Amazon Introduces Blink Outdoor 4—Even Better Image Quality, Same Long Battery Life

Blink’s most versatile camera line now offers optional person detection powered by on-device computer vision and local processing

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced the next generation of its all-time best-selling line of cameras—Blink Outdoor 4. Powered by Blink’s proprietary silicon, Blink Outdoor 4 enables high image quality, enhanced low light sensitivity, and a wider field-of-view significantly improved over the previous generation—all while maintaining up to two years of battery life. Blink’s on-device computer vision also adds support for person detection (Blink subscription required), giving customers the ability to customize the motion notifications to only when a person is present. Blink Outdoor 4 starts at just $119.99—more information is available at www.amazon.com/blink.









“Customers continue to love the image quality, versatility and affordability of Blink cameras and doorbells—in fact, we saw a 41% increase in the number of Blink devices sold year-over-year, with 60% of customers last year being new to Blink entirely,” said Mike Harris, chief operating officer at Blink. “Blink Outdoor 4 is our most versatile camera yet. It gives customers more of what they love—fantastic image quality, even in low light, plus new advanced features like person detection powered by on-device computer vision—all without compromising on our battery life promise.”

Advanced Image Quality and Motion Detection in an Affordable Compact Design

Blink Outdoor 4 is powered by Blink’s custom-designed third-generation silicon, which enables advanced, dual zone motion detection—providing broader coverage so customers can catch events earlier. Customers can also clearly define what alerts they receive, and from where on their property with enhanced motion detection that helps reduce the number of false alerts and provides greater motion accuracy. All image processing takes place locally, on-device, with just two AA batteries providing up to two years of battery life. Customers can save and share video clips conveniently in the cloud with an optional Blink cloud subscription, and can also store and share clips locally when using a Blink Sync Module by inserting a USB drive (sold separately).

Designed for Flexibility

Blink Outdoor 4’s compact camera system is built into a versatile weather-resistant, wire-free design, allowing it to be installed just about anywhere. Easy integration with Alexa helps customers monitor and control their Blink devices hands-free, receive alerts, check live view on-demand, activate two-way talk, and more. They can also see multiple cameras all in one view with select Alexa-enabled screen devices. Like all Blink cameras, customers also have complete control of their privacy settings and privacy zones via the Blink app, with highly customizable settings that ensure their devices record only what they want and exclude areas that may surround their property, such as sidewalks or public walkways.

Pricing and Availability

Blink Outdoor 4 is available today in the U.S. starting at $119.99 for a one camera system, including a Sync Module 2. With a Blink Cloud Subscription Plan, customers can unlock multiple additional features such as person detection, unlimited cloud video recording, up to 60 days of video history, and the ability to instantly watch videos as soon as they’re recorded. Blink Cloud Subscription plans start at just $3 per month, or $30 per year.

