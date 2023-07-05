amazee.io Recognized with AWS DevOps Competency

ZURICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AWSDevOpsCompetency—amazee.io (a Mirantis company), the only ZeroOps application delivery hub built by developers for developers and an international operating provider of high-performance hosting and web application management solutions, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. This prestigious recognition confirms amazee.io‘s expertise and technical proficiency in providing end-to-end solutions in the field of DevOps.





AWS DevOps Competency is a highly sought-after accolade that distinguishes providers that have demonstrated a deep understanding of DevOps practices and the ability to provide innovative solutions in this field. It is a testament to its robust capability in delivering solutions and services that help businesses accelerate their time to market and achieve their business objectives more efficiently.

Earning the AWS DevOps Competency sets amazee.io apart as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with expertise in Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery, and Infrastructure as Code, backed by demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success.

The amazee.io platform provides developers with a high-performance, container-based platform that streamlines DevOps workflows and accelerates deployment, freeing developers to focus on creating innovative applications instead of managing the underlying infrastructure.

“Having achieved the AWS DevOps Competency status is a significant milestone in our ongoing continuous pursuit of excellence and innovation,” says Franz Karlsberger, CEO of amazee.io. “This recognition not only underscores our commitment to delivering a reliable and effective platform to our clients but also validates our capability and expertise in the AWS ecosystem.”

amazee.io‘s focus on delivering innovative and customer-centric solutions aligns perfectly with the AWS Competency Program. This recognition reinforces amazee.io‘s commitment to helping clients navigate the complexities of modern application development and deployment, enabling them to focus on their core business. The platform combines robust performance with enterprise-grade security to power any business-critical applications resulting in faster time-to-market, reduced operating costs, and unparalleled performance at scale.

About Mirantis

amazee.io is part of Mirantis, which helps organizations ship code faster on public and private clouds, increasing developer productivity by removing the stress of managing infrastructure. The company combines intelligent automation and cloud native expertise to provide a ZeroOps approach to managing and operating Kubernetes and cloud environments. Mirantis delivers a public cloud experience on any infrastructure, from the data center to the edge, with one cohesive cloud experience for complete app and DevOps portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management, all based on open source.

Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, Inmarsat, PayPal, Reliance Jio, Societe Generale, Splunk, and S&P Global. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

