amazee.io Announces Self-Sign-Up Feature for Faster and More Flexible Access to Platform

New capability enables autonomous access, setup, and exploration in minutes

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#amazee–Today, amazee.io, a Mirantis company, announced the launch of its new self-sign-up capability that simplifies the user experience and enables organizations to autonomously access, set up, and explore the comprehensive developer-first open source application delivery and hosting platform in minutes.





amazee.io, acquired by Mirantis in 2022, is a ZeroOps application delivery hub that frees developers from cloud deployment, migrations, and operations work. The open-source platform can help users accelerate their release cycles and bring their products to market faster.

“As a company providing managed professional delivery to digital agencies and consultancies, the launch of amazee.io’s new self-sign-up feature means that our agency clients can quickly experience immediate access to their powerful Platform-as-a-Service,” said Bryan Gruneberg, CEO and chief technology officer of Workshop Orange, which creates composable digital solutions for partner agencies, digital leaders, startups, and small businesses. “This allows our team to quickly deploy projects and experiment with the platform, reducing time-to-value for our agency customer projects. We are excited to see how this enhanced autonomy will accelerate our clients’ success.”

“amazee.io is committed to providing innovations that enhance user experience and drive business success,” said Franz Karlsberger, CEO of amazee.io. “The introduction of self-sign-up is a game changer, allowing us to offer unprecedented access and flexibility to our clients, which is essential for fostering creativity and innovation in today’s fast-paced digital landscape.”

Key advantages of the new self-sign-up feature:

Immediate Access: Organizations can now gain instant access to amazee.io’s platform. The self-sign-up process eliminates any delays previously experienced while waiting for manual account setups. This means businesses can start launching projects within minutes of signing up, accelerating the pace of innovation and development. Enhanced Autonomy: With self-sign-up, organizations have the flexibility to explore the platform at their own pace and according to their unique needs. This do-it-yourself approach empowers users by putting the control directly in their hands, fostering a sense of ownership and engagement from the outset. Customized Exploration: Upon registration, each organization is provided with a sandbox environment. This allows teams to experiment and test their ideas in a secure, isolated setting without impacting their existing operations or risking data integrity. Scalability and Flexibility: The self-sign-up feature scales with the needs of any organization, from startups to large enterprises. This flexibility ensures that all users, regardless of size or industry, can leverage amazee.io’s platform to drive their business forward. Reduced Time-to-Value: By streamlining the onboarding process, organizations can more quickly benefit from the platform’s capabilities, reducing the time from initial interest to actual deployment and use. This rapid deployment capability is crucial for maintaining a competitive advantage in fast-moving markets.

amazee.io is the creator of the open source project Lagoon, an application delivery platform, available on GitHub under Apache License 2.0. Lagoon is a cloud-native platform for the deployment, management, security, and operation of applications that greatly lessens the load on developers in terms of dealing with infrastructure.

To learn more, visit https://www.amazee.io/sign-up.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps organizations achieve digital self-determination by using open source software to provide complete control over their strategic infrastructure. The company combines intelligent automation and cloud-native expertise for managing and operating virtual machines, containers, Kubernetes, and cloud environments. Mirantis enables platform teams to deliver a public-cloud experience on any infrastructure, from the data center to the edge, with one cohesive cloud platform for complete application and operations portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management – all based on open source using open-standard APIs.

Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, Inmarsat, PayPal, Societe Generale, and S&P Global. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

Contacts

Joseph Eckert for Mirantis



jeckert@eckertcomms.com