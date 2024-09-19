Aluratek Introduces PicStick: a Revolutionary Wireless Photo & Video Sharing Solution

Leader in Consumer Tech Unveils a Simple Solution to Instantly Share Photos & Videos With Friends and Family Around the World!

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#gadget—Aluratek, a leading innovator in consumer electronics, proudly announces the launch of its latest groundbreaking product – the PicStick Wireless HDTV Photo and Video Viewer. As the first product of its kind, the PicStick redefines the way users share and enjoy digital memories—offering a seamless, wireless solution that transforms any HDTV into a dynamic digital photo frame or video display. Simply Connect the PicStick to your HDTV’s HDMI port then download the Frametime app to your smartphone or tablet and you are ready to instantly share your photos or videos from anywhere in the world.









Unlike existing technologies that require cumbersome cables, dongles or complex network setups, the PicStick delivers unmatched convenience and flexibility by allowing users to wirelessly transmit photos and videos directly from their smartphones, tablets, and computers via email to any HDTV. With an easy installation that can be completed in minutes, users can enjoy their favorite memories on a bigger screen with minimal effort.

What sets the PicStick apart is its combination of advanced wireless technology and user-friendly design:

Quick-Connect Capability: While traditional photo viewers and streaming devices often require manual transfers or additional hardware, the PicStick offers a simple and intuitive experience that connects to your HDTV via an HDMI port, Wi-Fi and the Frametime app after a quick set up process.

Built-In Smart Features: The PicStick comes with integrated storage and a handy remote control that makes it easy to create and manage personalized photo slideshows or video collections, elevating home entertainment and presentations to new heights.

Versatile Applications: From personal enjoyment to professional presentations, the PicStick is more than just a photo viewer. Its ability to adapt to various uses – from family gatherings to business meetings – makes it an indispensable tool in both home and office settings.

“Aluratek’s PicStick represents a significant leap forward in home entertainment and digital memory sharing,” said John Wolikow, president and CEO of Aluratek. “By integrating advanced wireless technology into a simple, user-friendly device, we’re bridging the gap between friends and family that may live afar. The PicStick is a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation and our dedication to enhancing the digital lifestyle.”

With the PicStick, Aluratek continues to push the boundaries of cutting-edge technology, simplifying and enriching the modern lifestyle. Whether used for showcasing family photos, showcasing captivating business presentations or sharing content at events, the PicStick’s innovative design and functionality make it a must-have tool in any tech-savvy household or office.

For more information about the PicStick or to purchase the product, visit Aluratek.com.

About Aluratek

Founded in 2006 and based in Irvine, California, Aluratek is a leader in providing innovative consumer electronics that simplify and enhance the modern lifestyle. Aluratek’s product line includes digital photo frames, Bluetooth solutions and smart home devices, all designed with the user experience in mind. The company’s commitment to quality, style and ease of use ensures that its products stand out in the fast-paced world of consumer technology. To learn more about Aluratek, visit www.aluratek.com.

