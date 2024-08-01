Home Business Wire Altice USA Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results
Altice USA Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Growth in Fiber Customer Net Adds and Mobile Line Net Adds

Positive Trends in Customer Experience, Network, and Operations

Optimum Portfolio Evolution Roadmap to Deliver More Value to Customers

Recognized with Network Quality Rankings by PCMag®(1) and Ookla® Speedtest®(2)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today reports results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Dennis Mathew, Altice USA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “In the second quarter our company achieved significant improvements in operational metrics and customer satisfaction, growth in our fiber, mobile, and B2B businesses, and continued stabilization of ARPU across our base. We elevated product and network quality, introduced refreshed go-to-market strategies, which are starting to gain traction, and launched Entertainment TV, Optimum’s new low-cost internet TV package available exclusively on Optimum Stream, providing more choice and flexibility for customers. Looking ahead, we have an innovative roadmap of future product and experience enhancements that we are eager to bring to current and prospective customers this year and beyond, and we remain focused on advancing network and service quality, driving profitable customer relationships, and maintaining financial discipline.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Overview

  • Total revenue of $2.2 billion (-3.6% year over year).
  • Residential revenue of $1.8 billion (-4.4% year over year).
  • Residential revenue per user (ARPU)(3) of $135.95 (-1.1% or ($1.49) year over year).
  • Business Services revenue of $369.3 million (+1.3% year over year).
  • News and Advertising revenue of $105.3 million (-7.2% year over year).
  • Net income attributable to stockholders of $15.4 million ($0.03/share on a diluted basis) in Q2 2024 and $78.3 million ($0.17/share on a diluted basis) in Q2 2023.
  • Net cash flows from operating activities of $306.8 million in Q2 2024 compared to $438.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(4) of $867.2 million (-5.9% year over year), and margin of 38.7%.
  • Cash capital expenditures of $347.7 million (-26.6% year over year) and capital intensity(5) of 15.5% (12.9% excluding FTTH and new builds). We have remained disciplined on capital spend in the first half of this year and now anticipate cash capital expenditures under $1.6 billion in full year 2024.
  • Free Cash Flow (Deficit)(4) of ($40.9) million, including $57 million of higher cash taxes in Q2 2024 year over year.

Second Quarter 2024 Key Operational Highlights

  • Significant Growth in Net Promoter Scores (NPS) Driven by Improved Customer Experience (CX)
    • Transactional NPS (tNPS)(6) grew +34 points in the last 2 years from Q2 2022 to Q2 2024.
  • Continued CX Improvement with a Focus on Operations and Base Management:
    • >700k customers speed rightsized in the last 8 months.
    • ~1.7 million fewer inbound calls(7) LTM Q2 2024.
    • ~235k fewer truck rolls(8) LTM Q2 2024.
    • +56% increase in self-install rate(9) Q2 2024.
    • Hyper-local go-to-market approach leveraging our brand platform, Where Local is Big Time, bringing the reach of a large national provider with the attention of a local business.
  • Optimum Portfolio Evolution to Deliver More Value: Medium-Term Roadmap
    • Introduce Value Added Services to create new revenue streams with existing customers, including Direct-to-Consumer partnerships, Total Care and Mobile Device Protection, among others.
    • Continue enhancing the broadband experience: Grow fiber penetration, increase HFC broadband capacity, and enhance customer value and experience with speed rightsizing.
    • Increase customer stickiness by amplifying mobile across residential and business channels, and expanding the company’s suite of smart devices and offerings.
    • Expand B2B product portfolio and Lightpath enterprise business by continuing to grow subscribers and ARPU.
    • Evolve the video business to give customers more options through innovative video packages, improved programming agreements, and the continued expansion of Optimum Stream.
      • Launched Entertainment TV in July 2024, Optimum’s new low-cost internet TV package, available exclusively on Optimum Stream, and offering 80+ top-rated channels.
  • Strong Fiber Net Adds Reaching 434k Fiber Customers, a +74% Increase in Total Fiber Customers Compared to Q2 2023
    • Fiber customer growth continued in Q2 2024 with +40k fiber net additions, driven by migrations of existing customers and fiber gross additions.
    • Penetration of the fiber network reached 15.3% at the end of Q2 2024, up from 9.4% at the end of Q2 2023.
  • Mobile Line Net Adds of +33k in Q2 2024; 2.0x Acceleration Year Over Year; Reaching 385k Lines
    • Optimum Mobile line net additions of +33k in Q2 2024, compared to +16k in Q2 2023.
    • Mobile customer penetration of the broadband base was 5.8% at the end of Q2 2024, up from 3.8% at the end of Q2 2023.
  • Total Broadband Primary Service Units (PSUs) Net Losses of -51k
    • Broadband net losses were -51k in Q2 2024, compared to -37k in Q2 2023.
    • Broadband subscriber net losses in the quarter were principally driven by seasonal university disconnects, continued competitive and macro pressures, and less activity in the low-income segment which is partially attributable to the impact of ACP sunsetting.
  • Continued Progress in Building Quality Broadband Network Experiences
    • Externally recognized for network performance: In New York and New Jersey, Optimum Fiber was named the best and fastest Internet provider by PCMag®(1) and having the fastest and most reliable Internet speeds by Ookla® Speedtest®(2).
    • Capital intensity(5) of 15.5% in Q2 2024 compared to 20.4% in Q2 2023.
    • Fiber passings additions of +62k in Q2 2024, reaching 2.8 million fiber passings, and targeting approximately 3 million fiber passings by year-end 2024.
    • Total passings additions of +67k in Q2 2024, reaching 9.7 million total passings, and targeting over 175k additional passings in full year 2024.
    • Continued investment in network enhancements: Increasing broadband speeds, node splits at lower costs, and proactive network maintenance.

Balance Sheet Review as of June 30, 2024

  • Net debt(10) for CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group was $23,167 million at the end of Q2 2024, representing net leverage of 7.3x L2QA(11).
    • The weighted average cost of debt for CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group was 6.6% and the weighted average life of debt was 4.6 years.
  • Net debt(10) for Cablevision Lightpath LLC was $1,413 million at the end of Q2 2024, representing net leverage of 5.9x L2QA(11).
    • The weighted average cost of debt for Cablevision Lightpath LLC was 5.4% and the weighted average life of debt was 3.6 years.
  • Consolidated net debt(10) for Altice USA was $24,566 million, representing consolidated net leverage of 7.2x L2QA(11).
    • The weighted average cost of debt for consolidated Altice USA was 6.5% and the weighted average life of debt was 4.6 years.

Shares Outstanding

As of June 30, 2024, we had 460,583,380 combined shares of Class A and Class B common stock outstanding.

Customer Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands, except per customer amounts)

 

Q1-23

Q2-23

Q3-23

Q4-23

FY-23

Q1-24

Q2-24

Total Passings(12)

9,512.2

9,578.6

9,609.0

9,628.7

9,628.7

9,679.3

9,746.4

Total Passings additions

48.4

66.4

30.4

19.7

164.9

50.6

67.2

Total Customer Relationships(13)(14)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential

4,472.4

4,429.5

4,391.5

4,363.1

4,363.1

4,326.8

4,272.3

SMB

380.9

381.0

381.1

380.3

380.3

379.7

379.7

Total Unique Customer Relationships

4,853.3

4,810.5

4,772.6

4,743.5

4,743.5

4,706.5

4,652.0

Residential net additions (losses)

(26.1)

(42.9)

(38.0)

(28.4)

(135.4)

(36.3)

(54.5)

Business Services net additions (losses)

(0.3)

0.1

0.1

(0.8)

(0.9)

(0.7)

0.0

Total customer net additions (losses)

(26.4)

(42.7)

(37.9)

(29.2)

(136.2)

(37.0)

(54.5)

Residential PSUs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadband

4,263.7

4,227.0

4,196.0

4,169.0

4,169.0

4,139.7

4,088.7

Video

2,380.5

2,312.2

2,234.6

2,172.4

2,172.4

2,094.7

2,021.9

Telephony

1,703.5

1,640.8

1,572.7

1,515.3

1,515.3

1,452.1

1,391.1

Broadband net additions (losses)

(19.2)

(36.8)

(31.0)

(27.0)

(113.9)

(29.4)

(51.0)

Video net additions (losses)

(58.6)

(68.3)

(77.6)

(62.2)

(266.7)

(77.7)

(72.8)

Telephony net additions (losses)

(60.6)

(62.7)

(68.1)

(57.4)

(248.9)

(63.1)

(61.1)

Residential ARPU ($)(3)(15)

135.32

137.44

138.42

136.01

136.80

135.67

135.95

SMB PSUs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadband

349.0

349.1

349.4

348.9

348.9

348.5

348.8

Video

95.3

93.7

91.9

89.6

89.6

87.3

85.4

Telephony

210.0

208.0

205.9

203.2

203.2

200.7

199.2

Broadband net additions (losses)

(0.1)

0.1

0.3

(0.5)

(0.2)

(0.4)

0.3

Video net additions (losses)

(2.0)

(1.6)

(1.8)

(2.3)

(7.7)

(2.3)

(1.9)

Telephony net additions (losses)

(2.3)

(2.0)

(2.1)

(2.6)

(9.1)

(2.6)

(1.4)

Total Mobile Lines(16)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mobile ending lines

247.9

264.2

288.2

322.2

322.2

351.6

384.5

Mobile ending lines excluding free service

223.3

257.9

288.1

322.2

322.2

351.6

384.5

Mobile line net additions

7.6

16.3

24.1

34.0

82.0

29.3

33.0

Mobile line net additions ex-free service

14.6

34.6

30.3

34.1

113.5

29.3

33.0

Fiber (FTTH) Customer Metrics

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1-23

Q2-23

Q3-23

Q4-23

FY-23

Q1-24

Q2-24

FTTH Total Passings(17)

2,373.0

2,659.5

2,720.2

2,735.2

2,735.2

2,780.0

2,842.0

FTTH Total Passing additions

214.2

286.6

60.7

14.9

576.4

44.8

62.0

FTTH Residential

207.2

245.9

289.3

333.8

333.8

385.2

422.7

FTTH SMB

2.7

3.9

5.7

7.6

7.6

9.4

11.4

FTTH Total customer relationships(18)

209.9

249.7

295.1

341.4

341.4

394.6

434.1

FTTH Residential net additions

37.2

38.6

43.4

44.5

163.8

51.4

37.5

FTTH SMB net additions

0.9

1.2

1.9

1.8

5.8

1.9

2.0

FTTH Total customer net additions

38.1

39.8

45.3

46.3

169.7

53.2

39.5

Altice USA Consolidated Operating Results

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

Broadband

$

914,989

 

 

$

965,865

 

 

$

1,831,983

 

 

$

1,922,910

 

Video

 

739,445

 

 

 

775,138

 

 

 

1,495,039

 

 

 

1,545,739

 

Telephony

 

71,703

 

 

 

76,069

 

 

 

142,668

 

 

 

153,750

 

Mobile

 

27,479

 

 

 

18,147

 

 

 

52,372

 

 

 

33,673

 

Residential revenue

 

1,753,616

 

 

 

1,835,219

 

 

 

3,522,062

 

 

 

3,656,072

 

Business services and wholesale

 

369,290

 

 

 

364,704

 

 

 

734,151

 

 

 

728,345

 

News and Advertising

 

105,280

 

 

 

113,465

 

 

 

211,005

 

 

 

212,202

 

Other

 

12,569

 

 

 

10,886

 

 

 

24,472

 

 

 

21,633

 

Total revenue

 

2,240,755

 

 

 

2,324,274

 

 

 

4,491,690

 

 

 

4,618,252

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Programming and other direct costs

 

719,460

 

 

 

762,280

 

 

 

1,463,347

 

 

 

1,533,999

 

Other operating expenses

 

670,542

 

 

 

656,128

 

 

 

1,344,792

 

 

 

1,307,373

 

Restructuring, impairments and other operating items

 

(46,599

)

 

 

5,178

 

 

 

4,654

 

 

 

34,850

 

Depreciation and amortization (including impairments)

 

395,770

 

 

 

418,705

 

 

 

784,161

 

 

 

834,917

 

Operating income

 

501,582

 

 

 

481,983

 

 

 

894,736

 

 

 

907,113

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

(442,955

)

 

 

(406,709

)

 

 

(880,096

)

 

 

(795,987

)

Gain on investments and sale of affiliate interests, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

292

 

 

 

192,010

 

Loss on derivative contracts, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(166,489

)

Gain on interest rate swap contracts, net

 

13,574

 

 

 

61,165

 

 

 

55,877

 

 

 

46,736

 

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and write-off of deferred financing costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7,035

)

 

 

4,393

 

Other income (loss), net

 

(1,486

)

 

 

(1,570

)

 

 

(3,031

)

 

 

8,635

 

Income before income taxes

 

70,715

 

 

 

134,869

 

 

 

60,743

 

 

 

196,411

 

Income tax expense

 

(49,013

)

 

 

(48,725

)

 

 

(51,937

)

 

 

(79,097

)

Net income

 

21,702

 

 

 

86,144

 

 

 

8,806

 

 

 

117,314

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(6,341

)

 

 

(7,844

)

 

 

(14,638

)

 

 

(13,149

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Altice USA stockholders

$

15,361

 

 

$

78,300

 

 

$

(5,832

)

 

$

104,165

 

Basic net income (loss) per share

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

0.23

 

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

0.23

 

Basic weighted average common shares

 

459,995

 

 

 

454,688

 

 

 

458,682

 

 

 

454,687

 

Diluted weighted average common shares

 

459,995

 

 

 

454,688

 

 

 

458,682

 

 

 

455,139

 

Altice USA Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)
 

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

 

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

8,806

 

 

$

117,314

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization (including impairments)

 

784,161

 

 

 

834,917

 

Gain on investments and sale of affiliate interests, net

 

(292

)

 

 

(192,010

)

Loss on derivative contracts, net

 

 

 

 

166,489

 

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and write-off of deferred financing costs

 

7,035

 

 

 

(4,393

)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts (premiums) on indebtedness

 

11,123

 

 

 

18,359

 

Share-based compensation

 

30,181

 

 

 

13,253

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(9,818

)

 

 

(113,402

)

Decrease in right-of-use assets

 

22,701

 

 

 

22,925

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

45,932

 

 

 

43,946

 

Other

 

3,674

 

 

 

9,188

 

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, trade

 

(8,230

)

 

 

(10,611

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(119,050

)

 

 

(58,842

)

Amounts due from and due to affiliates

 

(49,742

)

 

 

31,213

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

(20,954

)

 

 

(22,816

)

Deferred revenue

 

(835

)

 

 

6,649

 

Interest rate swap contracts

 

1,763

 

 

 

(6,492

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

706,455

 

 

 

855,687

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(683,816

)

 

 

(1,056,342

)

Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(2,025

)

 

 

 

Other, net

 

(52

)

 

 

(1,578

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(685,893

)

 

 

(1,057,920

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from long-term debt

 

3,775,000

 

 

 

1,900,000

 

Repayment of debt

 

(3,635,449

)

 

 

(1,739,493

)

Proceeds from derivative contracts in connection with the settlement of collateralized debt

 

 

 

 

38,902

 

Principal payments on finance lease obligations

 

(68,788

)

 

 

(76,100

)

Payment related to acquisition of a noncontrolling interest

 

(7,261

)

 

 

 

Additions to deferred financing costs

 

(17,553

)

 

 

 

Other, net

 

(5,638

)

 

 

(7,974

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

40,311

 

 

 

115,335

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

60,873

 

 

 

(86,898

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(817

)

 

 

548

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

60,056

 

 

 

(86,350

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

 

302,338

 

 

 

305,751

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year

$

362,394

 

 

$

219,401

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income (loss) excluding income taxes, non-operating income or expenses, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and write-off of deferred financing costs, gain (loss) on interest rate swap contracts, gain (loss) on derivative contracts, gain (loss) on investments and sale of affiliate interests, interest expense, net, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, restructuring, impairments and other operating items (such as significant legal settlements and contractual payments for terminated employees). We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA eliminates the significant non-cash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of our business and from intangible assets recognized from acquisitions, as well as certain non-cash and other operating items that affect the period-to-period comparability of our operating performance. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is unaffected by our capital and tax structures and by our investment activities.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure for evaluating our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures with similar titles are common performance measures used by investors, analysts and peers to compare performance in our industry. Internally, we use revenue and Adjusted EBITDA measures as important indicators of our business performance and evaluate management’s effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business and operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to our ongoing operating results. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of performance presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Since Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures with similar titles used by other companies.

We also use Free Cash Flow (defined as net cash flows from operating activities less cash capital expenditures) as a liquidity measure. We believe this measure is useful to investors in evaluating our ability to service our debt and make continuing investments with internally generated funds, although it may not be directly comparable to similar measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

21,702

 

 

$

86,144

 

 

$

8,806

 

 

$

117,314

 

Income tax expense

 

49,013

 

 

 

48,725

 

 

 

51,937

 

 

 

79,097

 

Other loss (income), net

 

1,486

 

 

 

1,570

 

 

 

3,031

 

 

 

(8,635

)

Gain on interest rate swap contracts, net

 

(13,574

)

 

 

(61,165

)

 

 

(55,877

)

 

 

(46,736

)

Loss on derivative contracts, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

166,489

 

Gain on investments and sale of affiliate interests, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(292

)

 

 

(192,010

)

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and write-off of deferred financing costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,035

 

 

 

(4,393

)

Interest expense, net

 

442,955

 

 

 

406,709

 

 

 

880,096

 

 

 

795,987

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

395,770

 

 

 

418,705

 

 

 

784,161

 

 

 

834,917

 

Restructuring, impairments and other operating items

 

(46,599

)

 

 

5,178

 

 

 

4,654

 

 

 

34,850

 

Share-based compensation

 

16,424

 

 

 

15,876

 

 

 

30,181

 

 

 

13,253

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

867,177

 

 

 

921,742

 

 

 

1,713,732

 

 

 

1,790,133

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

38.7

%

 

 

39.7

%

 

 

38.2

%

 

 

38.8

%

Reconciliation of net cash flow from operating activities to Free Cash Flow (Deficit)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash flows from operating activities

$

306,794

 

 

$

438,841

 

 

$

706,455

 

$

855,687

 

Capital Expenditures (cash)

 

347,721

 

 

 

473,445

 

 

 

683,816

 

 

1,056,342

 

Free Cash Flow (Deficit)

$

(40,927

)

 

$

(34,604

)

 

$

22,639

 

$

(200,655

)

Consolidated Net Debt as of June 30, 2024

($ in millions)
 

CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group

Principal

Amount

 

Coupon /

Margin

 

Maturity

Drawn RCF

$1,800

 

SOFR+2.350%

 

2027

Term Loan B-5

2,873

 

L+2.500%(19)

 

2027

Term Loan B-6

1,977

 

SOFR+4.500%

 

2028(20)

Guaranteed Notes

1,310

 

5.500%

 

2027

Guaranteed Notes

1,000

 

5.375%

 

2028

Guaranteed Notes

1,000

 

11.250%

 

2028

Guaranteed Notes

2,050

 

11.750%

 

2029

Guaranteed Notes

1,750

 

6.500%

 

2029

Guaranteed Notes

1,100

 

4.125%

 

2030

Guaranteed Notes

1,000

 

3.375%

 

2031

Guaranteed Notes

1,500

 

4.500%

 

2031

Senior Notes

1,046

 

7.500%

 

2028

Legacy unexchanged Cequel Notes

4

 

7.500%

 

2028

Senior Notes

2,250

 

5.750%

 

2030

Senior Notes

2,325

 

4.625%

 

2030

Senior Notes

500

 

5.000%

 

2031

CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group Gross Debt

23,484

 

 

 

 

CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group Cash

(318)

 

 

 

 

CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group Net Debt

$23,167

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group Undrawn RCF

$541

 

 

 

 

Cablevision Lightpath LLC

Principal Amount

 

Coupon / Margin

 

Maturity

Drawn RCF(21)

$—

 

SOFR+3.360%

 

 

Term Loan

579

 

SOFR+3.360%

 

2027

Senior Secured Notes

450

 

3.875%

 

2027

Senior Notes

415

 

5.625%

 

2028

Cablevision Lightpath Gross Debt

1,444

 

 

 

 

Cablevision Lightpath Cash

(31)

 

 

 

 

Cablevision Lightpath Net Debt

$1,413

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cablevision Lightpath Undrawn RCF

$115

 

 

 

 

Net Leverage Schedules as of June 30, 2024

($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CSC Holdings

Restricted

Group(22)

 

Cablevision

Lightpath LLC

 

CSC Holdings

Consolidated(23)

 

Altice USA

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Debt Consolidated(24)

$23,484

 

$1,444

 

$24,928

 

$24,928

Cash

(318)

 

(31)

 

(362)

 

(362)

Net Debt Consolidated(10)

$23,167

 

$1,413

 

$24,566

 

$24,566

LTM EBITDA

$3,290

 

$243

 

$3,532

 

$3,532

L2QA EBITDA

$3,188

 

$240

 

$3,427

 

$3,427

Net Leverage (LTM)

7.0x

 

5.8x

 

7.0x

 

7.0x

Net Leverage (L2QA)(11)

7.3x

 

5.9x

 

7.2x

 

7.2x

WACD (%)

6.6%

 

5.4%

 

6.6%

 

6.5%

Reconciliation to Financial Reported Debt

 

 

Actual

Total Debenture and Loans from Financial Institutions (Carrying Amount)

$24,876

Unamortized financing costs and discounts, net of unamortized premiums

52

Gross Debt Consolidated(24)

24,928

Finance leases and other notes

335

Total Debt

25,263

Cash

(362)

Net Debt

$24,901
(1)

PCMag is a trademark of Ziff Davis, LLC. Used under license. Reprinted with permission. © 2024 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
(2)

Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data, median download speeds, consistency score, NY, NJ, Q1–Q2 2024. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.
(3)

Average revenue per user (ARPU) is calculated by dividing the average monthly revenue for the respective period derived from the sale of broadband, video, telephony and mobile services to residential customers by the average number of total residential customers for the same period and excludes mobile-only customer relationships. ARPU amounts for prior periods have been adjusted to include mobile service revenue.
(4)

See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” beginning on page 7 of this earnings release.
(5)

Capital intensity refers to total cash capital expenditures as a percentage of total revenue.
(6)

Transactional Net Promoter Score (tNPS) represents the average monthly satisfaction metric across Care, Field, Retail and Sales within Fixed, Mobile, and Advanced Support.
(7)

Compares technical, care and support calls in the last twelve months (LTM) at the end of Q2-24 compared to the LTM period at the end of Q2-23.
(8)

Compares service visits or truck rolls, excluding employee initiated special request orders in the last twelve months (LTM) at the end of Q2-24 compared to the LTM period at the end of Q2-23.
(9)

Self set-up % increase is the change in percentage of residential installs at eligible addresses choosing self-install, excluding fiber installs.
(10)

Net debt, defined as the principal amount of debt less cash, and excluding finance leases and other notes.
(11)

L2QA leverage is calculated as quarter end net leverage divided by the last two quarters of Adjusted EBITDA annualized.
(12)

Total passings represents the estimated number of single residence homes, apartments and condominium units passed by the HFC and FTTH network in areas serviceable without further extending the transmission lines. In addition, it includes commercial establishments that have connected to our HFC and FTTH network. Broadband services were not available to approximately 30 thousand total passings and telephony services were not available to approximately 500 thousand total passings.
(13)

Total Unique Customer Relationships represent the number of households/businesses that receive at least one of our fixed-line services. Customers represent each customer account (set up and segregated by customer name and address), weighted equally and counted as one customer, regardless of size, revenue generated, or number of boxes, units, or outlets on our hybrid-fiber-coaxial (HFC) and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network. Free accounts are included in the customer counts along with all active accounts, but they are limited to a prescribed group. Most of these accounts are also not entirely free, as they typically generate revenue through pay-per-view or other pay services and certain equipment fees. Free status is not granted to regular customers as a promotion. In counting bulk residential customers, such as an apartment building, we count each subscribing unit within the building as one customer, but do not count the master account for the entire building as a customer. We count a bulk commercial customer, such as a hotel, as one customer, and do not count individual room units at that hotel.
(14)

Total Customer Relationship metrics do not include mobile-only customers.
(15)

Beginning in the second quarter of 2023, mobile service revenue previously included in mobile revenue is now separately reported in residential revenue and business services revenue. In addition, mobile equipment revenue previously included in mobile revenue is now included in other revenue. Prior period amounts have been revised to conform with this earnings release.
(16)

Mobile ending lines include lines receiving free service. Mobile ending lines excluding free service exclude additions relating to mobile lines receiving free service from all periods presented, and includes net additions from when customers previously on free service start making payments.
(17)

Represents the estimated number of single residence homes, apartments and condominium units passed by the FTTH network in areas serviceable without further extending the transmission lines. In addition, it includes commercial establishments that have connected to our FTTH network.
(18)

Represents number of households/businesses that receive at least one of our fixed-line services on our FTTH network. FTTH customers represent each customer account (set up and segregated by customer name and address), weighted equally and counted as one customer, regardless of size, revenue generated, or number of boxes, units, or outlets on our FTTH network. Free accounts are included in the customer counts along with all active accounts, but they are limited to a prescribed group. Most of these accounts are also not entirely free, as they typically generate revenue through pay-per view or other pay services and certain equipment fees. Free status is not granted to regular customers as a promotion. In counting bulk residential customers, such as an apartment building, we count each subscribing unit within the building as one customer, but do not count the master account for the entire building as a customer. We count a bulk commercial customer, such as a hotel, as one customer, and do not count individual room units at that hotel.
(19)

These loans use Synthetic USD LIBOR, calculated as Term SOFR plus a spread adjustment.
(20)

The Incremental Term Loan B-6 is due on the earlier of (i) January 15, 2028 and (ii) April 15, 2027 if, as of such date, any Incremental Term Loan B-5 borrowings are still outstanding, unless the Incremental Term Loan B-5 maturity date has been extended to a date falling after January 15, 2028.
(21)

Under the extension amendment to the Lightpath credit agreement entered into in February 2024, $95 million of revolving credit commitments, if drawn, would be due on June 15, 2027 and $20 million of revolving credit commitments, if drawn, would be due on November 30, 2025.
(22)

CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group excludes the unrestricted subsidiaries, primarily Cablevision Lightpath LLC and NY Interconnect, LLC.
(23)

CSC Holdings Consolidated includes the CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group and the unrestricted subsidiaries.
(24)

Principal amount of debt excluding finance leases and other notes.
 
Certain numerical information is presented on a rounded basis. Minor differences in totals and percentage calculations may exist due to rounding.

Contacts

Investor Relations
John Hsu: +1 917 405 2097 / john.hsu@alticeusa.com
Sarah Freedman: +1 631 660 8714 / sarah.freedman@alticeusa.com

Media Relations
Lisa Anselmo: +1 516 279 9461 / lisa.anselmo@alticeusa.com
Janet Meahan: +1 516 519 2353 / janet.meahan@alticeusa.com

Read full story here

