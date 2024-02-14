Altice USA Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Improved Financial Trends Across Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Customer ARPU in 2H-23

Acceleration in Fiber Customer Net Adds and Mobile Line Net Adds

Positive Trends in Customer Experience, Network, and Operations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today reports results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Dennis Mathew, Altice USA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “ 2023 marked the beginning of a transformative journey for Optimum as we drove significant improvements across every area of our business by acting with operational and financial discipline. In the second half of 2023 we drove improvements in year-over-year trends across revenue, adjusted EBITDA and customer ARPU. We drove capital intensity down throughout the year, generated positive free cash flow in the full year, and proactively managed our debt maturity profile. I’m also proud of the notable achievements across our operations to improve customer experience, invest in quality networks and expansion to fuel broadband, and enhance our base management and go-to-market efforts to set the foundation for growth. We are well positioned as we enter 2024 and I am confident that we’re on the right path to return to sustainable long-term customer, revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth over time.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Overview

Total Revenue was $2.3 billion Q4-23 (-2.9%YoY), and $9.24 billion FY-23 (-4.3% YoY)



Marking improvement in revenue declines year-over-year compared to -6.0% Q4-22 YoY and -4.4% FY-22 YoY. Residential Revenue (1) was $1.79 billion in Q4-23 (-2.8% YoY), and $7.27 billion in FY-23 (-4.4% YoY). Driven mostly due to the loss of higher ARPU video customers over the last year.

Driven mostly due to the loss of higher ARPU video customers over the last year. Residential revenue per user (ARPU) (2) was $136.01 in Q4-23 and $136.80 in FY-23.

ARPU grew +0.1% in Q4-23 YoY or +$0.15, and was down -1.5% YoY in FY-23. Showing improvement in year-over-year ARPU compared to -2.1% Q4-22 YoY and -2.2% FY-22 YoY. Business Services Revenue was $372.0 million in Q4-23 (+1.0% YoY), and $1.47 billion in FY-23 (-0.5% YoY). This included Lightpath revenue growth of +9.2% in Q4-23 and +2.1% in FY-23 YoY, and SMB / Other decline of -1.9% in Q4-23 and -1.4% FY-23 YoY.

Excluding political advertising revenue, News and Advertising grew +8.9% in Q4-23 YoY and was down -1.7% FY-23 YoY. Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders was ($117.8) million (($0.26)/share on a diluted basis) in Q4-23 and $53.2 million ($0.12/share on a diluted basis) in FY-23.

Net cash flows from operating activities were $496.2 million in Q4-23 and $1,826.4 million in FY-23.

Adjusted EBITDA (3) was $903.3 million in Q4-23 and $3.61 billion in FY-23



Q4-23 Margin of 39.2%, and declined -1.1% YoY. FY-23 Margin of 39.1%, and declined -6.7% YoY. Demonstrating improvement in Adjusted EBITDA declines year-over-year compared to -15.7% Q4-22 and -12.7% FY-22 YoY.

Q4-23 capital intensity was 12.8% (7.9% excluding FTTH and new builds) and improved by decline of -45.6% YoY. FY-23 capital intensity was 18.5% (10.5% excluding FTTH and new builds) and improved by decline of -10.9% YoY. The Company expects to continue to invest in key growth initiatives, with anticipated cash capex of approximately $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion in FY 2024.

Q4-23 Margin of 26.4%, and grew +64.3% YoY. FY-23 Margin of 20.6% and declined -2.5% YoY. Free Cash Flow(3) was $201.0 million in Q4-23 and $121.6 million in FY-23

Driven by a step down in cash capital spend in the back half of the year.

Key Operational Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year

Strong Fiber Net Adds; Reaching 341k Fiber Customers



Fiber customer net additions were +46k in Q4 2023, Optimum’s best quarter for fiber net adds, and added +170k customers in FY 2023. Fiber customer net adds were driven by both higher fiber gross additions and increased migrations of existing customers. Penetration of the fiber network reached 12.5% at the end of FY-23, up from 8.0% penetration at the end of FY-22. Accelerated Optimum Mobile Net Add Growth +34k in Q4-23; 8.2x Growth YoY; Reaching 322k Lines



Optimum Mobile saw the fourth straight quarter of accelerated growth, reaching 7.1% penetration of the Company’s total broadband customer base, up from 5.2% penetration in Q4-22.

Broadband net losses were -27k in Q4 2023, compared to -9k in Q4 2022. In Q4-23 Optimum saw additional competitive pressure during the holiday season in addition to a continued low move environment. The Optimum strategy positions us well to improve subscriber trends over time.

Optimum saw CX improvements year-over-year across a variety of metrics including: +21pts improvement in tNPS (4) Q4-23. +68% increase in self-install rate (5) Q4-23. ~300k fewer truck rolls (6) FY-23. ~1.7 million fewer inbound calls (7) FY-23.

Optimum saw CX improvements year-over-year across a variety of metrics including: Continued Progress in Building Best-in-Class Broadband Network Experiences 8 Gig symmetrical speeds launched across Optimum East Fiber footprint. 93% of Optimum West upgraded to DOCSIS 3.1 as of the end of FY-23. Grew total passings +165k, reaching 9.6 million total passings at the end of FY-23 and continues to see strong momentum in growing customer penetration, typically reaching approximately 40% within one year of rollout in new-build areas. Grew fiber passings +576k, reaching 2.7 million fiber passings at the end of FY-23.



Proactive Focus on Debt Maturity Profile

In January 2024, CSC Holdings issued $2.050 billion of senior guaranteed notes due 2029 at an interest rate of 11.750% which will mature on January 31, 2029. The proceeds from these notes were used to repay the outstanding balance of Term Loan B and Incremental Term B-3 loans, as well as pay the fees, costs and expenses associated with these transactions.

Also in January 2024, the company notified the holders of the 5.250% senior notes due 2024 with the intent to redeem these notes in full (in accordance with the terms of the indenture). The company expects to drawdown $750 million under the revolving credit facility to repay these notes on February 28, 2024.

Balance Sheet Review as of December 31, 2023

Net debt for CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group was $23,020 million at the end of Q4 2023 (8) , representing net leverage of 6.8x Adjusted EBITDA on a Last Two Quarters Annualized (L2QA) basis. The weighted average cost of debt for CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group was 6.1% as of the end of Q4 2023 and the weighted average life was 4.7 years. Pro forma for January 2024 refinancing activity (9) discussed above, the weighted average cost of debt for CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group was 6.6% as of the end of Q4 2023 and the weighted average life was 5.1 years. Company aims to return to a leverage target of 4.5x to 5.0x net debt / Adjusted EBITDA on an L2QA basis for its CSC Holdings, LLC debt silo over time.

was $23,020 million at the end of Q4 2023 , representing net leverage of 6.8x Adjusted EBITDA on a Last Two Quarters Annualized (L2QA) basis. Net debt for Cablevision Lightpath LLC was $1,421 million at the end of Q4 2023 (8) , representing net leverage of 5.8x L2QA. The weighted average cost of debt for Cablevision Lightpath LLC was 5.4% as of the end of Q4 2023 and the weighted average life was 4.1 years.

was $1,421 million at the end of Q4 2023 , representing net leverage of 5.8x L2QA. Consolidated net debt for Altice USA was $24,422 million(8), representing consolidated net leverage of 6.7x L2QA.

Shares Outstanding

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had 455,997,406 combined Class A and Class B shares outstanding.

Customer Metrics (in thousands, except per customer amounts) Q1-22 Q2-22 Q3-22 Q4-22 FY-22 Q1-23 Q2-23 Q3-23 Q4-23 FY-23 Total Passings(10) 9,304.9 9,363.1 9,414.9 9,463.8 9,463.8 9,512.2 9,578.6 9,609.0 9,628.7 9,628.7 Total Passings additions 41.6 58.2 51.8 48.8 200.5 48.4 66.4 30.4 19.7 164.9 Total Customer Relationships(11)(12) Residential 4,612.1 4,564.2 4,514.7 4,498.5 4,498.5 4,472.4 4,429.5 4,391.5 4,363.1 4,363.1 SMB 382.9 383.1 382.5 381.2 381.2 380.9 381.0 381.1 380.3 380.3 Total Unique Customer Relationships 4,995.0 4,947.3 4,897.2 4,879.7 4,879.7 4,853.3 4,810.5 4,772.6 4,743.5 4,743.5 Residential net additions (losses) (20.7) (47.9) (49.5) (16.2) (134.3) (26.1) (42.9) (38.0) (28.4) (135.4) Business Services net additions (losses) 1.0 0.2 (0.6) (1.3) (0.7) (0.3) 0.1 0.1 (0.8) (0.9) Total customer net additions (losses) (19.8) (47.7) (50.1) (17.5) (135.0) (26.4) (42.7) (37.9) (29.2) (136.2) Residential PSUs Broadband 4,373.2 4,333.6 4,290.6 4,282.9 4,282.9 4,263.7 4,227.0 4,196.0 4,169.0 4,169.0 Video 2,658.7 2,574.2 2,491.8 2,439.0 2,439.0 2,380.5 2,312.2 2,234.6 2,172.4 2,172.4 Telephony 1,951.5 1,886.9 1,818.9 1,764.1 1,764.1 1,703.5 1,640.8 1,572.7 1,515.3 1,515.3 Broadband net additions (losses) (13.0) (39.6) (43.0) (7.7) (103.3) (19.2) (36.8) (31.0) (27.0) (113.9) Video net additions (losses) (73.6) (84.5) (82.4) (52.8) (293.2) (58.6) (68.3) (77.6) (62.2) (266.7) Telephony net additions (losses) (53.7) (64.7) (68.0) (54.8) (241.1) (60.6) (62.7) (68.1) (57.4) (248.9) Residential ARPU ($)(1)(2) 139.00 141.36 139.24 135.86 138.83 135.32 137.44 138.42 136.01 136.80 SMB PSUs Broadband 350.4 350.7 350.2 349.1 349.1 349.0 349.1 349.4 348.9 348.9 Video 102.6 101.0 99.1 97.3 97.3 95.3 93.7 91.9 89.6 89.6 Telephony 216.8 215.3 214.0 212.3 212.3 210.0 208.0 205.9 203.2 203.2 Broadband net additions (losses) 1.1 0.3 (0.5) (1.1) (0.2) (0.1) 0.1 0.3 (0.5) (0.2) Video net additions (losses) (1.6) (1.6) (1.9) (1.8) (6.9) (2.0) (1.6) (1.8) (2.3) (7.7) Telephony net additions (losses) (2.0) (1.6) (1.3) (1.7) (6.5) (2.3) (2.0) (2.1) (2.6) (9.1) Total Mobile Lines Mobile ending lines 198.3 231.3 236.1 240.3 240.3 247.9 264.2 288.2 322.2 322.2 Mobile ending lines excluding free service(13) 190.0 195.5 202.7 208.7 208.7 223.3 257.9 288.1 322.2 322.2 Mobile line net additions 11.9 33.0 4.8 4.1 53.8 7.6 16.3 24.1 34.0 82.0 Mobile line net additions ex-free service(13) 3.6 5.5 7.2 6.0 22.3 14.6 34.6 30.3 34.1 113.5

Fiber (FTTH) Customer Metrics (in thousands) Q1-22 Q2-22 Q3-22 Q4-22 FY-22 Q1-23 Q2-23 Q3-23 Q4-23 FY-23 FTTH Total Passings(14) 1,316.6 1,587.1 1,908.2 2,158.7 2,158.7 2,373.0 2,659.5 2,720.2 2,735.2 2,735.2 FTTH Total Passing additions 145.7 270.4 321.2 250.5 987.8 214.2 286.6 60.7 14.9 576.4 FTTH Residential 80.4 103.7 134.2 170.0 170.0 207.2 245.9 289.3 333.8 333.8 FTTH SMB 0.6 0.7 1.2 1.7 1.7 2.7 3.9 5.7 7.6 7.6 FTTH Total customer relationships(15) 81.0 104.4 135.3 171.7 171.7 209.9 249.7 295.1 341.4 341.4 FTTH Residential net additions 11.1 23.3 30.5 35.8 100.7 37.2 38.6 43.4 44.5 163.8 FTTH SMB net additions 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.6 1.4 0.9 1.2 1.9 1.8 5.8 FTTH Total customer net additions 11.3 23.5 30.9 36.4 102.1 38.1 39.8 45.3 46.3 169.7

Altice USA Consolidated Operating Results (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended



December 31, Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: (unaudited) Broadband $ 939,811 $ 960,628 $ 3,824,472 $ 3,930,667 Video 750,454 781,869 3,072,011 3,281,306 Telephony 72,808 79,454 300,198 332,406 Mobile(1) 23,019 14,811 77,012 61,832 Residential revenue(1) 1,786,092 1,836,762 7,273,693 7,606,211 Business services and wholesale 371,952 368,364 1,467,149 1,474,269 News and Advertising 128,056 151,846 447,742 520,293 Other(1) 15,512 12,224 48,480 46,886 Total revenue 2,301,612 2,369,196 9,237,064 9,647,659 Operating expenses: Programming and other direct costs 745,305 775,713 3,029,842 3,205,638 Other operating expenses 671,607 725,709 2,646,258 2,735,469 Restructuring, impairments and other operating items 175,424 120,227 214,727 130,285 Depreciation and amortization (including impairments) 407,014 446,430 1,644,297 1,773,673 Operating income 302,262 301,117 1,701,940 1,802,594 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (422,917 ) (377,072 ) (1,639,120 ) (1,331,636 ) Gain (loss) on investments and sale of affiliate interests, net (11,773 ) 242,268 180,237 (659,792 ) Gain (loss) on derivative contracts, net — (218,041 ) (166,489 ) 425,815 Gain (loss) on interest rate swap contracts, net (46,044 ) 2,828 32,664 271,788 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and write-off of deferred financing costs — (575 ) 4,393 (575 ) Other income (loss), net (2,225 ) 339 4,940 8,535 Income (loss) before income taxes (180,697 ) (49,136 ) 118,565 516,729 Income tax benefit (expense) 66,905 (143,277 ) (39,528 ) (295,840 ) Net income (loss) (113,792 ) (192,413 ) 79,037 220,889 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4,014 ) (700 ) (25,839 ) (26,326 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Altice USA stockholders $ (117,806 ) $ (193,113 ) $ 53,198 $ 194,563 Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.26 ) $ (0.43 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.43 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.26 ) $ (0.43 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.43 Basic weighted average common shares 454,785 453,276 454,723 453,244 Diluted weighted average common shares 454,785 453,276 455,034 453,282

Altice USA Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 79,037 $ 220,889 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization (including impairments) 1,644,297 1,773,673 Loss (gain) on investments and sale of affiliate interests, net (180,237 ) 659,792 Loss (gain) on derivative contracts, net 166,489 (425,815 ) Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and write-off of deferred financing costs (4,393 ) 575 Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts (premiums) on indebtedness 34,440 77,356 Share-based compensation expense 47,926 159,985 Deferred income taxes (226,915 ) 36,385 Decrease in right-of-use assets 46,108 44,342 Provision for doubtful accounts 84,461 88,159 Goodwill impairment 163,055 — Other 11,169 3,460 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts receivable, trade (77,703 ) (45,279 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (54,782 ) 50,419 Amounts due from and due to affiliates 50,831 (7,749 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (39,256 ) 46,724 Deferred revenue 9,164 (14,953 ) Interest rate swap contracts 72,707 (301,062 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,826,398 2,366,901 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,704,811 ) (1,914,282 ) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (2,060 ) Other, net (1,712 ) (5,168 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,706,523 ) (1,921,510 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 2,700,000 4,276,903 Repayment of debt (2,688,009 ) (4,469,727 ) Proceeds from derivative contracts in connection with the settlement of collateralized debt 38,902 — Principal payments on finance lease obligations (149,297 ) (134,682 ) Payments to acquire noncontrolling interest (14,070 ) — Other, net (10,117 ) (8,400 ) Net cash used in financing activities (122,591 ) (335,906 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,716 ) 109,485 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (697 ) 291 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,413 ) 109,776 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 305,751 195,975 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 302,338 $ 305,751

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income (loss) excluding income taxes, non-operating income or expenses, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and write-off of deferred financing costs, gain (loss) on interest rate swap contracts, gain (loss) on derivative contracts, gain (loss) on investments and sale of affiliate interests, interest expense, net, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, restructuring, impairments and other operating items (such as significant legal settlements and contractual payments for terminated employees).

Adjusted EBITDA eliminates the significant non-cash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of our business and from intangible assets recognized from acquisitions, as well as certain non-cash and other operating items that affect the period-to-period comparability of our operating performance. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is unaffected by our capital and tax structures and by our investment activities.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure for evaluating the operating performance of the Company. Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures with similar titles are common performance measures used by investors, analysts and peers to compare performance in our industry. Internally, we use revenue and Adjusted EBITDA measures as important indicators of our business performance and evaluate management’s effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business and operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company’s ongoing operating results. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Since Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures with similar titles used by other companies.

We also use Operating Free Cash Flow (defined as Adjusted EBITDA less cash capital expenditures), and Free Cash Flow (defined as net cash flows from operating activities less cash capital expenditures) as indicators of the Company’s financial performance. We believe these measures are two of several benchmarks used by investors, analysts and peers for comparison of performance in the Company’s industry, although they may not be directly comparable to similar measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Free Cash Flow (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended



December 31, Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ (113,792 ) $ (192,413 ) $ 79,037 $ 220,889 Income tax expense (benefit) (66,905 ) 143,277 39,528 295,840 Other loss (income), net 2,225 (339 ) (4,940 ) (8,535 ) Loss (gain) on interest rate swap contracts, net 46,044 (2,828 ) (32,664 ) (271,788 ) Loss (gain) on derivative contracts, net — 218,041 166,489 (425,815 ) Loss (gain) on investments and sale of affiliate interests, net 11,773 (242,268 ) (180,237 ) 659,792 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and write-off of deferred financing costs — 575 (4,393 ) 575 Interest expense, net 422,917 377,072 1,639,120 1,331,636 Depreciation and amortization 407,014 446,430 1,644,297 1,773,673 Restructuring, impairments and other operating items 175,424 120,227 214,727 130,285 Share-based compensation 18,558 45,575 47,926 159,985 Adjusted EBITDA 903,258 913,349 3,608,890 3,866,537 Capital expenditures (cash) 295,250 543,226 1,704,811 1,914,282 Operating Free Cash Flow $ 608,008 $ 370,123 $ 1,904,079 $ 1,952,255

Reconciliation of net cash flow from operating activities to Free Cash Flow (Deficit) (unaudited): Three Months Ended



December 31, Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash flows from operating activities $ 496,213 $ 461,185 $ 1,826,398 $ 2,366,901 Capital Expenditures (cash) 295,250 543,226 1,704,811 1,914,282 Free Cash Flow (Deficit) $ 200,963 $ (82,041 ) $ 121,587 $ 452,619

Consolidated Net Debt as of December 31, 2023(9)

CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group (in $m) Principal



Amount Pro Forma



Principal



Amount (9) Coupon /



Margin Maturity Drawn RCF $825 $1,575 SOFR+2.350% 2027 Term Loan 1,520 — L+2.250%(16) 2025 Term Loan B-3 522 — L+2.250%(16) 2026 Term Loan B-5 2,888 2,888 L+2.500%(16) 2027 Term Loan B-6 1,987 1,987 SOFR+4.500% 2028(17) Guaranteed Notes 1,310 1,310 5.500% 2027 Guaranteed Notes 1,000 1,000 5.375% 2028 Guaranteed Notes 1,000 1,000 11.250% 2028 Guaranteed Notes — 2,050 11.750% 2029 Guaranteed Notes 1,750 1,750 6.500% 2029 Guaranteed Notes 1,100 1,100 4.125% 2030 Guaranteed Notes 1,000 1,000 3.375% 2031 Guaranteed Notes 1,500 1,500 4.500% 2031 Senior Notes 750 — 5.250% 2024 Senior Notes 1,046 1,046 7.500% 2028 Legacy unexchanged Cequel Notes 4 4 7.500% 2028 Senior Notes 2,250 2,250 5.750% 2030 Senior Notes 2,325 2,325 4.625% 2030 Senior Notes 500 500 5.000% 2031 CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group Gross Debt 23,277 23,285 CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group Cash (257) (257) CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group Net Debt $23,020 $23,028 CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group Undrawn RCF $1,516 $767

Cablevision Lightpath LLC (in $m) Principal Amount Coupon / Margin Maturity Drawn RCF $— SOFR+3.360% 2025 Term Loan 582 SOFR+3.360% 2027 Senior Secured Notes 450 3.875% 2027 Senior Notes 415 5.625% 2028 Cablevision Lightpath Gross Debt 1,447 Cablevision Lightpath Cash (26) Cablevision Lightpath Net Debt $1,421 Cablevision Lightpath Undrawn RCF $100

Net Leverage Schedules as of December 31, 2023 (in $m) CSC Holdings



Restricted



Group(18) Cablevision



Lightpath LLC CSC Holdings



Consolidated(19) Altice USA



Consolidated Gross Debt Consolidated(20) $23,277 $1,447 $24,724 $24,724 Cash (257) (26) (302) (302) Net Debt Consolidated(8) $23,020 $1,421 $24,422 $24,422 LTM EBITDA $3,366 $246 $3,609 $3,609 L2QA EBITDA $3,393 $246 $3,638 $3,638 Net Leverage (LTM) 6.8x 5.8x 6.8x 6.8x Net Leverage (L2QA) 6.8x 5.8x 6.7x 6.7x WACD (%) 6.1% 5.4% 6.1% 6.1%

Reconciliation to Financial Reported Debt Actual Total Debenture and Loans from Financial Institutions (Carrying Amount) $24,672 Unamortized financing costs, discounts and fair value adjustments, net of unamortized premiums 52 Gross Debt Consolidated(20) 24,724 Finance leases and other notes 403 Total Debt 25,127 Cash (302) Net Debt $24,825

(1) Beginning in the second quarter of 2023, mobile service revenue previously included in mobile revenue is now separately reported in residential revenue and business services revenue. In addition, mobile equipment revenue previously included in mobile revenue is now included in other revenue. Prior period amounts have been revised to conform with this presentation. (2) Average revenue per user (ARPU) is calculated by dividing the average monthly revenue for the respective period derived from the sale of broadband, video, telephony and mobile services to residential customers by the average number of total residential customers for the same period and excludes mobile-only customer relationships. ARPU amounts for prior periods have been adjusted to include mobile service revenue. (3) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” beginning on page 8 of this release. (4) Transactional NPS (tNPS) represents the average monthly metric for the quarter that blends Care, Field, Retail and Sales across Fixed, Mobile, and Advanced Support. (5) Self-install % increase is the change in percentage of residential installs at eligible addresses choosing self-install, excluding fiber installs. (6) Truck rolls exclude employee initiated special request orders. (7) Inbounds calls refers to technical, care and support call. (8) Net debt, defined as the principal amount of debt less cash, and excluding finance leases and other notes. (9) In January 2024, CSC Holdings issued $2,050,000 in aggregate principal amount of senior guaranteed notes due 2029 which bear interest at a rate of 11.750% maturing January 31, 2029. The proceeds from the sale of these notes were used to repay the outstanding principal balance of the Term Loan B loan and the Incremental Term Loan B-3 in full, and to pay fees, costs and expenses associated with these transactions. Also in January 2024, we notified the holders of our 5.250% Senior Notes due 2024 and 5.250% Series B Senior Notes due 2024 of our intent to redeem these notes in full. We expect to draw down $750,000 under our Revolving Credit Facility to redeem these notes on February 28, 2024. (10) Total passings represents the estimated number of single residence homes, apartments and condominium units passed by the HFC and FTTH network in areas serviceable without further extending the transmission lines. In addition, it includes commercial establishments that have connected to our HFC and FTTH network. Broadband services were not available to approximately 30 thousand total passings and telephony services were not available to approximately 500 thousand total passings. (11) Total Unique Customer Relationships represent the number of households/businesses that receive at least one of the Company’s fixed-line services. Customers represent each customer account (set up and segregated by customer name and address), weighted equally and counted as one customer, regardless of size, revenue generated, or number of boxes, units, or outlets on our hybrid-fiber-coaxial (HFC) and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network. Free accounts are included in the customer counts along with all active accounts, but they are limited to a prescribed group. Most of these accounts are also not entirely free, as they typically generate revenue through pay-per-view or other pay services and certain equipment fees. Free status is not granted to regular customers as a promotion. In counting bulk Residential customers, such as an apartment building, we count each subscribing family unit within the building as one customer, but do not count the master account for the entire building as a customer. We count a bulk commercial customer, such as a hotel, as one customer, and do not count individual room units at that hotel. (12) Total Customer Relationship metrics do not include mobile-only customers. (13) Reported ending mobile lines include lines receiving free service. Adjusted mobile lines exclude additions relating to mobile lines receiving free service from all periods presented, and includes net additions from when customers previously on free service start making payments. (14) Represents the estimated number of single residence homes, apartments and condominium units passed by the FTTH network in areas serviceable without further extending the transmission lines. In addition, it includes commercial establishments that have connected to our FTTH network. (15) Represents number of households/businesses that receive at least one of the Company’s fixed-line services on our FTTH network. FTTH customers represent each customer account (set up and segregated by customer name and address), weighted equally and counted as one customer, regardless of size, revenue generated, or number of boxes, units, or outlets on our FTTH network. Free accounts are included in the customer counts along with all active accounts, but they are limited to a prescribed group. Most of these accounts are also not entirely free, as they typically generate revenue through pay-per view or other pay services and certain equipment fees. Free status is not granted to regular customers as a promotion. In counting bulk residential customers, such as an apartment building, we count each subscribing family unit within the building as one customer, but do not count the master account for the entire building as a customer. We count a bulk commercial customer, such as a hotel, as one customer, and do not count individual room units at that hotel. (16) These loans use Synthetic USD LIBOR, calculated as Term SOFR plus a spread adjustment. (17) The Term Loan B-6 is due on the earlier of (i) January 15, 2028 and (ii) April 15, 2027 if, as of such date, any Term Loan B-5 are still outstanding, unless the Term Loan B-5 maturity date has been extended to a date falling after January 15, 2028. (18) CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group excludes the unrestricted subsidiaries, primarily Cablevision Lightpath LLC and NY Interconnect, LLC. (19) CSC Holdings Consolidated includes the CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group and the unrestricted subsidiaries. (20) Principal amount of debt excluding finance leases and other notes and collateralized debt. Numerical information is presented on a rounded basis using actual amounts. Minor differences in totals and percentage calculations may exist due to rounding.

