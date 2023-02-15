AM Best Expands Insurance Information Access via Mobile App

OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AM Best announces a new version of its free-to-use mobile app, offering expanded access to Best’s Credit Ratings, company information, news, research and more. AM Best customers with product access through the BestLink® platform can also use the app to access exclusive content on the go.

The new version allows all users to monitor AM Best activity, from updates to Best’s Credit Ratings and Best’s Performance Assessments for Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises, to the release of news articles and research reports. (A subscription may be required to access certain news and research content.) The app also features expanded content for company profiles, which now include current and historical Best’s Credit Ratings and more.

In addition to the new content available, AM Best has enhanced the functionality of the app to allow users to find companies based on parameters they select and monitor rating changes for followed companies.

Visit the information page to learn more.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

