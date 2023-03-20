Altoida Announces Upcoming Poster Presentations at AD/PD 2023

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ADPD2023—Altoida, Inc., a precision neurology company pioneering non-invasive brain health measurement and neurological disease diagnostics with AI and augmented reality (AR), today announced two poster presentations at the upcoming AD/PD™ 2023 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and related neurological disorders, on March 28–April 1, 2023 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Poster Presentations

Poster Title: Characterization of Cognitive Domains in Individuals with MCI and AD Dementia with The Altoida Digital Neuro Signature (DNS)

Presenter: Alberto Ferrari, Ph.D., Biostatistician, Altoida

Poster Number: P0449* / #2273

Onsite Poster Board Number: 401

Poster Title: Evaluation of The Altoida Digital Neuro Signature (DNS) in Cognitively Normal and MCI Individuals with Hearing Loss – A Pilot Study

Presenter: Florencia Iulita, Ph.D., Head of Medical Strategy and Operations, Altoida

Poster Number: P0450* / #2128

Onsite Poster Board Number: 402

Poster category: A04.J. Imaging, Biomarkers, Diagnostics: Cognitive, Psychometric & Behavioral Tests, Digital Endpoints, Remote Testing

About Altoida, Inc.

Altoida is developing digital biomarkers of neurological disease with the power of augmented reality and machine learning all from a smart device. Our innovative AI-driven approach combines novel digital biomarkers with augmented reality to evaluate the brain while conducting immersive tasks. Altoida’s evidence-based platform is founded on more than 20 years of scientific research and published in multiple peer-reviewed papers. Altoida is based in Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.altoida.com or follow @Altoida on Twitter.

