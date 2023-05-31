AM Best to Host Briefing on Cyber Insurance Trends, Impact of AI and Evolving Threats

OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#insurance—AM Best will host an analytical briefing on trends and challenges in the cyber insurance market, including the rise of artificial intelligence and the return of ransomware attacks, at 11 a.m. (EDT) on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

During the event, titled, “Cyber: Moderating Pricing, Cautious Underwriting, Even as Risks Resurface,” the panel, made up of AM Best analysts and industry experts, will discuss the market’s performance in 2022 and key market indicators, such as pricing, capacity and reinsurance conditions. Other topics include cyber war exclusions and recent developments in risk modeling, as well as how AI is being harnessed not only by underwriters in the segment, but also by more-sophisticated cyber criminals.

The panel includes:

Shawn Ram, head of insurance, Coalition, Inc.;

Matthew Silley, cyber reinsurance broker, Lockton Re;

Sridhar Manyem, senior director, industry research and analytics, AM Best; and

Christopher Graham, senior industry analyst, industry research and analytics, AM Best;

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing conferenceinformation@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available shortly after the event.

To find out more about the webinar or to register, please visit http://www.ambest.com/conferences/Cyber2023/index.html.

