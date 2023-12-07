Amanda Newton joins RWS’s Executive Team as President of Global Content Services

Global Content Services brings together RWS’s linguistic, Intellectual Property (IP) and cultural expertise – alongside AI-enabled technologies – to support clients on their globalization journey

CHALFONT ST PETER, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property solutions, announces that Amanda Newton has joined the Executive Team as President of Global Content Services.

RWS’s IP Solutions business is being added to Amanda’s current responsibilities following the departure of Daniel Bennett. The newly formed business unit, Global Content Services, which now combines Strategic Content Solutions and IP Solutions, will enable an increased focus on supporting clients at every stage of their globalization journey with the latest technology and AI-enabled localization and patent services.

Amanda has more than 20 years’ experience in the localization industry, starting as a translation project manager in 2000 and later becoming Vice President of a Global Project Management Office. She has led RWS’s strategic solutions business since 2022.

“I’m excited by the opportunity to lead such an experienced and talented team of language and intellectual property experts,” commented Amanda Newton. “Embarking on a global expansion strategy, with several new markets and offerings to consider, can be a daunting task. Our team, enabled by AI-technology, is well positioned to assist and guide clients through the complexities involved with engaging with global audiences.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Amanda to the Executive Team,” said Ian El-Mokadem, CEO of RWS. “She brings an unrivalled wealth of experience in some of the most demanding environments, which will no doubt assist our clients that are looking to transform content globally across different channels, devices and formats – with authenticity and local relevance at its core.”

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our combination of AI-enabled technology and human expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Over the past 20 years we’ve been evolving our own AI solutions as well as helping clients to explore, build and use multilingual AI applications. With 40+ AI-related patents and more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, we have the experience and expertise to support clients on their AI journey.

We work with over 80% of the world’s top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune’s 20 ‘Most Admired Companies’ and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and North and South America. Our 65+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com

