Prime Day later this summer.

