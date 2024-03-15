Home Business Wire Altice USA to Participate in the NSR and BCG Fiber to the...
Altice USA to Participate in the NSR and BCG Fiber to the Future 2024 Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Marc Sirota, CFO, will participate in the New Street Research and Boston Consulting Group Fiber to the Future Conference on Friday, March 22, 2024.

The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET. For a live webcast, please follow the link.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.7 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum brand. The Company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local and international news through its News 12 and i24NEWS networks.

Investor Relations
Sarah Freedman: + 631 660 8714 / sarah.freedman@alticeusa.com

Lisa Anselmo: +1 516 279 9461 / lisa.anselmo@alticeusa.com
Janet Meahan: +1 516 519 2353 / janet.meahan@alticeusa.com

