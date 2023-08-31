Amazon Announces App Integration for Merchants to Enable Buy with Prime on Shopify Stores

The Buy with Prime app for Shopify is natively integrated into Shopify’s Checkout and admin, which helps merchants grow their business using Buy with Prime on their Shopify stores

Millions of Prime members will be able to enjoy the trusted shopping experience of Prime, including fast, free delivery and easy returns, while shopping directly from participating Shopify merchants

Buy with Prime helps merchants grow their ecommerce businesses on their own websites and has been shown to increase shopper conversion by 25% on average

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced the Buy with Prime app for Shopify, a new app integration that makes it easy for merchants to offer Buy with Prime on Shopify stores. The Buy with Prime app for Shopify gives Prime members the option to select Buy with Prime on a product’s detail page before completing their order within Shopify’s Checkout. Buy with Prime offers Prime members fast, free delivery and easy returns through Amazon’s fulfillment network. After signing into their Amazon accounts, Prime members pay for their orders using a payment method from their Amazon wallets and Shopify Payments will process the payment through Shopify’s Checkout. The app will start rolling out as invite-only to select Shopify merchants today, and it will be available to all U.S.-based Shopify merchants who are already using or want to use Amazon’s fulfillment network by the end of September.

“We’ve been thrilled with the feedback merchants have shared about Buy with Prime, including the increased shopper conversion and new shopper acquisition,” said Peter Larsen, Amazon vice president of Buy with Prime. “The build of this app was a collaboration with Shopify, and we’re excited to help merchants not only grow their businesses, but also save time and resources—all while giving Prime members even more places to enjoy their shopping benefits.”

Previously, Shopify merchants managed Buy with Prime independent of their Shopify admin. The Buy with Prime app for Shopify simplifies the day-to-day merchant experience by utilizing their existing Shopify settings, customizations, and supported third-party app integrations. With the Buy with Prime app for Shopify, merchants will see automatically synced orders, promotions, catalog listings, and taxes within their Shopify admin. Merchants will continue to own the customer data that comes through Buy with Prime purchases—now it will just be easier to access and manage within their Shopify admin. As part of this integration, Amazon Pay will also be offered as a payment option within Shopify Payments, making it simpler for Shopify merchants to manage their Amazon Pay transactions.

“After trying a number of ways to increase shopper conversion and build genuine relationships with our shoppers, we can confidently say that offering Buy with Prime on our website has been the most impactful,” said Alexis Beuning, direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales and brand manager for Sherpani. “We’re excited to continue growing as a Buy with Prime merchant and the new native integration is going to make the day-to-day management of Buy with Prime easier for our Shopify store.”

Installing Buy with Prime from the Shopify app store is easy, fast, and requires no coding. After adding the app, merchants select items from their Amazon inventory to be part of their Buy with Prime product catalog on Shopify. For each item selected, the Buy with Prime button will automatically appear on the product’s detail page matching the existing theme of a merchant’s Shopify store. The Buy with Prime app for Shopify will be available for new and existing Buy with Prime merchants. Amazon and Shopify will continue to iterate together on the Buy with Prime app for Shopify and plan to roll out additional features in the future.

“Our merchants care deeply about choice, and this new app will give them a new way to meet their customers where they are,” said Daniel Debow, Shopify vice president of product partnerships. “More choice means more ways for our merchants to succeed, and that’s why we’re excited to collaborate with Amazon on the Buy with Prime app for Shopify.”

“Since launching Buy with Prime last year, we’ve seen an increase in shopper conversion,” said Matt Rollens, founder of Dragon Glassware. “The Buy with Prime app for Shopify will help us spend less time managing Buy with Prime outside of our Shopify admin and more time optimizing other areas of our business. We’re excited for Amazon to release this app in Shopify’s app store and introduce this merchant experience.”

Buy with Prime is an Amazon DTC offering that helps merchants grow their ecommerce businesses on their own websites. Leveraging Amazon’s fulfillment network, wallet, and the trusted experience of Prime, Buy with Prime has been shown to increase shopper conversion by 25% on average through the promise of fast, free delivery; easy returns; and a checkout experience millions of shoppers love.

Merchants interested in signing-up, can visit Amazon’s Buy with Prime app for Shopify page.

