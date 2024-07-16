Amazon Prime Day: Tineco’s Unique Offers to Get Ready for Summer

MILAN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tineco, pioneer in floor care and cleaning technology sector, confirms its leadership in retail sales on Amazon under the category of wet and dry vacuum for the third consecutive year in several countries, including Italy1. A very important milestone for the company, chosen by 14 million users worldwide2, positioning it as the top choice in the field of floor care in Italy in record time.

For the occasion, the brand decided to seize the opportunity to celebrate by offering unmissable discounts during one of the hottest moments of summer: Prime Day. In fact, to allow all users to have their second homes ready for summer vacations, Tineco has come up with unique offers on Amazon and in Tineco’s official store for the FLOOR ONE and PURE ONE series.









TINECO FLOOR ONE S5: for early adopters

TINECO FLOOR ONE S5 is the smart floor washer from the brand that offers the possibility to easily and quickly remove any type of dirt from the floor, both wet and dry.

FLOOR ONE S5 is maneuverable, has a flexible head design, weighs 4.5 kg, and has an ergonomic handle. The floor cleaner uses iLoop Smart Sensor technology, capable of eliminating any cleaning problems by detecting fresh and encrusted dirt and various residues. It has a battery life of 35 minutes and features two water tanks: one for dirty water and one for clean water.

TINECO FLOOR ONE S5 is available on Amazon and Tineco store at a price of 289€ (starting price: 519€)

TINECO FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6: to reach every corner under the furniture

TINECO FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 is the brand new floor washer and vacuum cleaner with a unique feature: it can bend at 180° degrees, in order to reach any surface, whether under furniture or in a hidden corner of the house.

Equipped with the latest cutting-edge technologies, including the iLoop Smart Sensor, MHCBS self-cleaning system, and pouch cells, Tineco FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 has a significantly improved runtime of 40 minutes.

Tineco FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 has a redesigned layout: the clean water tank is positioned above the brush, and it has a height of only 13 cm when fully extended. In addition, Tineco’s new three-chamber dirty water separation system effectively separates solids, liquids and air, isolating dirt to protect the motor and maintaining maximum cleaning power even in a horizontal position.

TINECO FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 is available on Amazon and Tineco store at a price of 479€ (starting price: 599€)

TINECO FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7: for those who want everything in one product

Tineco FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 is the innovative 5-in-1 solution perfect for deep cleaning the entire house. The device includes 5 different accessories: the suction attachment, those created to reach even the narrowest corners of the house and one dedicated to fabrics, up to the floor mop for sanitizing every surface; all ensure practical and thorough cleaning of the house.

FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 has also been improved with the new FlashDry technology: this combines two cleaning steps, a 2-minute wash to remove all dirt residues, and a 5-minute drying phase at 70° to have a dry, clean and odorless roller. In 7 minutes, you get a sanitized product ready for the next cleaning session, ideal for homes with children and those living with animals.

TINECO FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 is available on Amazon and Tineco store at a price of 719€ (starting price: 899€)

TINECO FLOOR ONE S7 Pro: for those seeking unique performance

As an excellent model in the FLOOR ONE series, the S7 Pro offers a highly efficient cleaning process for even the most difficult to clean floors, vacuuming and mopping simultaneously in a single pass, effectively removing both dry and wet dirt.

The MHCBS (Balanced-Pressure Water Flow System) system from Tineco ensures even greater cleaning: an integrated scraper removes most of the dirt on the roller before the next cleaning cycle begins. Combined with the use of clean water, effective recycling of dirty water, and roller rotation speed of 450 r/min, brush drying time is reduced and dirty water residue is minimal. This means that bacteria have no chance to spread. This centrifugal drying process is also used during self-cleaning of the S7 Pro to prevent mold and bacteria formation and spread in the device itself.

TINECO FLOOR ONE S7 Pro is on sale on Amazon and Tineco store at a price of 529€ (starting price: 799€).

TINECO PURE ONE X Pet: for pet-owner

The PURE ONE X Pet features ZeroTangle technology, so pet hair has no chance of remaining on the floor. This patented technology features a dual-comb design combined with angled bristles that actively separate and remove hair from the brush roll with each rotation, preventing tangles. Laboratory tests have shown that ZeroTangle reduces hair tangles by 99%.

The PURE ONE X Pet offers a battery life of up to 45 minutes and is equipped with iLoop Smart Sensor technology, which automatically adjusts the suction power based on the level of dirt. It can also easily be transformed into a portable vacuum cleaner and can even remove stubborn fur tangles from your sofa.

TINECO PURE ONE X Pet is on sale on Amazon at a price of 179€ (starting price: 329€).

About Tineco

Founded in 1998 with the launch of its first hoover, Tineco has driven innovation in the smart home appliance category. Tineco specializes in developing innovative smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With its PURE ONE hoover portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market – the FLOOR ONE series – Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart home appliance category.

1 Fonte: STACKLINE (01.2021-06.2024)

2 Fonte: Tineco’s official net sales records (01.2020 – 05.2024).

