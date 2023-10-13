Home Business Wire Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q3 2023 Results
Business Wire

Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q3 2023 Results

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. A press release reporting the results will be issued at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The call will be led by Dennis Mathew, Chairman and CEO, and Marc Sirota, CFO.

Dial-in Access Telephone Numbers:

Participant Dial-In: 877-404-9653 / +1 201-689-8856

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the following website: here.

Click here for a company-compiled summary of the consensus estimates for Altice USA results.

The presentation for the conference call will be made available prior to the call on the company’s investor relations website: https://investors.alticeusa.com.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.8 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum brand. The Company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar News and i24NEWS networks.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Sarah Freedman: +1 (631) 660-8714 / sarah.freedman@alticeusa.com

Communications

Lisa Anselmo: +1 (516) 279-9461 / lisa.anselmo@alticeusa.com
Janet Meahan: +1 (516) 519-2353 / janet.meahan@alticeusa.com

Articoli correlati

NETGEAR Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NETGEAR, Inc., (NASDAQ: NTGR), a global networking company that delivers innovative networking and Internet connected products...
Continua a leggere

Lyft To Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) (the “Company” or “Lyft”) will release financial results for the third fiscal quarter...
Continua a leggere

SGH Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Record GAAP and Non-GAAP Gross Margins for FY2023MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SGH #IR--SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php