Home Business Wire Altum Strategy Group Announces The Launch of Poseidon: New AI Lab to...
Business Wire

Altum Strategy Group Announces The Launch of Poseidon: New AI Lab to Lead the Charge in Responsible Innovation

di Business Wire

Plus New White Paper Highlights AI as a Catalyst for Business Transformation and Sustainable Growth

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AltumStrategyGroup–Altum Strategy Group today announced the launch of its new AI Lab, Poseidon, which is set to redefine the landscape of artificial intelligence in business. Leading the charge for AI to drive responsible and transformative solutions, Poseidon is committed to ensuring that cutting-edge technologies are not only effective but also ethically sound. Alongside this announcement, Altum is unveiling a new white paper that emphasizes the essential role of AI, ethics, and data in driving business transformation.




Poseidon stands at the forefront of AI innovation, pioneering strategies that enhance operational effectiveness while upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability. By leveraging advanced AI technologies and harnessing the power of data, Poseidon empowers businesses to achieve sustainable growth, mitigate risks, and unlock new opportunities. Throughout every transformation, ethical considerations remain paramount, ensuring that AI’s potential is fully realized in a manner that benefits both businesses and society.

“The launch of Poseidon marks a significant milestone for Altum Strategy Group,” said Matt Gantner, CEO of Altum Strategy Group. “Our commitment to ethical AI practices is unwavering, and Poseidon embodies our vision of driving innovation that not only transforms businesses but also upholds the highest standards of integrity. We believe that by guiding our clients with these principles, we can help them navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape, integrating ethics and flexibility into their AI journeys to ensure sustainable and responsible growth.”

The white paper, Artificial Intelligence – Preparing for the Next Wave, further brings to light the challenges business leaders are navigating in an era where technological advancements and innovation are critical to maintaining a competitive edge. Artificial intelligence has become a cornerstone of this transformation, with the potential to revolutionize every facet of business operations. Additionally, the white paper highlights recent findings indicating that AI is increasingly central to driving business transformation, with companies recognizing the necessity of embedding ethics and adaptability into their AI strategies. This approach ensures not only responsible growth but also positions AI as a powerful tool for enhancing products, optimizing processes, and fueling innovation.

For more information about Poseidon and the innovative work being done at Altum Strategy Group, please visit Altum Strategy Group.

About Altum Strategy Group

Altum Strategy Group delivers the next technology wave to clients in a tailored way to empower teams and create value. Thinking boldly, deploying inclusive collaboration and active engagement is how we work. Altum applies our diverse expertise to lead strategy development at all levels, enabling us to incorporate cutting-edge digital solutions and innovative business operations that deliver impactful results. Altum powers our clients and their teams so they can ride the current wave and anticipate the next one.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:

Suzanne Lyons

media@confidentstrategygroup.com
201.647.9421

Articoli correlati

Voyager Space Selected as First Technical Support Team Member for Spaceport Nova Scotia

Business Wire Business Wire -
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MAXQ #canada--Maritime Launch Services (Cboe CA: MAXQ, OTCQB: MAXQF) is pleased to announce that the company...
Continua a leggere

Onebrief Secures $53M to Build the Future of Military Staffs

Business Wire Business Wire -
HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onebrief, the leading software platform for military staff workflows and collaboration, today announced the closure of its Series...
Continua a leggere

The Township of Union Public Schools Announces Partnership with Varsity Tutors for Schools to Provide Live and On-Demand Tutoring Resources for All Students

Business Wire Business Wire -
Comprehensive Learning Platform Available to Assist Each District Student Whenever NeededUNION, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Township of Union Public Schools today...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php