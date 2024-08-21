Amazon Games and Glowmade Reveal ‘King of Meat’, a Co-Op Combat Spectacle Filled With the Ridiculous

Fight weird and wonderful creatures and build treacherous dungeons in this outlandish game, coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam and Nintendo Switch

Set in the mystical world of Loregok, King of Meat takes players to a place of dragons, trolls, skeletons, and, of course, corporate commercialism – where high fantasy meets the glitz, glamor, and media-infatuation of modern-day celebrity. The focus of this obsession is the wildest survival game show imaginable, “King of Meat”.

In the Komstruct Koliseum, YOU are the entertainment; a contender desperately seeking glory, gold and fame. Race through chaotic, unhinged dungeons battling all manner of monsters, all while trying to impress the bloodthirsty crowd with your combat skills and showmanship. But that’s not all! Dare to imagine lava filled rooms, spinning blades, flaming balls of fire, rotating spikes… and that’s still not all! There’s giant horse hooves, inter-dimensional black holes, exploding ducks and sausage-meat gym jocks. Nothing is off the table in King of Meat, and whether you’re crowned victorious or you perish anonymously, you’ll need to play with style to satisfy your audience.

Think that’s all, now? Think again! Further glory awaits those who create their own devious dungeons. What traps, tricks and trials are hidden in that dastardly brain of yours? Use all your cunning and creativity to build the most fun and outrageous dungeons for other King of Meat contenders to face, and the best will be famed and celebrated across all of Loregok.

Ready for action, mayhem, gold and glory? Join us on the King of Meat stage, to get famous or die trying! The new trailer for King of Meat premiered during Gamescom Opening Night Live, watch here.

“At Amazon Games we’re diversifying our portfolio to offer a wide range of high-quality experiences for our players,” said Christoph Hartmann, Vice President, Amazon Games. “Today we’re thrilled to unveil King of Meat, an imaginative and exciting new IP developed by Glowmade, that marks a significant step in that direction. Glowmade have created a rich and vibrant world in King of Meat, and deliver an incredibly fun and compelling gameplay experience for players. We’re excited about the variety of ways players can express themselves through creative co-op gameplay and dungeon creation, and we’re looking forward to King of Meat captivating players around the world at launch and beyond.”

King of Meat, a one through four player hacking, slashing co-op combat game with UGC dungeon building, will be available for purchase digitally, launching on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam and Nintendo Switch. King of Meat is developed by Glowmade, an independent studio based in the vibrant video game community of Guildford in southern England, and published by Amazon Games. Glowmade was founded by Jonny Hopper, Mike Green and Adam Sibbick, who met while working together at Lionhead Studios, and have built the studio around the core principles of inclusivity, player creativity, exploration and community.

“I like to sum up Glowmade’s approach as joyful creativity,” says Jonny Hopper, Glowmade’s co-founder and Studio Head. “King of Meat perfectly embodies this ethos, giving players so many weird and wonderful ways to have fun and express themselves. Whether you want to spend time in Create Mode building the most bonkers dungeon you can, dress up like a squid-headed bird person in Cuban heels, or just enjoy the surprise and belly laughs of exploring and beating dungeons with friends, King of Meat has got something for you. We’ve had so much fun making this game and I’m just so excited the world is going to experience it soon. I truly can’t wait to see our community flex their creative muscles and bring King of Meat to life.”

Become The Ultimate Contender

As a Contender, battle through joyfully unhinged dungeons with a team of up to four, to be crowned victorious. As you progress and your fame rises, unlock new leagues, new environments, traps and challenges to beat. But don’t forget that you have an audience to impress, so you must utilize weapons, combos and over-the-top Glory Moves to complete dungeons in the most imaginative ways. Sounds easy? It is, once you’ve gotten past the lava pits, ice traps, giant hammers, angry trolls, flying eyeballs and psychotic imps.

Build For Battle As A Dungeon Creator

Take dungeon creation into your own hands in King of Meat‘s Create Mode, where you are given the tools to create the dungeons of your dreams — and someone else’s nightmares. All the dungeons in King of Meat have been created with the same tools that you will use to create your own dungeons, so if you can play it, you can build it. The intuitive tools mean that you can curate the most intricate and challenging dungeons with ease, and become the most revered dungeon creator that all of Loregok fears and celebrates!

Stand Up and Stand Out With Customization

In King of Meat creative self-expression is encouraged, welcomed and rewarded. The deep customization suite in the game lets you choose outfits, accessories and emotes to show off your style and creativity. Want to play as a flaming eagle covered in horns with a duck on your head? Or perhaps you’d like to be a multicoloured urban gladiator with honeycomb boots and a sausage hammer? Whatever your style, we got you. But it’s not just about what you look like, after all, you’re on a survival game show with a demanding audience waiting to be entertained. The customization suite also contains weapons, attacks and Glory Moves which will give you and your team mates the ability to run the dungeons, and celebrate your victories, in the most chaotic and entertaining ways possible.

King of Meat joins Amazon Games’ growing portfolio which includes New World and Lost Ark, both of which have topped Steam and Twitch charts and continue to nurture active player communities. Upcoming Amazon Games titles include THRONE AND LIBERTY developed by NCSoft; New World: Aeternum developed by Amazon Games Orange County; the next major entry in the Tomb Raider series developed by Crystal Dynamics; a new The Lord of the Rings MMO developed by Amazon Games Orange County; and a new narrative-led, open-world driving game from Maverick Games.

For more information on King of Meat, and to sign up for future play tests, please visit the King of Meat website, and follow the game on Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram.

About Amazon Games

At Amazon Games, our ambition is to create bold new experiences that foster community in and around our games. Our team of game industry veterans is developing and publishing live service AAA multiplayer games and developing original IPs, including New World: Aeternum, with our studios and teams in Seattle, Orange County, San Diego, Montreal, and Bucharest. Amazon Games also publishes best-in-class games in close collaboration with developers, leading with Lost Ark from Smilegate RPG, THRONE AND LIBERTY from NCSOFT, as well as the next major entry in the Tomb Raider series from Crystal Dynamics.

About Glowmade

Founded in 2015, Glowmade is an independent video game developer headquartered in the vibrant video game community of Guildford, England. Glowmade’s ambition is to reinvent how people play, connect and share their stories by developing inspirational games which empower joyful creativity. Founded by three friends Jonny Hopper, Mike Green and Adam Sibbick, the studio has been built with creative play and user generated content at the heart of its DNA. The team has grown year on year, attracting a group of highly talented individuals who are now working on King of Meat, an exciting new IP, published by Amazon Games.

