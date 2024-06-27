Home Business Wire Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2024 Results
Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2024 Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) will host a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. A press release reporting the results will be issued at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The call will be led by Dennis Mathew, Chairman and CEO, and Marc Sirota, CFO.

Dial-in Access Telephone Numbers:

Participant Dial-In: 877-404-9653 / +1 201-689-8856

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the following website: here.

The presentation for the conference call will be made available prior to the call on the company’s investor relations website: https://investors.alticeusa.com.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.7 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum brand. The Company operates Optimum Media, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local and international news through its News 12 and i24NEWS networks.

Contacts

Investor Relations
John Hsu +1 (917) 405-2097 / john.hsu@alticeusa.com
Sarah Freedman: +1 (631) 660-8714 / sarah.freedman@alticeusa.com

Communications
Lisa Anselmo: +1 (516) 279-9461 / lisa.anselmo@alticeusa.com
Janet Meahan: +1 (516) 519-2353 / janet.meahan@alticeusa.com

