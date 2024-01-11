Altus Power to Participate at Upcoming Consumer Electronics Show, the CRREM – UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative Webinar Series and the Needham Growth Conference

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altus Power (NYSE: AMPS), the leading commercial-scale provider of clean electric power, today announced its co-CEOs, Gregg Felton, Lars Norell, and other members of the Altus Power team will present at various industry conferences and investor meetings, including the Consumer Electronics Show (Jan. 11), the Carbon Risk Real Estate Monitor (CRREM) and United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) webinar series (Jan. 16), and the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference (Jan. 17).





On January 11th, Julia Sears, Chief Digital Officer, Altus Power, will participate in a panel discussion at the Consumer Electronics Show, “Green AI: Getting Smarter, Doing Better.” Sears will discuss how AI can be leveraged to create a more sustainable future, specifically around Altus IQ, the company’s AI-powered energy usage insights tool utilized by corporate clients to measure, report and act on power usage and carbon avoidance goals.

On January 16th, Gregg Felton will participate in investor meetings in New York and on January 17th, Lars Norell will participate in a fireside chat at the Needham Growth Conference, both serving to highlight recently announced company achievements, including:

The expansion of its West Coast presence with the acquisition of Unico Solar

The closing of its 121 MWs of solar assets from Basalt and Soltage, expanding its portfolio in the Southeastern US

of its 121 MWs of solar assets from Basalt and Soltage, expanding its portfolio in the Southeastern US New financing from Goldman Sachs and CPP Investments

Also on January 16th, Steve D’Agostino, Head of Analytics, Altus Power, will participate in a panel webinar session, “A Deep Dive Into the Details of the Decarbonization Journey,” as part of the CRREM – United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative webinar series. D’Agostino will be sharing the best practices of commercial decarbonization, particularly the role of locally-sited solar.

Altus Power’s portfolio across 25 states serves enterprises committed to achieving carbon reduction goals, anchored by the company’s distributed solar arrays. As one of the pioneers of Community Solar, Altus Power currently serves more than 20,000 subscribers nationwide. Community Solar provides homeowners and renters of diverse income brackets access to the benefits of clean energy savings.

Select presentations will be available on the Altus Power website at: https://investors.altuspower.com/overview/default.aspx.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the leading commercial-scale provider of clean electric power serving commercial, industrial, public sector and Community Solar customers with end-to-end solutions. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.

