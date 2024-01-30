Amalga Group Publishes CEO Jens Erik Gould’s Interview on the Advantages of Nearshore Outsourcing

Jens Erik Gould, founder and CEO of Amalga Group, was featured in a recent interview discussing the immense benefits that nearshore outsourcing can bring to U.S. companies.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jens Erik Gould, founder and CEO of Amalga Group, is excited to announce that he was recently featured in an exclusive interview in which he discussed the benefits of nearshore outsourcing and the cultural advantages that it provides.

Gould also discussed how, in the last few years, companies have started to shift their IT outsourcing services from offshore locations like India to Latin American countries. One of the main benefits of doing so, he said, is the relatively close proximity—compared to other countries such as India—and the fact that employees are in similar time zones to those in the United States.

This helps to create more cohesion, communication, and a better environment for collaboration. After all, employees located in Asia often work when U.S. employees are sleeping, whereas Latin Americans rise and go to sleep when Americans do.

According to Gould, another major advantage of nearshore outsourcing is the cultural affinity and alignment with the United States. Throughout much of Latin America, and particularly in Mexico, employees at nearshore outsourcing companies have a deep cultural understanding of the U.S. that can be hard to find elsewhere.

This may not seem important, said Jens Erik Gould, but it really is. Cultural affinity can lead to better relationship building. When people are able to chat and get to know each other better on a human level, it’s easier to develop mutual respect, which often leads to better production.

Gould also says that education levels in Latin America are high. There are great technical universities in many Latin American countries, all of which prepare their graduates for successful careers in tech fields.

Many of the graduates of these universities go on to work for multinational companies, as they bring extensive knowledge and skills to their positions. These are highly creative people who bring a unique perspective to problem-solving, which can help American companies approach problems, challenges, and solutions in a new way.

In the interview, Gould also discussed why so many U.S. companies are turning to Latin America for their software engineering and IT needs. Finally, he mentioned how nearshore outsourcing can help companies reduce costs while maintaining high-quality standards.

Amalga Group, based in Texas, is a nearshore outsourcing company that specializes in staffing IT departments, software engineering, and contact centers.

Through Jens Erik Gould’s leadership, Amalga Group is dedicated to helping U.S. companies overcome talent challenges while streamlining operations.

Jens Erik Gould’s full interview can be found here.

About Jens Erik Gould

Jens Erik Gould is the Founder & CEO of Amalga Group, a Texas-based nearshore outsourcing company specializing in providing highly qualified talent in IT, software engineering, and contact centers. Previously, Gould spent over a decade reporting on topics such as business, politics, and energy in the United States and Latin America for esteemed media outlets like Bloomberg News, The New York Times, and TIME Magazine.

About Amalga Group

Amalga Group, a Texas-based nearshore outsourcing firm, delivers cost-effective talent in IT, software engineering, and customer service. Their top-tier Latin American team aids U.S. companies in healthcare and tech, tackling labor shortages while minimizing costs. Going beyond typical outsourcing, Amalga Group adopts an on-demand talent model, providing flexibility for rapid workforce scaling. Backed by seasoned professionals, their strategic services drive measurable growth for clients of all sizes.

Contacts

Amalga Group



Austin, TX



https://www.amalgagroup.com/

info@amalgagroup.com