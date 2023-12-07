Amazfit launches “Wellness Wonderland” in collaboration with the Siciliano Contemporary Ballet to promote wellness this holiday season

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Amazfit–Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company, has transformed a store in the heart of Berlin’s Kurfürstendamm into a Wellness Wonderland in collaboration with the Siciliano Contemporary Ballet company, to encourage holiday wellness and celebrate the launch of the Amazfit Balance Special Edition watch.









The Siciliano Contemporary Ballet company will be performing at the Amazfit Wellness Wonderland from December 7 to December 9 2023 between 12:00 – 20:00, where guests can learn more about the Amazfit Balance Special Edition and the holiday wellness activities of Amazfit’s Winter Wonderland.

The Siciliano Contemporary Ballet performers wore Amazfit Balance Special Edition watches throughout their performance and rehearsals, which found that over a 10 minute performance, the dancers burned 166 calories, and had a top heart rate of 179 bpm. The performers also had an average stress score of 59 while performing, showing just how physically and mentally taxing performance is for dancers.

“Rehearsing and performing can be hard and can be stressful on the mind and body,” Valentina Migliorati, dancer at Siciliano Contemporary Ballet said. “That’s why having the chance to work with Zepp Health for this project was so enlightening. The Amazfit Balance Special Edition is perfect for helping athletes and dancers find better physical and mental balance. The Amazfit Wellness Wonderland is a great exploration of this concept, balancing our physical performance with the relaxation zones to help guests unwind.”

The Amazfit Balance Special Edition tracked the artist’s body composition with indications like skeletal muscle, bone mass and BMI, all from the wrist, to support rehearsal and fitness planning. Zepp Aura AI Wellness and Sleep Assistant supported the performer’s stress and sleep health during the rehearsal period, and used biometric data to provide personalised sleep and meditation soundscapes. The Siciliano Contemporary Ballet artists also used Ballet Mode on the watches, helping the ballet dancers to understand training load, aerobic and anaerobic thresholds, calorie burn, stress and more.

The Amazfit Wellness Wonderland is an oasis of calm away from holiday stress, featuring spaces for busy shoppers to find balance in this busy season, including an SAD Christmas tree, sustainable Christmas decoration workshops and a relaxing Aura Soundscape Room, plus giveaways and the opportunity to win an Amazfit Balance Special Edition smartwatch every day.

About Zepp Health and Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit’s brand essence is “Up Your Game”, encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

