AM Best to Host Webinar on How Generative AI and ChatGPT Are Reshaping the Insurance Industry

OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AM Best will host a complimentary webinar, titled, “How Generative AI and ChatGPT are Reshaping the Insurance Industry,” sponsored by Xceedance, on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 2:00 p.m. (EDT). A panel of insurance and technology experts will discuss how these new technologies will drive both the customer experience as well as the bottom line for decades to come.


Panelists include:

  • Arun Balakrishnan, chairman & chief executive officer, Xceedance;
  • Ray Mirza, senior vice president, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance; and
  • Praveen Reddy, chief operating officer, Velocity Risk Underwriters.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Contacts

Lee McDonald
Group Vice President, Publication & News Services
+1 908 882 2102
lee.mcdonald@ambest.com

