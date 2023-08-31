Amazon Music Live Returns for Season Two With Performances from Ed Sheeran, Feid, and Lil Durk and More to Be Announced

Hosted by 2 Chainz, the livestreamed concert series from Amazon Music is back with chart-topping artists performing new music live every Thursday, starting September 21 at 9 p.m. PDT

Catch AML after Thursday Night Football on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch

Watch the trailer for Amazon Music Live Season Two HERE:



https://youtu.be/x3A8nlF7y70

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Amazon Music announced the second season of Amazon Music Live, the not-to-be-missed weekly concert series watched by millions of fans in its first season, streaming live after Thursday Night Football. Featuring some of the biggest artists in the world performing new music live for the first time, AML will make its much-anticipated return with a performance from multiple Grammy-winner and diamond-certified global superstar Ed Sheeran in its September 21 premiere show, just a week before the release of his new album, Autumn Variations, which is out September 29 via Gingerbread Man Records. Grammy-winning hip-hop icon 2 Chainz will return to host Season Two, and the series will be broadcast live from Los Angeles and air on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch at 9 p.m. PDT on Thursdays. Watch the trailer for Amazon Music Live HERE.





Amazon Music Live will spotlight Feid, the multi-hyphenate and multi-platinum certified Latin global superstar on September 28—the eve of his highly anticipated new album, Mor No Le Temas a la Oscuridad. Multiplatinum, chart-topping rapper Lil Durk will make his debut the following week on October 5. Even more blockbuster performances from artists across a broad spectrum of genres will be announced in the weeks to come, which fans will be able to experience using Prime for all their streaming and entertainment needs in a single membership.

Each week, 2 Chainz will provide fans with unprecedented access to their favorite artists during the AML broadcast. Fans will also be able to tune into the Amazon Music Live preshow hosted by award-winning entertainment journalist and podcaster Gia Peppers and actor, musician, and NBA personality Christian Crosby. The pre-show broadcast will feature interviews, special guests, and other surprises and will air on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch starting at 8 p.m. PDT.

Amazon Music Live Season Two will also feature live, American Sign Language performance interpretation featuring Deaf and hard-of-hearing interpreters. Available during the live broadcast and on demand, this feature is available for all upcoming Amazon Music Live broadcasts on Prime Video.

“We created Amazon Music Live to bring sports and music fans together on Thursday nights for a brand-new, can’t-miss event celebrating new music after the biggest game of the week,” said Ryan Redington, GM of Amazon Music. “Available to fans around the world on Prime Video and Twitch, AML became a massive new stage for artists to share their culture-defining new music after Thursday Night Football, and this year we’re going even bigger.”

Millions of fans tuned in to watch Season One of Amazon Music Live last fall, featuring showstopping performances from artists including Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Anuel AA, A$AP Rocky, Anitta, and 21 Savage. Viewers witnessed unforgettable moments during the live broadcast, including 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s surprise reunion for “Duffle Bag Boy,” A$AP Rocky grabbed headlines when he announced his upcoming new album Don’t Be Dumb and debuted his emotional new song, “Same Problems?,” and Latin superstar Anuel AA performed his singles “Hoodie” and “Sin Soy Me Muero” live for the first time.

“Join me each week when I’m turning Thursday night into music’s main stage, with Amazon Music Live,” said 2 Chainz. “We’re returning to your screens live after Thursday Night Football with even more new music, more album drops, and more wild performances than ever before. Amazon Music Live is the only place to be after the big game. Tune in and turn up.”

Each week’s performance will be filmed live in front of an audience in Los Angeles, and tickets will be available via live events company DICE, by invitation only. Select customers in the Los Angeles area will have access to an exclusive presale for each week’s performance. Follow @amazonmusic for exclusive artist content and weekly lineup reveals.

