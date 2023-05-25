<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Altium Achieves SOC 2 Type 2, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and...
Business Wire

Altium Achieves SOC 2 Type 2, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Compliance

di Business Wire

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altium, LLC (ASX: ALU), the global leader in PCB design software, announces the successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification. This significant milestone highlights Altium’s dedication to maintaining the highest data security and integrity standards within its cloud-based Altium 365 platform.


Completing the examination and the subsequent report receipt verifies that Altium meets or exceeds the rigorous security measures and industry standards outlined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) regarding security, availability, and confidentiality.

The Altium 365 Cloud Security team, under the leadership of Volodymyr Volotko, Director of Cloud Solutions, possesses a wealth of expertise in creating secure and compliant environments for Altium 365 customers.

“By successfully completing the SOC 2 Type 2 examination, we demonstrate our commitment to upholding the highest security standards,” said Greg Bellasis, Director of Cybersecurity. “Through implementing effective controls, we can confidently assure our customers that their trust in Altium is well-placed.”

Following the completion of the SOC 2 Type 1 audit in March 2022, Altium voluntarily pursued the next level of examination, the SOC 2 Type 2. It’s important to note that SOC 2 Type 1 assesses the design of security processes at a specific point in time. In contrast, a Type 2 report evaluates the effectiveness of those controls over a specified period of time. The Type 1 examination establishes the foundation of well-designed controls, while the Type 2 examination provides evidence of the controls’ effectiveness and ability to operate consistently over time.

Altium plans to participate in annual assessments to maintain active SOC 2 Type 2 reports, further reinforcing its ongoing data security and compliance commitment.

“Altium’s achievement of SOC 2 Type 2, our recent AWS GovCloud offering, and continued progress reaffirm our commitment to delivering the highest levels of security, privacy, and continuity to our clients,” stated Nikolay Ponomarenko, Head of Altium 365 Cloud Platform. “We consistently enhance our data management practices, fostering transparency, open communication, and accountability between our customers and ourselves, continuing to invest towards security.”

Altium provides a comprehensive Trust Center equipped with a knowledge base to assist users in comprehending the security and compliance features of Altium 365. Further information about SOC 2 and other compliance-related topics can be found by visiting the Altium 365 Trust Center at altium.com/trust.

About Altium:

Altium, LLC (ASX: ALU) is a global software company headquartered in San Diego, California, who are accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.

Contacts

Renata Lang

Product Marketing Manager, Altium LLC

renata.lang@altium.com

Articoli correlati

CalmWave Wins Prestigious Best UX Design at 2023 GeekWire Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
Health Tech Leader Uses AI to Improve Nurse Retention and Patient Outcomes by Reducing Alarm Fatigue in Intensive Care...
Continua a leggere

Momentus to Deliver Lunasonde Technology Demonstration Payload to Orbit

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that offers orbital...
Continua a leggere

Li-Cycle and Shift2 Partner to Donate Laptops to High School Students in Rochester, New York

Business Wire Business Wire -
Li-Cycle to extend corporate sponsorship of Shift2, a non-profit organization formerly known as The Shore Foundation, for an additional...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

CalmWave Wins Prestigious Best UX Design at 2023 GeekWire Awards

Business Wire