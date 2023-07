SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET.





The event will be webcast live, and the audio and associated slides will be available for at least three months thereafter at www.amazon.com/ir.

