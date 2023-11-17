Home Business Wire Altice USA to Participate in the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference
Altice USA to Participate in the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Dennis Mathew, Chairman and CEO, will participate in the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference on Monday, December 4, 2023.

The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 3:45p.m. ET. For a live webcast, please follow the link.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.8 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum brand. The Company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar News and i24NEWS networks.

Investor Relations
Sarah Freedman: + 929 418 4090 / sarah.freedman@alticeusa.com

Lisa Anselmo: +1 516 279 9461 / lisa.anselmo@alticeusa.com
Janet Meahan: +1 516 519 2353 / janet.meahan@alticeusa.com

