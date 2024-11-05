Altice USA Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Strong Fiber Growth; Increased Fiber Migrations and Fiber Penetration



Best Mobile Performance in Four Years



Continued Progress in Enhancing and Expanding Our Networks



Unveiled Transformation Plan to Unlock Key Free Cash Flow Opportunities

Dennis Mathew, Altice USA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “ Over the last two years, we’ve made significant progress in strengthening our networks, stabilizing our operations, and setting a strong foundation for long-term growth. These efforts have resulted in positive momentum across our fiber and mobile product lines in the third quarter. Our focus remains on transforming our business for future growth with significant revenue opportunities, including expanding our advanced product portfolio, increasing penetration of our best-in-class fiber network, and driving operational efficiencies with a sustainable capital structure. Executing on these goals will drive free cash flow, increase shareholder value and support sustainable long-term growth over time.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Overview

Total revenue of $2.2 billion (-3.9% year over year)

(-3.9% year over year) Residential revenue of $1.7 billion (-5.6% year over year)

(-5.6% year over year) Residential revenue per user (“ARPU”) (1) of $135.77 (-1.9% year over year)

(-1.9% year over year) Business Services revenue of $366.4 million (-0.1% year over year)

(-0.1% year over year) News and Advertising revenue of $117.7 million (+9.5% year over year)

(+9.5% year over year) Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders of ($43.0) million ($(0.09)/share on a diluted basis) in Q3 2024 and $66.8 million ($0.15/share on a diluted basis) in Q3 2023

($43.0) million ($(0.09)/share on a diluted basis) in Q3 2024 and $66.8 million ($0.15/share on a diluted basis) in Q3 2023 Net cash flows from operating activities of $436.0 million in Q3 2024 and $474.5 million in Q3 2023

and $474.5 million in Q3 2023 Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $862.0 million (-5.8% year over year) , and margin of 38.7%

(-5.8% year over year) Cash capital expenditures of $359.2 million (+1.7% year over year) and Capital intensity (3) of 16.1% (13.1% excluding fiber and new builds) We remained disciplined on capital spend over the course of the year and now anticipate cash capital expenditures of $1.5 billion in full year 2024, representing a $200 million dollar reduction compared to full year 2023 cash capital expenditures

(+1.7% year over year) and Capital intensity of 16.1% (13.1% excluding fiber and new builds) Free Cash Flow(2) of $76.9 million, including $115 million of higher cash interest in Q3 2024



year over year

Third Quarter 2024 Key Operational Highlights

Strong Fiber Net Adds Reaching 482k Fiber Customers, a +63% Increase in Total Fiber Customers Compared to Q3 2023 Fiber customer growth continued in Q3 2024 with +47k fiber net additions, of which 73% were driven by migrations of existing customers Fiber network penetration reached 16.6% at the end of Q3 2024, up from 10.8% at the end of Q3 2023

Mobile Line Net Adds of +36k in Q3 2024, Representing the Highest Mobile Line Net Adds in Four Years; Reaching 420k Lines Optimum Mobile line net additions of +36k in Q3 2024, compared to +24k in Q3 2023 5.2% of broadband base converged with mobile (4) at the end of Q3 2024, up from 3.2% at the end of Q3 2023

Strengthening Our Go-To-Market Strategy to Leverage Convergence Opportunities Simplified product offers and base management strategy to drive convergence and provide customers more value Evolved our video model with the introduction of new TV packages — Entertainment TV, Extra TV, & Everything TV — which drive higher margins via mutually beneficial programming agreements, offer consumers more content flexibility and are available alongside a customer’s favorite streaming services via Optimum Stream

Total Broadband Primary Service Units (PSUs) Net Losses of -50k (5) Broadband net losses were -50k (5) in Q3 2024, compared to -31k in Q3 2023 Performance was driven by continued low levels of switching activity, competitive pressures across our footprint, and muted trends in the income-constrained segment, including elevated non-pay disconnects from prior ACP subscribers

Continued Progress in Delivering on Multi-Year Network Strategy; Reaching Nearly 3 million Fiber Passings Fiber passings additions of +52k in Q3 2024, reaching 2.9 million fiber passings, and targeting approximately 3 million fiber passings by year-end 2024 Total passings additions of +38k in Q3 2024, reaching 9.8 million total passings, and targeting over 175k additional passings in full year 2024 Capital intensity (3) of 16.1% in Q3 2024 compared to 15.2% in Q3 2023 Service call rate (6) improved by 11% year over year in Q3 2024 Service visit repeat rate (7) improved by 28% year over year in Q3 2024 Achieved approximately 99% node health across our entire footprint in Q3 2024 through enhanced node monitoring and proactive maintenance Deploying new digital modulation technologies on our DOCSIS 3.1 HFC network to improve broadband performance with over 3 million customers expected to benefit from better speed attainability and reliability this year



Opportunities to Improve Free Cash Flow(2) Over Time

Revenue Opportunities Improve broadband subscriber trends Reach 1 million+ mobile lines by year-end 2027 Launch additional high margin value-added services Expand B2B product portfolio and scalable solutions

Fiber Penetration Maximize asset value and competitive positioning Accelerate growth of fiber base with plans to achieve 1 million+ fiber subscribers by year-end 2026 Deliver 30%+ fiber penetration year-end 2026

Operational Efficiency Achieve gross margin of ~70% by year-end 2026 Improve other operating expenses (8) by 4-6% by year-end 2026 Return normalized Adjusted EBITDA (2) margins to ~40%

Sustainable Capital Structure Sufficient liquidity to support long-term operational roadmap Deliver annual capex under $1.3bn in full year 2025 Maintain positive annual Free Cash Flow (2)



Balance Sheet Review as of September 30, 2024

Net debt (9) for CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group was $23,180 million at the end of Q3 2024, representing net leverage of 7.2x L2QA (10) The weighted average cost of debt for CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group was 6.9% and the weighted average life of debt was 4.4 years

Net debt (9) for Cablevision Lightpath LLC was $1,410 million at the end of Q3 2024, representing net leverage of 5.7x L2QA (10) The weighted average cost of debt for Cablevision Lightpath LLC was 5.4% and the weighted average life of debt was 3.3 years

Consolidated net debt (9) for Altice USA was $24,564 million, representing consolidated net leverage of 7.1x L2QA (10) The weighted average cost of debt for consolidated Altice USA was 6.8% and the weighted average life of debt was 4.3 years



Shares Outstanding

As of September 30, 2024, Altice USA had 461,189,373 combined shares of Class A and Class B common stock outstanding

Customer Metrics



(in thousands, except per customer amounts) Q1-23 Q2-23 Q3-23 Q4-23 FY-23 Q1-24 Q2-24 Q3-24 Total Passings(11) 9,512.2 9,578.6 9,609.0 9,628.7 9,628.7 9,679.3 9,746.4 9,784.7 Total Passings additions 48.4 66.4 30.4 19.7 164.9 50.6 67.2 38.3 Total Customer Relationships(5)(12)(13) Residential 4,472.4 4,429.5 4,391.5 4,363.1 4,363.1 4,326.8 4,272.3 4,217.5 SMB 380.9 381.0 381.1 380.3 380.3 379.7 379.7 378.4 Total Unique Customer Relationships 4,853.3 4,810.5 4,772.6 4,743.5 4,743.5 4,706.5 4,652.0 4,595.9 Residential net additions (losses) (26.1) (42.9) (38.0) (28.4) (135.4) (36.3) (54.5) (54.8) Business Services net additions (losses) (0.3) 0.1 0.1 (0.8) (0.9) (0.7) 0.0 (1.2) Total customer net additions (losses) (26.4) (42.7) (37.9) (29.2) (136.2) (37.0) (54.5) (56.1) Residential PSUs(5) Broadband 4,263.7 4,227.0 4,196.0 4,169.0 4,169.0 4,139.7 4,088.7 4,039.5 Video 2,380.5 2,312.2 2,234.6 2,172.4 2,172.4 2,094.7 2,021.9 1,944.8 Telephony 1,703.5 1,640.8 1,572.7 1,515.3 1,515.3 1,452.1 1,391.1 1,326.0 Broadband net additions (losses) (19.2) (36.8) (31.0) (27.0) (113.9) (29.4) (51.0) (49.2) Video net additions (losses) (58.6) (68.3) (77.6) (62.2) (266.7) (77.7) (72.8) (77.0) Telephony net additions (losses) (60.6) (62.7) (68.1) (57.4) (248.9) (63.1) (61.1) (65.1) Residential ARPU ($)(1) 135.32 137.44 138.42 136.01 136.80 135.67 135.95 135.77 SMB PSUs Broadband 349.0 349.1 349.4 348.9 348.9 348.5 348.8 347.7 Video 95.3 93.7 91.9 89.6 89.6 87.3 85.4 83.3 Telephony 210.0 208.0 205.9 203.2 203.2 200.7 199.2 196.8 Broadband net additions (losses) (0.1) 0.1 0.3 (0.5) (0.2) (0.4) 0.3 (1.1) Video net additions (losses) (2.0) (1.6) (1.8) (2.3) (7.7) (2.3) (1.9) (2.1) Telephony net additions (losses) (2.3) (2.0) (2.1) (2.6) (9.1) (2.6) (1.4) (2.4) Total Mobile Lines(14) Mobile ending lines 247.9 264.2 288.2 322.2 322.2 351.6 384.5 420.1 Mobile ending lines excluding free service 223.3 257.9 288.1 322.2 322.2 351.6 384.5 420.1 Mobile line net additions 7.6 16.3 24.1 34.0 82.0 29.3 33.0 35.5 Mobile line net additions ex-free service 14.6 34.6 30.3 34.1 113.5 29.3 33.0 35.5

Fiber (“FTTH”) Customer Metrics



(in thousands) Q1-23 Q2-23 Q3-23 Q4-23 FY-23 Q1-24 Q2-24 Q3-24 FTTH Total Passings(15) 2,373.0 2,659.5 2,720.2 2,735.2 2,735.2 2,780.0 2,842.0 2,893.7 FTTH Total Passing additions 214.2 286.6 60.7 14.9 576.4 44.8 62.0 51.7 FTTH Residential customer relationships 207.2 245.9 289.3 333.8 333.8 385.2 422.7 468.5 FTTH SMB customer relationships 2.7 3.9 5.7 7.6 7.6 9.4 11.4 13.1 FTTH Total Customer Relationships(16) 209.9 249.7 295.1 341.4 341.4 394.6 434.1 481.6 FTTH Residential net additions 37.2 38.6 43.4 44.5 163.8 51.4 37.5 45.7 FTTH SMB net additions 0.9 1.2 1.9 1.8 5.8 1.9 2.0 1.7 FTTH Total Customer Net Additions 38.1 39.8 45.3 46.3 169.7 53.2 39.5 47.4

Altice USA Consolidated Operating Results



($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)



(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Broadband $ 913,417 $ 961,751 $ 2,745,400 $ 2,884,661 Video 715,117 775,818 2,210,156 2,321,557 Telephony 69,877 73,640 212,545 227,390 Mobile 30,563 20,320 82,935 53,993 Residential revenue 1,728,974 1,831,529 5,251,036 5,487,601 Business services and wholesale 366,355 366,852 1,100,506 1,095,197 News and Advertising 117,682 107,484 328,687 319,686 Other 14,689 11,335 39,161 32,968 Total revenue 2,227,700 2,317,200 6,719,390 6,935,452 Operating expenses: Programming and other direct costs 711,330 750,538 2,174,677 2,284,537 Other operating expenses 674,564 667,278 2,019,356 1,974,651 Restructuring, impairments and other operating items 10,871 4,453 15,525 39,303 Depreciation and amortization (including impairments) 386,342 402,366 1,170,503 1,237,283 Operating income 444,593 492,565 1,339,329 1,399,678 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (448,168) (420,216) (1,328,264) (1,216,203) Gain on investments and sale of affiliate interests, net — — 292 192,010 Loss on derivative contracts, net — — — (166,489) Gain (loss) on interest rate swap contracts, net (45,657) 31,972 10,220 78,708 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and write-off of deferred financing costs — — (7,035) 4,393 Other income (loss), net (1,495) (1,470) (4,526) 7,165 Income (loss) before income taxes (50,727) 102,851 10,016 299,262 Income tax benefit (expense) 9,892 (27,336) (42,045) (106,433) Net income (loss) (40,835) 75,515 (32,029) 192,829 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,135) (8,676) (16,773) (21,825) Net income (loss) attributable to Altice USA stockholders $ (42,970) $ 66,839 $ (48,802) $ 171,004 Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.09) $ 0.15 $ (0.11) $ 0.38 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.09) $ 0.15 $ (0.11) $ 0.38 Basic weighted average common shares 460,626 454,730 459,335 454,702 Diluted weighted average common shares 460,626 455,076 459,335 455,118

Altice USA Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



($ in thousands)



(unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (32,029) $ 192,829 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization (including impairments) 1,170,503 1,237,283 Gain on investments and sale of affiliate interests, net (292) (192,010) Loss on derivative contracts, net — 166,489 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and write-off of deferred financing costs 7,035 (4,393) Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts (premiums) on indebtedness 15,470 26,334 Share-based compensation 50,351 29,368 Deferred income taxes (7,129) (187,295) Decrease in right-of-use assets 33,729 34,633 Allowance for credit losses 68,433 62,148 Other 5,469 9,406 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts receivable, trade (24,721) (29,403) Prepaid expenses and other assets (127,820) (76,862) Amounts due from and due to affiliates (45,700) 56,193 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (89,539) (2,374) Deferred revenue 8,589 9,531 Interest rate swap contracts 110,130 (1,692) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,142,479 1,330,185 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,042,975) (1,409,561) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (5,748) — Other, net 2,743 (1,677) Net cash used in investing activities (1,045,980) (1,411,238) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 3,875,000 2,350,000 Repayment of debt (3,891,175) (2,215,112) Proceeds from derivative contracts in connection with the settlement of collateralized debt — 38,902 Principal payments on finance lease obligations (99,426) (112,795) Payment related to acquisition of a noncontrolling interest (7,261) (7,035) Additions to deferred financing costs (18,936) — Other, net (6,345) (8,521) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (148,143) 45,439 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (51,644) (35,614) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (403) (1,482) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (52,047) (37,096) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 302,338 305,751 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 250,291 $ 268,655

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income (loss) excluding income taxes, non-operating income or expenses, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and write-off of deferred financing costs, gain (loss) on interest rate swap contracts, gain (loss) on derivative contracts, gain (loss) on investments and sale of affiliate interests, interest expense, net, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, restructuring, impairments and other operating items (such as significant legal settlements and contractual payments for terminated employees). We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA eliminates the significant non-cash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of our business and from intangible assets recognized from acquisitions, as well as certain non-cash and other operating items that affect the period-to-period comparability of our operating performance. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is unaffected by our capital and tax structures and by our investment activities.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure for evaluating our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures with similar titles are common performance measures used by investors, analysts and peers to compare performance in our industry. Internally, we use revenue and Adjusted EBITDA measures as important indicators of our business performance and evaluate management’s effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business and operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to our ongoing operating results. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of performance presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Since Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures with similar titles used by other companies.

We also use Free Cash Flow (defined as net cash flows from operating activities less cash capital expenditures) as a liquidity measure. We believe this measure is useful to investors in evaluating our ability to service our debt and make continuing investments with internally generated funds, although it may not be directly comparable to similar measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA



($ in thousands)



(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ (40,835) $ 75,515 $ (32,029) $ 192,829 Income tax expense (benefit) (9,892) 27,336 42,045 106,433 Other loss (income), net 1,495 1,470 4,526 (7,165) Loss (gain) on interest rate swap contracts, net 45,657 (31,972) (10,220) (78,708) Loss on derivative contracts, net — — — 166,489 Gain on investments and sale of affiliate interests, net — — (292) (192,010) Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and write-off of deferred financing costs — — 7,035 (4,393) Interest expense, net 448,168 420,216 1,328,264 1,216,203 Depreciation and amortization 386,342 402,366 1,170,503 1,237,283 Restructuring, impairments and other operating items 10,871 4,453 15,525 39,303 Share-based compensation 20,170 16,115 50,351 29,368 Adjusted EBITDA 861,976 915,499 2,575,708 2,705,632 Adjusted EBITDA margin 38.7% 39.5% 38.3% 39.0%

Reconciliation of net cash flow from operating activities to Free Cash Flow (Deficit)



(in thousands)



(unaudited): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash flows from operating activities $ 436,024 $ 474,498 $ 1,142,479 $ 1,330,185 Less: Capital expenditures (cash) 359,159 353,219 1,042,975 1,409,561 Free Cash Flow (Deficit) $ 76,865 $ 121,279 $ 99,504 $ (79,376)

Consolidated Net Debt as of September 30, 2024



($ in millions) CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group Principal



Amount Coupon /



Margin Maturity Drawn RCF $1,700 SOFR+2.350% 2027 Term Loan B-5 2,865 L+2.500%(17) 2027 Term Loan B-6 1,972 SOFR+4.500% 2028(18) Guaranteed Notes 1,310 5.500% 2027 Guaranteed Notes 1,000 5.375% 2028 Guaranteed Notes 1,000 11.250% 2028 Guaranteed Notes 2,050 11.750% 2029 Guaranteed Notes 1,750 6.500% 2029 Guaranteed Notes 1,100 4.125% 2030 Guaranteed Notes 1,000 3.375% 2031 Guaranteed Notes 1,500 4.500% 2031 Senior Notes 1,046 7.500% 2028 Legacy unexchanged Cequel Notes 4 7.500% 2028 Senior Notes 2,250 5.750% 2030 Senior Notes 2,325 4.625% 2030 Senior Notes 500 5.000% 2031 CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group Gross Debt 23,372 CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group Cash (192) CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group Net Debt $23,180 CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group Undrawn RCF $617

Cablevision Lightpath LLC Principal



Amount Coupon /



Margin Maturity Drawn RCF(19) $— SOFR+3.360% Term Loan 578 SOFR+3.360% 2027 Senior Secured Notes 450 3.875% 2027 Senior Notes 415 5.625% 2028 Cablevision Lightpath Gross Debt 1,443 Cablevision Lightpath Cash (32) Cablevision Lightpath Net Debt $1,410 Cablevision Lightpath Undrawn RCF $115

Net Leverage Schedules as of September 30, 2024



($ in millions) CSC Holdings



Restricted



Group(20) Cablevision



Lightpath LLC CSC Holdings



Consolidated(21) Altice USA



Consolidated Gross Debt Consolidated(22) $23,372 $1,443 $24,814 $24,814 Cash (192) (32) (240) (250) Net Debt Consolidated(9) $23,180 $1,410 $24,574 $24,564 LTM EBITDA $3,231 $248 $3,478 $3,479 L2QA EBITDA $3,210 $248 $3,457 $3,458 Net Leverage (LTM) 7.2x 5.7x 7.1x 7.1x Net Leverage (L2QA)(10) 7.2x 5.7x 7.1x 7.1x WACD (%) 6.9% 5.4% 6.9% 6.8%

Reconciliation to Financial Reported Debt Altice USA



Consolidated Total Debenture and Loans from Financial Institutions (Carrying Amount) $24,766 Unamortized financing costs and discounts, net of unamortized premiums 48 Gross Debt Consolidated(22) 24,814 Finance leases and other notes 286 Total Debt 25,100 Cash (250) Net Debt $24,850

(1) ARPU is calculated by dividing the average monthly revenue for the respective period derived from the sale of broadband, video, telephony and mobile services to residential customers by the average number of total residential customers for the same period and excludes mobile-only customer relationships. (2) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” beginning on page 7 of this earnings release. (3) Capital intensity refers to total cash capital expenditures as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Broadband base converged with mobile is expressed as the percentage of customers subscribing to both broadband and mobile services divided by the total broadband customer base. Excludes mobile only customers. (5) Customer metrics as of September 30, 2024 reflect adjustments to align to the Company’s bulk residential subscriber count policy, resulting in an increase of 4.7 thousand residential customer relationships, 3.8 thousand broadband customers and 5.2 thousand video customers. The impact of these adjustments to customer relationships, broadband and video customer net additions was not material for any period presented and as such prior period metrics were not restated. (6) Service call rate represents technical, care and support calls per customer. (7) Service visit repeat rate represents the number of repeat visits or truck rolls per customer within 30 days. (8) Other Operating Expenses exclude programming and direct costs, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, restructuring, impairments and other operating items. (9) Net debt, defined as the principal amount of debt less cash, and excluding finance leases and other notes. (10) L2QA leverage is calculated as quarter end net leverage divided by the last two quarters of Adjusted EBITDA annualized. (11) Total passings represents the estimated number of single residence homes, apartments and condominium units passed by the HFC and FTTH network in areas serviceable without further extending the transmission lines. In addition, it includes commercial establishments that have connected to our HFC and FTTH network. Broadband services were not available to approximately 30 thousand total passings and telephony services were not available to approximately 500 thousand total passings. (12) Total Unique Customer Relationships represent the number of households/businesses that receive at least one of our fixed-line services. Customers represent each customer account (set up and segregated by customer name and address), weighted equally and counted as one customer, regardless of size, revenue generated, or number of boxes, units, or outlets on our hybrid-fiber-coaxial (HFC) and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network. Free accounts are included in the customer counts along with all active accounts, but they are limited to a prescribed group. Most of these accounts are also not entirely free, as they typically generate revenue through pay-per-view or other pay services and certain equipment fees. Free status is not granted to regular customers as a promotion. In counting bulk residential customers, such as an apartment building, we count each subscribing unit within the building as one customer, but do not count the master account for the entire building as a customer. We count a bulk commercial customer, such as a hotel, as one customer, and do not count individual room units at that hotel. (13) Total Customer Relationship metrics do not include mobile-only customers. (14) Mobile ending lines include lines receiving free service. Mobile ending lines excluding free service exclude additions relating to mobile lines receiving free service from all periods presented, and includes net additions from when customers previously on free service start making payments. (15) Represents the estimated number of single residence homes, apartments and condominium units passed by the FTTH network in areas serviceable without further extending the transmission lines. In addition, it includes commercial establishments that have connected to our FTTH network. (16) Represents number of households/businesses that receive at least one of our fixed-line services on our FTTH network. FTTH customers represent each customer account (set up and segregated by customer name and address), weighted equally and counted as one customer, regardless of size, revenue generated, or number of boxes, units, or outlets on our FTTH network. Free accounts are included in the customer counts along with all active accounts, but they are limited to a prescribed group. Most of these accounts are also not entirely free, as they typically generate revenue through pay-per view or other pay services and certain equipment fees. Free status is not granted to regular customers as a promotion. In counting bulk residential customers, such as an apartment building, we count each subscribing unit within the building as one customer, but do not count the master account for the entire building as a customer. We count a bulk commercial customer, such as a hotel, as one customer, and do not count individual room units at that hotel. (17) The Incremental Term Loan B-5 bears interest at a rate equal to Synthetic USD London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) plus 2.50% per annum through March 31, 2025. Thereafter, we will be required to pay interest at a rate equal to the alternate base rate (“ABR”), plus the applicable margin, where the ABR is the greater of (x) prime rate or (y) the federal funds effective rate plus 50 basis points and the applicable margin for any ABR loan is 1.50% per annum. (18) The Incremental Term Loan B-6 is due on the earlier of (i) January 15, 2028 and (ii) April 15, 2027 if, as of such date, any Incremental Term Loan B-5 borrowings are still outstanding, unless the Incremental Term Loan B-5 maturity date has been extended to a date falling after January 15, 2028. (19) Under the extension amendment to the Lightpath credit agreement entered into in February 2024, $95 million of revolving credit commitments, if drawn, would be due on June 15, 2027 and $20 million of revolving credit commitments, if drawn, would be due on November 30, 2025. (20) CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group excludes the unrestricted subsidiaries, primarily Cablevision Lightpath LLC and NY Interconnect, LLC. (21) CSC Holdings Consolidated includes the CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group and the unrestricted subsidiaries. (22) Principal amount of debt excluding finance leases and other notes. Certain numerical information is presented on a rounded basis. Minor differences in totals and percentage calculations may exist due to rounding.

