amazee.io Announces ComposableNOW Event: The Future of the Open Web

Half-day event in October covers all aspects of application development, deployment, and infrastructure options

LILLE, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#amazeeio—amazee.io (a Mirantis company), the only ZeroOps application delivery hub built by developers for developers and an international operating provider of high-performance hosting and web application management solutions, today announced a free, in person event focused on composable web technologies – covering all aspects of application development, deployment, and infrastructure options.





ComposableNOW is a half-day event on October 16 that features technical talks, best practices, and demos for digital professionals to advance their knowledge and expertise. Organized by a collaboration of industry-leading experts, attendees will learn about the latest innovations in decoupled, headless, open source, and composable web technologies.

“ComposableNOW provides a unique opportunity to delve into advanced technologies and engage in insightful discussions with industry pioneers,” said Franz Karlsberger, CEO of amazee.io. “This event is tailor-made for individuals eager to explore the boundless potential of decoupled and composable architectures and harness their exceptional benefits to web development. Whether you’re a seasoned professional seeking to stay at the forefront of industry trends or a business owner keen on discovering new ways to elevate your digital ventures, ComposableNOW is a not-to-be-missed event.”

Acquired by Mirantis in 2022, amazee.io is the only ZeroOps application delivery hub built by developers to free them from cloud deployment, migrations, and operations work. The company was founded in 2016 to improve the developer experience by fully automating application and infrastructure operations and integration tasks for application builders.

Attendance is free, but spaces are limited. Secure your spot now and register today.

About Mirantis

amazee.io is part of Mirantis, which helps organizations ship code faster on public and private clouds, increasing developer productivity by removing the stress of managing infrastructure. The company combines intelligent automation and cloud native expertise to provide a ZeroOps approach to managing and operating Kubernetes and cloud environments. Mirantis delivers a public cloud experience on any infrastructure, from the data center to the edge, with one cohesive cloud experience for complete app and DevOps portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management, all based on open source.

Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, Inmarsat, PayPal, Reliance Jio, Societe Generale, Splunk, and S&P Global. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

