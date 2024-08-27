Altice USA to Participate in the 2024 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Dennis Mathew, Chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 10:50 a.m. Pacific Time (1:50 p.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast will be available online on the Altice USA investor relations website or by following this link.

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024



Time: 10:50 a.m. Pacific Time (1:50 p.m. Eastern Time)



Presenter: Dennis Mathew, Chairman & CEO

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.7 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum brand. We operate Optimum Media, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. We also offer hyper-local and international news through our News 12 and i24NEWS networks.

