AM Best to Host Webinar on How Generative AI and ChatGPT Are Reshaping the Insurance Industry

OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AM Best will host a complimentary webinar, titled, “How Generative AI and ChatGPT are Reshaping the Insurance Industry,” sponsored by Xceedance, on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 2:00 p.m. (EDT). A panel of insurance and technology experts will discuss how these new technologies will drive both the customer experience as well as the bottom line for decades to come.





Panelists include:

Arun Balakrishnan, chairman & chief executive officer, Xceedance;

Ray Mirza, senior vice president, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance; and

Praveen Reddy, chief operating officer, Velocity Risk Underwriters.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

