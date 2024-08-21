Altum Strategy Group Announces The Launch of Poseidon: New AI Lab to Lead the Charge in Responsible Innovation

Plus New White Paper Highlights AI as a Catalyst for Business Transformation and Sustainable Growth

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AltumStrategyGroup–Altum Strategy Group today announced the launch of its new AI Lab, Poseidon, which is set to redefine the landscape of artificial intelligence in business. Leading the charge for AI to drive responsible and transformative solutions, Poseidon is committed to ensuring that cutting-edge technologies are not only effective but also ethically sound. Alongside this announcement, Altum is unveiling a new white paper that emphasizes the essential role of AI, ethics, and data in driving business transformation.









Poseidon stands at the forefront of AI innovation, pioneering strategies that enhance operational effectiveness while upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability. By leveraging advanced AI technologies and harnessing the power of data, Poseidon empowers businesses to achieve sustainable growth, mitigate risks, and unlock new opportunities. Throughout every transformation, ethical considerations remain paramount, ensuring that AI’s potential is fully realized in a manner that benefits both businesses and society.

“The launch of Poseidon marks a significant milestone for Altum Strategy Group,” said Matt Gantner, CEO of Altum Strategy Group. “Our commitment to ethical AI practices is unwavering, and Poseidon embodies our vision of driving innovation that not only transforms businesses but also upholds the highest standards of integrity. We believe that by guiding our clients with these principles, we can help them navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape, integrating ethics and flexibility into their AI journeys to ensure sustainable and responsible growth.”

The white paper, Artificial Intelligence – Preparing for the Next Wave, further brings to light the challenges business leaders are navigating in an era where technological advancements and innovation are critical to maintaining a competitive edge. Artificial intelligence has become a cornerstone of this transformation, with the potential to revolutionize every facet of business operations. Additionally, the white paper highlights recent findings indicating that AI is increasingly central to driving business transformation, with companies recognizing the necessity of embedding ethics and adaptability into their AI strategies. This approach ensures not only responsible growth but also positions AI as a powerful tool for enhancing products, optimizing processes, and fueling innovation.

For more information about Poseidon and the innovative work being done at Altum Strategy Group, please visit Altum Strategy Group.

About Altum Strategy Group



Altum Strategy Group delivers the next technology wave to clients in a tailored way to empower teams and create value. Thinking boldly, deploying inclusive collaboration and active engagement is how we work. Altum applies our diverse expertise to lead strategy development at all levels, enabling us to incorporate cutting-edge digital solutions and innovative business operations that deliver impactful results. Altum powers our clients and their teams so they can ride the current wave and anticipate the next one.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:



Suzanne Lyons



media@confidentstrategygroup.com

201.647.9421