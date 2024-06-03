amazee.io Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Attestation

Milestone in security aligns with industry best practices.

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SOC2–Today, amazee.io, a Mirantis company, announced the completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit.





Based on a widely-recognized business security standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), this SOC 2 report confirms that amazee.io’s services meet AICPA Trust Services Criteria, as verified by an in-depth independent audit conducted by ITGRC Advisory LTD.

“In a world where digital security is paramount, this achievement underscores our capability to not only meet but exceed industry security standards,” said Jonathan Peter, chief information security officer, amazee.io. “It’s a proud moment for us, as it signifies our unwavering commitment to providing our customers with the safest and most reliable service environment.”

SOC 2 compliance is part of the American Institute of CPAs’ Service Organization Control reporting platform. Its intent is to ensure the safety and privacy of customers’ data. It outlines five trust service principles of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data as a framework for safeguarding data.

“As a company focused on application delivery and hosting, we recognize the paramount importance of maintaining the integrity and security of our customers’ applications and data,” said Franz Karlsberger, CEO of amazee.io. “From the start, we invested in a comprehensive data protection program, and we are proud to have our efforts validated with the SOC 2 Type 2 attestation. This accomplishment is just the beginning of our ongoing commitment to enhancing and expanding our security measures.”

amazee.io, acquired by Mirantis in 2022, is the creator of a ZeroOps application delivery hub that can help users accelerate their release cycles and bring their products to market faster. The open source project Lagoon is available on GitHub under Apache License 2.0. Lagoon is a cloud-native platform for the deployment, management, security, and operation of applications that greatly lessens the load on developers in terms of dealing with infrastructure.

About the American Institute of CPAs

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) is the world’s largest member association representing the CPA profession, with more than 428,000 members in the United States and worldwide, and a history of serving the public interest since 1887. AICPA members represent many areas of practice, including business and industry, public practice, government, education and consulting. The AICPA sets ethical standards for its members and U.S. auditing standards for private companies, not-for-profit organizations, and federal, state and local governments. It develops and grades the Uniform CPA Examination, offers specialized credentials, builds the pipeline of future talent and drives continuing education to advance the vitality, relevance and quality of the profession.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps organizations achieve digital self-determination by using open source software to provide complete control over their strategic infrastructure. The company combines intelligent automation and cloud-native expertise for managing and operating virtual machines, containers, Kubernetes, and cloud environments. Mirantis enables platform teams to deliver a public-cloud experience on any infrastructure, from the data center to the edge, with one cohesive cloud platform for complete application and operations portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management – all based on open source using open-standard APIs.

Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, Inmarsat, PayPal, Societe Generale, and S&P Global. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

