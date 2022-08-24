Home Business Wire Altice USA to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Altice USA to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Dexter Goei, CEO, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. PDT (1:00 p.m. EDT). For a live webcast, please visit: link.

About Altice USA

Altice USA is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, and mobile services to nearly 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum brand. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar News and i24NEWS networks.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Nick Brown: +1 917 589 9983 / nick.brown@alticeusa.com
Sarah Freedman: +1 929 418 4090 / sarah.freedman@alticeusa.com

Communications
Lisa Anselmo: +1 929 418 4362 / lisa.anselmo@alticeusa.com
Janet Meahan: +1 516 519 2353 / janet.meahan@alticeusa.com

