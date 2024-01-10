Amazon Announces Buy with Prime Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Available today by invitation, Buy with Prime for Salesforce Commerce Cloud seamlessly integrates into merchants’ existing online stores, helping them grow their businesses through the shopping benefits of Prime

Coming to all U.S.-based merchants later this year via the Salesforce AppExchange, the integration offers new features like the ability to search and filter for Prime eligible items, and purchase Prime eligible and other items in the same order

Buy with Prime allows merchants to offer millions of Prime members the convenient and trusted shopping benefits of Prime directly from merchants’ online stores, including fast, free delivery and easy returns

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced the Buy with Prime for Salesforce Commerce Cloud integration. This solution helps Salesforce merchants seamlessly integrate Buy with Prime into their existing shopping experience. Buy with Prime for Salesforce also offers merchants several new features, including the ability for shoppers to search and filter for Prime eligible items, and purchase Prime eligible and other items in the same order. This integration helps Salesforce merchants connect with new shoppers and increase conversion by offering the convenient shopping benefits of Prime, including fast, free delivery, a trusted checkout experience, 24/7 live chat support, and hassle-free returns. Buy with Prime for Salesforce will start rolling out today as invitation only to select Salesforce merchants, and it will be available to all U.S.-based Salesforce Commerce Cloud merchants via the Salesforce AppExchange later this year.

“The Buy with Prime integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud empowers merchants to offer their shoppers a new yet familiar purchasing option directly within their digital storefronts,” said Peter Larsen, Amazon vice president of Buy with Prime. “Now with new features that build Buy with Prime seamlessly into search, cart, and checkout, Salesforce merchants have even more flexibility and functionality to provide Buy with Prime while maintaining control over their stores’ look and feel.”

“Buy with Prime for Salesforce Commerce Cloud builds on our efforts to help ecommerce businesses drive profitable growth and superior shopping experiences,” said Michael Affronti, Salesforce senior vice president and general manager of Commerce Cloud. “As companies look to scale and drive brand loyalty among new and returning shoppers, Buy with Prime offers Salesforce merchants a powerful tool to attract millions of Prime members and grow their businesses through the trusted Prime shopping experience.”

Seamless Integration and Simplifying Day-to-Day Operations

Utilizing Buy with Prime for Salesforce, merchants can seamlessly integrate Buy with Prime into their existing storefronts while maintaining control over their stores’ shopper experience. Buy with Prime for Salesforce also simplifies the day-to-day merchant experience by automatically syncing with Salesforce Order Management, including orders, promotions, and catalog listings. Merchants can customize this end-to-end integration to tailor the placement and appearance of the Buy with Prime experience throughout their product, cart, and checkout pages.

Brand New Buy with Prime Features

The Buy with Prime integration for Salesforce offers merchants new features. For the first time, merchants can enable search and filter capabilities on their websites to help shoppers easily and efficiently discover Prime eligible items. In addition, Buy with Prime for Salesforce gives merchants the opportunity to offer a mixed cart to customers. Shoppers will be able to add both Prime eligible and other items to their carts and purchase all items in a single checkout. Amazon and Salesforce will continue to iterate together on Buy with Prime for Salesforce and plan to roll out additional features in the future.

Connect With New Shoppers and Drive Greater Loyalty

Amazon is committed to helping merchants of all sizes grow. Buy with Prime helps merchants connect with new shoppers and grow brand loyalty by providing customers with live chat support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on Buy with Prime purchases. Merchants also continue to own the customer data that comes through Buy with Prime purchases on their websites. By offering the shopping experience Prime members know and love—fast, free delivery, a trusted checkout experience, and hassle-free returns— Buy with Prime has been shown to increase shopper conversion by 25%, on average, and three out of every four Buy with Prime orders come from new shoppers, on average.

Scaling Fulfillment and Delivery Using Amazon’s Logistics Network

Whether a shopper places an order directly on a merchant’s own direct-to-consumer website via Buy with Prime or shops directly on Amazon.com, the orders are fulfilled using the same pool of inventory stored within Amazon’s logistics network. This shared inventory pool gives Buy with Prime merchants the flexibility to scale their inventory across multiple sales channels, which in turn reduces out-of-stock rates, and thus speeds up delivery times. For instance, with Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment, Buy with Prime merchants can delight their customers with a >97% on-time delivery rate, deliveries made seven days a week, and an average “click-to-door speed” of 1.9 days—over 50% faster than other retailers.

Learn More and Get Early Access at Retail’s Big Show

Merchants attending the 2024 National Retail Federation’s Retail’s Big Show from January 14-16 are invited to visit Buy with Prime in booth #6020. Here, they can learn more about the Buy with Prime for Salesforce Commerce Cloud integration and sign up for early access. Merchants can also visit the Buy with Prime at NRF Retail’s Big Show page to request a meeting with the Buy with Prime team.

Merchants interested in signing up for early access can visit the Buy with Prime for Salesforce page.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Contacts

Amazon.com, Inc.



Media Hotline



Amazon-pr@amazon.com

www.amazon.com/pr