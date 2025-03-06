Altumatim Launches Revolutionary AI Operating System for Legal Intelligence

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altumatim announces the launch of altumatimOSTM, the first-ever story-driven AI-powered LLM operating system designed to transform how legal professionals analyze and leverage complex data sets. This groundbreaking platform combines advanced artificial intelligence with an innovative story-based approach to deliver unprecedented accuracy and efficiency in legal research and investigation.

Revolutionizing Legal Investigation Through Story-Driven AI

altumatimOS represents a paradigm shift in legal technology by placing the story at the core of its AI framework. Unlike traditional platforms overlaying AI on existing search capabilities, altumatimOS uses narrative context to autonomously investigate, analyze, and curate the most pertinent information from massive datasets.

"In legal proceedings, whoever tells the best story wins," said Altumatim CEO David Gaskey. "We've built an AI system for the legal profession that actually understands and comprehends your narrative and uses that understanding to uncover the evidence that matters most amidst a sea of discovery documents."

Key Features and Capabilities

Autonomous Investigation : The platform's super agent orchestrator deploys multiple AI agents to analyze datasets comprehensively, forming independent insights about the most relevant information to each case.

: The platform's super agent orchestrator deploys multiple AI agents to analyze datasets comprehensively, forming independent insights about the most relevant information to each case. Story-Based Intelligence : By understanding a case's narrative context, altumatimOS delivers more accurate and relevant results than keyword-based approaches.

: By understanding a case's narrative context, altumatimOS delivers more accurate and relevant results than keyword-based approaches. Collaborative Co-Authoring : The super agent works alongside users to continuously update and refine case narratives as new evidence is discovered.

: The super agent works alongside users to continuously update and refine case narratives as new evidence is discovered. Flexible LLM Integration: As an actual operating system run by Large Language Models (LLMs), altumatimOS supports cloud-based and on-premises deployments, ensuring data security and flexibility.

Superior Accuracy and Efficiency

Early testing shows altumatimOS achieving unmatched accuracy compared to competing platforms. This breakthrough in precision, without bias, combined with autonomous investigation capabilities, significantly reduces the time legal professionals spend on document review and research.

Altumatim has partnered with Google to develop its AI-driven investigative platform and will be formally recognized as one of the most innovative AI users within its ecosystem as a featured speaker at Google Cloud Next in Las Vegas April 9-11.

About Altumatim

Altumatim is at the forefront of legal technology innovation, developing AI-powered solutions that enhance legal professionals' capabilities while maintaining the crucial human elements of legal practice. altumatimOS is the newest advancement of the Altumatim software platform, with human-like capabilities of a true discovery and investigation assistant. Learn more at altumatim.com

Mark Gilman

mark@Fulkrum.studio

248-789-8057