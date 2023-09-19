Amazon is Hiring 30,000 Seasonal Workers in California to Help Deliver for Customers This Holiday Season

Full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles available across Amazon’s operations— seasonal employees will have an opportunity to transition to full-time positions

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon today announced that it is hiring 250,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, and 30,000 of those will be across California. A diverse range of roles—from packing and picking to sorting and shipping—are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. The flexibility of jobs available come with a wide range of hours—full- and part-time—and excellent pay and benefits. Interested candidates can see hiring locations and open positions at amazon.com/apply.





“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people this year to help serve customers across the country,” said John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. “Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them. A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years—likely more, including our annual wage investments—and that’s on top of offerings like pre-paid college tuition with Career Choice and heath care benefits on day one.”

Jobs in Amazon’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping customer orders, and more, and are available in hundreds of cities and towns across America. These roles can be the start of a long-term career inside or outside the company.

“I applied for a seasonal role and really enjoyed the culture and community, so I moved into a full-time position in operations,” explained Samantha Wolfe, Amazon employee based in the Inland Empire. “I was accepted into Amazon’s apprenticeship program, where I graduated and now have a career in marketing. My experience is a testament to the company’s investment in its employees—and I am so thankful for the opportunities Amazon has given me.”

In 2023, Amazon has added many new benefits, including a new emergency savings program and a financial assistance pilot program that has helped save hourly employees nearly $20 million—all available from day one of employment. This week, Amazon also shared its latest investment and economic impact data for California from its 2023 Economic Impact Report provided by Keystone Strategy, a third-party consultancy.

Key findings from the report show that since 2010:

Amazon has invested $142 billion in California, including infrastructure and compensation to employees.

The company has created more than 160,000 direct jobs in California.

These investments support an additional 311,000 indirect jobs across the state, in fields like construction and professional services.

Amazon has contributed $135 billion to the state GDP, on top of the company’s direct investments.

“We’re proud to see how our investments are able to unlock new economic opportunity for millions of people across the U.S.,” said Holly Sullivan, vice president of Worldwide Economic Development at Amazon. “We’re providing jobs with competitive pay and great benefits, including free upskilling opportunities. We see every day how our investments have positive downstream effects for so many local economies, from big cities to small towns. Whether it’s at a fulfillment center, delivery station, corporate office, or retail store, every job created is an example of Amazon’s economic engine at work.”

Amazon has opened over 50 new fulfillment centers, delivery stations, and same-day delivery sites in the U.S. this year, resulting in hundreds or thousands of new job opportunities per site, depending on the size and location.

Amazon provides career advancement opportunities, earned pay access, health, vision, and dental insurance from the first day on the job; a 401(k) with company match; up to 20 weeks paid parental leave with 6 weeks for supporting parents; and Amazon’s Resources for Living program, a free benefit offering mental health and financial services and support for employees, their families, and their households.

