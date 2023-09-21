Altruist Eliminates Software Fee for Brokerage Accounts, Returning Thousands To RIA Bottom Line

The company is eliminating its $1 per account per month portfolio accounting fee on Altruist brokerage accounts

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In alignment with its mission to make independent financial advice better, more affordable, and accessible to everyone, the modern custodian is zeroing out the portfolio accounting software expense for all Altruist brokerage accounts. When advisors custody with Altruist, they now receive built-in performance reporting, fee billing, portfolio rebalancing, a modern client portal, and portfolio accounting at no additional cost.





The new pricing structure sits in stark contrast with existing options. For most advisors, portfolio accounting software is the most expensive part of their tech stack. According to Michael Kitces, advisors are spending between $40 to $70 per account per year. With the new advisor-friendly pricing model, switching to Altruist could represent tens of thousands in savings.

“Software and platform fees can become prohibitive to growth for large and fast-growing firms,” said Marc Greenberg, Chief Financial Officer at Altruist. “We are happy to offer a solution with scalable economics while simultaneously freeing up resources for more important things like client service, marketing, and operational efficiency.”

For advisors that work with other custodians, nothing is changing. They will continue to get their first 100 connected accounts for free, and remain subject to a $1 per account per month fee thereafter.

To learn more about Altruist’s pricing for advisors, please read CEO Jason Wenk’s latest blog here. Additional details can be found at altruist.com/subscription-pricing.

