Altice USA Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Improved Financial Trends Across Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Customer ARPU in 2H-23

Acceleration in Fiber Customer Net Adds and Mobile Line Net Adds

Positive Trends in Customer Experience, Network, and Operations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today reports results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Dennis Mathew, Altice USA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: 2023 marked the beginning of a transformative journey for Optimum as we drove significant improvements across every area of our business by acting with operational and financial discipline. In the second half of 2023 we drove improvements in year-over-year trends across revenue, adjusted EBITDA and customer ARPU. We drove capital intensity down throughout the year, generated positive free cash flow in the full year, and proactively managed our debt maturity profile. I’m also proud of the notable achievements across our operations to improve customer experience, invest in quality networks and expansion to fuel broadband, and enhance our base management and go-to-market efforts to set the foundation for growth. We are well positioned as we enter 2024 and I am confident that we’re on the right path to return to sustainable long-term customer, revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth over time.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Overview

  • Total Revenue was $2.3 billion Q4-23 (-2.9%YoY), and $9.24 billion FY-23 (-4.3% YoY)

    Marking improvement in revenue declines year-over-year compared to -6.0% Q4-22 YoY and -4.4% FY-22 YoY.
  • Residential Revenue(1) was $1.79 billion in Q4-23 (-2.8% YoY), and $7.27 billion in FY-23 (-4.4% YoY). Driven mostly due to the loss of higher ARPU video customers over the last year.
  • Residential revenue per user (ARPU)(2) was $136.01 in Q4-23 and $136.80 in FY-23.
    ARPU grew +0.1% in Q4-23 YoY or +$0.15, and was down -1.5% YoY in FY-23. Showing improvement in year-over-year ARPU compared to -2.1% Q4-22 YoY and -2.2% FY-22 YoY.
  • Business Services Revenue was $372.0 million in Q4-23 (+1.0% YoY), and $1.47 billion in FY-23 (-0.5% YoY). This included Lightpath revenue growth of +9.2% in Q4-23 and +2.1% in FY-23 YoY, and SMB / Other decline of -1.9% in Q4-23 and -1.4% FY-23 YoY.
  • News and Advertising Revenue was $128.1 million in Q4-23 (-15.7% YoY) and $447.7 million in FY-23 (-13.9% YoY). Excluding political advertising revenue, News and Advertising grew +8.9% in Q4-23 YoY and was down -1.7% FY-23 YoY.
  • Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders was ($117.8) million (($0.26)/share on a diluted basis) in Q4-23 and $53.2 million ($0.12/share on a diluted basis) in FY-23.
  • Net cash flows from operating activities were $496.2 million in Q4-23 and $1,826.4 million in FY-23.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(3) was $903.3 million in Q4-23 and $3.61 billion in FY-23

    Q4-23 Margin of 39.2%, and declined -1.1% YoY. FY-23 Margin of 39.1%, and declined -6.7% YoY. Demonstrating improvement in Adjusted EBITDA declines year-over-year compared to -15.7% Q4-22 and -12.7% FY-22 YoY.
  • Cash capital expenditures of $295.2 million in Q4-23 and $1.70 billion in FY-23

    Q4-23 capital intensity was 12.8% (7.9% excluding FTTH and new builds) and improved by decline of -45.6% YoY. FY-23 capital intensity was 18.5% (10.5% excluding FTTH and new builds) and improved by decline of -10.9% YoY. The Company expects to continue to invest in key growth initiatives, with anticipated cash capex of approximately $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion in FY 2024.
  • Operating Free Cash Flow(3) was $608.0 million in Q4-23 and $1.90 billion in FY-23

    Q4-23 Margin of 26.4%, and grew +64.3% YoY. FY-23 Margin of 20.6% and declined -2.5% YoY.
  • Free Cash Flow(3) was $201.0 million in Q4-23 and $121.6 million in FY-23
    Driven by a step down in cash capital spend in the back half of the year.

Key Operational Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year

  • Strong Fiber Net Adds; Reaching 341k Fiber Customers

    Fiber customer net additions were +46k in Q4 2023, Optimum’s best quarter for fiber net adds, and added +170k customers in FY 2023. Fiber customer net adds were driven by both higher fiber gross additions and increased migrations of existing customers. Penetration of the fiber network reached 12.5% at the end of FY-23, up from 8.0% penetration at the end of FY-22.
  • Accelerated Optimum Mobile Net Add Growth +34k in Q4-23; 8.2x Growth YoY; Reaching 322k Lines

    Optimum Mobile saw the fourth straight quarter of accelerated growth, reaching 7.1% penetration of the Company’s total broadband customer base, up from 5.2% penetration in Q4-22.
  • Total Broadband Primary Service Units (PSUs) net losses of -27k

    Broadband net losses were -27k in Q4 2023, compared to -9k in Q4 2022. In Q4-23 Optimum saw additional competitive pressure during the holiday season in addition to a continued low move environment. The Optimum strategy positions us well to improve subscriber trends over time.
  • Improved Customer Experience (CX) Leading to Higher Satisfaction Scores

    Optimum saw CX improvements year-over-year across a variety of metrics including:
    • +21pts improvement in tNPS(4) Q4-23.
    • +68% increase in self-install rate(5) Q4-23.
    • ~300k fewer truck rolls(6) FY-23.
    • ~1.7 million fewer inbound calls(7) FY-23.
  • Continued Progress in Building Best-in-Class Broadband Network Experiences
    • 8 Gig symmetrical speeds launched across Optimum East Fiber footprint.
    • 93% of Optimum West upgraded to DOCSIS 3.1 as of the end of FY-23.
    • Grew total passings +165k, reaching 9.6 million total passings at the end of FY-23 and continues to see strong momentum in growing customer penetration, typically reaching approximately 40% within one year of rollout in new-build areas.
    • Grew fiber passings +576k, reaching 2.7 million fiber passings at the end of FY-23.

Proactive Focus on Debt Maturity Profile

  • In January 2024, CSC Holdings issued $2.050 billion of senior guaranteed notes due 2029 at an interest rate of 11.750% which will mature on January 31, 2029. The proceeds from these notes were used to repay the outstanding balance of Term Loan B and Incremental Term B-3 loans, as well as pay the fees, costs and expenses associated with these transactions.
  • Also in January 2024, the company notified the holders of the 5.250% senior notes due 2024 with the intent to redeem these notes in full (in accordance with the terms of the indenture). The company expects to drawdown $750 million under the revolving credit facility to repay these notes on February 28, 2024.

Balance Sheet Review as of December 31, 2023

  • Net debt for CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group was $23,020 million at the end of Q4 2023(8), representing net leverage of 6.8x Adjusted EBITDA on a Last Two Quarters Annualized (L2QA) basis.
    • The weighted average cost of debt for CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group was 6.1% as of the end of Q4 2023 and the weighted average life was 4.7 years.
    • Pro forma for January 2024 refinancing activity(9) discussed above, the weighted average cost of debt for CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group was 6.6% as of the end of Q4 2023 and the weighted average life was 5.1 years.
    • Company aims to return to a leverage target of 4.5x to 5.0x net debt / Adjusted EBITDA on an L2QA basis for its CSC Holdings, LLC debt silo over time.
  • Net debt for Cablevision Lightpath LLC was $1,421 million at the end of Q4 2023(8), representing net leverage of 5.8x L2QA.
    • The weighted average cost of debt for Cablevision Lightpath LLC was 5.4% as of the end of Q4 2023 and the weighted average life was 4.1 years.
  • Consolidated net debt for Altice USA was $24,422 million(8), representing consolidated net leverage of 6.7x L2QA.

Shares Outstanding

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had 455,997,406 combined Class A and Class B shares outstanding.

Customer Metrics

(in thousands, except per customer amounts)

 

Q1-22

Q2-22

Q3-22

Q4-22

FY-22

Q1-23

Q2-23

Q3-23

Q4-23

FY-23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Passings(10)

9,304.9

9,363.1

9,414.9

9,463.8

9,463.8

9,512.2

9,578.6

9,609.0

9,628.7

9,628.7

Total Passings additions

41.6

58.2

51.8

48.8

200.5

48.4

66.4

30.4

19.7

164.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Customer Relationships(11)(12)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential

4,612.1

4,564.2

4,514.7

4,498.5

4,498.5

4,472.4

4,429.5

4,391.5

4,363.1

4,363.1

SMB

382.9

383.1

382.5

381.2

381.2

380.9

381.0

381.1

380.3

380.3

Total Unique Customer Relationships

4,995.0

4,947.3

4,897.2

4,879.7

4,879.7

4,853.3

4,810.5

4,772.6

4,743.5

4,743.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential net additions (losses)

(20.7)

(47.9)

(49.5)

(16.2)

(134.3)

(26.1)

(42.9)

(38.0)

(28.4)

(135.4)

Business Services net additions (losses)

1.0

0.2

(0.6)

(1.3)

(0.7)

(0.3)

0.1

0.1

(0.8)

(0.9)

Total customer net additions (losses)

(19.8)

(47.7)

(50.1)

(17.5)

(135.0)

(26.4)

(42.7)

(37.9)

(29.2)

(136.2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential PSUs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadband

4,373.2

4,333.6

4,290.6

4,282.9

4,282.9

4,263.7

4,227.0

4,196.0

4,169.0

4,169.0

Video

2,658.7

2,574.2

2,491.8

2,439.0

2,439.0

2,380.5

2,312.2

2,234.6

2,172.4

2,172.4

Telephony

1,951.5

1,886.9

1,818.9

1,764.1

1,764.1

1,703.5

1,640.8

1,572.7

1,515.3

1,515.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadband net additions (losses)

(13.0)

(39.6)

(43.0)

(7.7)

(103.3)

(19.2)

(36.8)

(31.0)

(27.0)

(113.9)

Video net additions (losses)

(73.6)

(84.5)

(82.4)

(52.8)

(293.2)

(58.6)

(68.3)

(77.6)

(62.2)

(266.7)

Telephony net additions (losses)

(53.7)

(64.7)

(68.0)

(54.8)

(241.1)

(60.6)

(62.7)

(68.1)

(57.4)

(248.9)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential ARPU ($)(1)(2)

139.00

141.36

139.24

135.86

138.83

135.32

137.44

138.42

136.01

136.80

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SMB PSUs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadband

350.4

350.7

350.2

349.1

349.1

349.0

349.1

349.4

348.9

348.9

Video

102.6

101.0

99.1

97.3

97.3

95.3

93.7

91.9

89.6

89.6

Telephony

216.8

215.3

214.0

212.3

212.3

210.0

208.0

205.9

203.2

203.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadband net additions (losses)

1.1

0.3

(0.5)

(1.1)

(0.2)

(0.1)

0.1

0.3

(0.5)

(0.2)

Video net additions (losses)

(1.6)

(1.6)

(1.9)

(1.8)

(6.9)

(2.0)

(1.6)

(1.8)

(2.3)

(7.7)

Telephony net additions (losses)

(2.0)

(1.6)

(1.3)

(1.7)

(6.5)

(2.3)

(2.0)

(2.1)

(2.6)

(9.1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Mobile Lines

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mobile ending lines

198.3

231.3

236.1

240.3

240.3

247.9

264.2

288.2

322.2

322.2

Mobile ending lines excluding free service(13)

190.0

195.5

202.7

208.7

208.7

223.3

257.9

288.1

322.2

322.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mobile line net additions

11.9

33.0

4.8

4.1

53.8

7.6

16.3

24.1

34.0

82.0

Mobile line net additions ex-free service(13)

3.6

5.5

7.2

6.0

22.3

14.6

34.6

30.3

34.1

113.5

Fiber (FTTH) Customer Metrics

(in thousands)

 

Q1-22

Q2-22

Q3-22

Q4-22

FY-22

Q1-23

Q2-23

Q3-23

Q4-23

FY-23

FTTH Total Passings(14)

1,316.6

1,587.1

1,908.2

2,158.7

2,158.7

2,373.0

2,659.5

2,720.2

2,735.2

2,735.2

FTTH Total Passing additions

145.7

270.4

321.2

250.5

987.8

214.2

286.6

60.7

14.9

576.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FTTH Residential

80.4

103.7

134.2

170.0

170.0

207.2

245.9

289.3

333.8

333.8

FTTH SMB

0.6

0.7

1.2

1.7

1.7

2.7

3.9

5.7

7.6

7.6

FTTH Total customer relationships(15)

81.0

104.4

135.3

171.7

171.7

209.9

249.7

295.1

341.4

341.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FTTH Residential net additions

11.1

23.3

30.5

35.8

100.7

37.2

38.6

43.4

44.5

163.8

FTTH SMB net additions

0.2

0.2

0.4

0.6

1.4

0.9

1.2

1.9

1.8

5.8

FTTH Total customer net additions

11.3

23.5

30.9

36.4

102.1

38.1

39.8

45.3

46.3

169.7

Altice USA Consolidated Operating Results

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Revenue:

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Broadband

$

939,811

 

 

$

960,628

 

 

$

3,824,472

 

 

$

3,930,667

 

Video

 

750,454

 

 

 

781,869

 

 

 

3,072,011

 

 

 

3,281,306

 

Telephony

 

72,808

 

 

 

79,454

 

 

 

300,198

 

 

 

332,406

 

Mobile(1)

 

23,019

 

 

 

14,811

 

 

 

77,012

 

 

 

61,832

 

Residential revenue(1)

 

1,786,092

 

 

 

1,836,762

 

 

 

7,273,693

 

 

 

7,606,211

 

Business services and wholesale

 

371,952

 

 

 

368,364

 

 

 

1,467,149

 

 

 

1,474,269

 

News and Advertising

 

128,056

 

 

 

151,846

 

 

 

447,742

 

 

 

520,293

 

Other(1)

 

15,512

 

 

 

12,224

 

 

 

48,480

 

 

 

46,886

 

Total revenue

 

2,301,612

 

 

 

2,369,196

 

 

 

9,237,064

 

 

 

9,647,659

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Programming and other direct costs

 

745,305

 

 

 

775,713

 

 

 

3,029,842

 

 

 

3,205,638

 

Other operating expenses

 

671,607

 

 

 

725,709

 

 

 

2,646,258

 

 

 

2,735,469

 

Restructuring, impairments and other operating items

 

175,424

 

 

 

120,227

 

 

 

214,727

 

 

 

130,285

 

Depreciation and amortization (including impairments)

 

407,014

 

 

 

446,430

 

 

 

1,644,297

 

 

 

1,773,673

 

Operating income

 

302,262

 

 

 

301,117

 

 

 

1,701,940

 

 

 

1,802,594

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

(422,917

)

 

 

(377,072

)

 

 

(1,639,120

)

 

 

(1,331,636

)

Gain (loss) on investments and sale of affiliate interests, net

 

(11,773

)

 

 

242,268

 

 

 

180,237

 

 

 

(659,792

)

Gain (loss) on derivative contracts, net

 

 

 

 

(218,041

)

 

 

(166,489

)

 

 

425,815

 

Gain (loss) on interest rate swap contracts, net

 

(46,044

)

 

 

2,828

 

 

 

32,664

 

 

 

271,788

 

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and write-off of deferred financing costs

 

 

 

 

(575

)

 

 

4,393

 

 

 

(575

)

Other income (loss), net

 

(2,225

)

 

 

339

 

 

 

4,940

 

 

 

8,535

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(180,697

)

 

 

(49,136

)

 

 

118,565

 

 

 

516,729

 

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

66,905

 

 

 

(143,277

)

 

 

(39,528

)

 

 

(295,840

)

Net income (loss)

 

(113,792

)

 

 

(192,413

)

 

 

79,037

 

 

 

220,889

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(4,014

)

 

 

(700

)

 

 

(25,839

)

 

 

(26,326

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Altice USA stockholders

$

(117,806

)

 

$

(193,113

)

 

$

53,198

 

 

$

194,563

 

Basic net income (loss) per share

$

(0.26

)

 

$

(0.43

)

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.43

 

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$

(0.26

)

 

$

(0.43

)

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.43

 

Basic weighted average common shares

 

454,785

 

 

 

453,276

 

 

 

454,723

 

 

 

453,244

 

Diluted weighted average common shares

 

454,785

 

 

 

453,276

 

 

 

455,034

 

 

 

453,282

 
Altice USA Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

79,037

 

 

$

220,889

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization (including impairments)

 

1,644,297

 

 

 

1,773,673

 

Loss (gain) on investments and sale of affiliate interests, net

 

(180,237

)

 

 

659,792

 

Loss (gain) on derivative contracts, net

 

166,489

 

 

 

(425,815

)

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and write-off of deferred financing costs

 

(4,393

)

 

 

575

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts (premiums) on indebtedness

 

34,440

 

 

 

77,356

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

47,926

 

 

 

159,985

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(226,915

)

 

 

36,385

 

Decrease in right-of-use assets

 

46,108

 

 

 

44,342

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

84,461

 

 

 

88,159

 

Goodwill impairment

 

163,055

 

 

 

 

Other

 

11,169

 

 

 

3,460

 

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, trade

 

(77,703

)

 

 

(45,279

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(54,782

)

 

 

50,419

 

Amounts due from and due to affiliates

 

50,831

 

 

 

(7,749

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

(39,256

)

 

 

46,724

 

Deferred revenue

 

9,164

 

 

 

(14,953

)

Interest rate swap contracts

 

72,707

 

 

 

(301,062

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

1,826,398

 

 

 

2,366,901

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(1,704,811

)

 

 

(1,914,282

)

Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

(2,060

)

Other, net

 

(1,712

)

 

 

(5,168

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(1,706,523

)

 

 

(1,921,510

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from long-term debt

 

2,700,000

 

 

 

4,276,903

 

Repayment of debt

 

(2,688,009

)

 

 

(4,469,727

)

Proceeds from derivative contracts in connection with the settlement of collateralized debt

 

38,902

 

 

 

 

Principal payments on finance lease obligations

 

(149,297

)

 

 

(134,682

)

Payments to acquire noncontrolling interest

 

(14,070

)

 

 

 

Other, net

 

(10,117

)

 

 

(8,400

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(122,591

)

 

 

(335,906

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

(2,716

)

 

 

109,485

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(697

)

 

 

291

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

(3,413

)

 

 

109,776

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

 

305,751

 

 

 

195,975

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year

$

302,338

 

 

$

305,751

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income (loss) excluding income taxes, non-operating income or expenses, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and write-off of deferred financing costs, gain (loss) on interest rate swap contracts, gain (loss) on derivative contracts, gain (loss) on investments and sale of affiliate interests, interest expense, net, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, restructuring, impairments and other operating items (such as significant legal settlements and contractual payments for terminated employees).

Adjusted EBITDA eliminates the significant non-cash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of our business and from intangible assets recognized from acquisitions, as well as certain non-cash and other operating items that affect the period-to-period comparability of our operating performance. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is unaffected by our capital and tax structures and by our investment activities.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure for evaluating the operating performance of the Company. Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures with similar titles are common performance measures used by investors, analysts and peers to compare performance in our industry. Internally, we use revenue and Adjusted EBITDA measures as important indicators of our business performance and evaluate management’s effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business and operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company’s ongoing operating results. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Since Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures with similar titles used by other companies.

We also use Operating Free Cash Flow (defined as Adjusted EBITDA less cash capital expenditures), and Free Cash Flow (defined as net cash flows from operating activities less cash capital expenditures) as indicators of the Company’s financial performance. We believe these measures are two of several benchmarks used by investors, analysts and peers for comparison of performance in the Company’s industry, although they may not be directly comparable to similar measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Free Cash Flow

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(113,792

)

 

$

(192,413

)

 

$

79,037

 

 

$

220,889

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(66,905

)

 

 

143,277

 

 

 

39,528

 

 

 

295,840

 

Other loss (income), net

 

2,225

 

 

 

(339

)

 

 

(4,940

)

 

 

(8,535

)

Loss (gain) on interest rate swap contracts, net

 

46,044

 

 

 

(2,828

)

 

 

(32,664

)

 

 

(271,788

)

Loss (gain) on derivative contracts, net

 

 

 

 

218,041

 

 

 

166,489

 

 

 

(425,815

)

Loss (gain) on investments and sale of affiliate interests, net

 

11,773

 

 

 

(242,268

)

 

 

(180,237

)

 

 

659,792

 

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and write-off of deferred financing costs

 

 

 

 

575

 

 

 

(4,393

)

 

 

575

 

Interest expense, net

 

422,917

 

 

 

377,072

 

 

 

1,639,120

 

 

 

1,331,636

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

407,014

 

 

 

446,430

 

 

 

1,644,297

 

 

 

1,773,673

 

Restructuring, impairments and other operating items

 

175,424

 

 

 

120,227

 

 

 

214,727

 

 

 

130,285

 

Share-based compensation

 

18,558

 

 

 

45,575

 

 

 

47,926

 

 

 

159,985

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

903,258

 

 

 

913,349

 

 

 

3,608,890

 

 

 

3,866,537

 

Capital expenditures (cash)

 

295,250

 

 

 

543,226

 

 

 

1,704,811

 

 

 

1,914,282

 

Operating Free Cash Flow

$

608,008

 

 

$

370,123

 

 

$

1,904,079

 

 

$

1,952,255

 

Reconciliation of net cash flow from operating activities to Free Cash Flow (Deficit)

(unaudited):

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash flows from operating activities

$

496,213

 

$

461,185

 

 

$

1,826,398

 

$

2,366,901

Capital Expenditures (cash)

 

295,250

 

 

543,226

 

 

 

1,704,811

 

 

1,914,282

Free Cash Flow (Deficit)

$

200,963

 

$

(82,041

)

 

$

121,587

 

$

452,619

Consolidated Net Debt as of December 31, 2023(9)

CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group (in $m)

Principal

Amount

Pro Forma

Principal

Amount (9)

 

Coupon /

Margin

 

Maturity

Drawn RCF

$825

$1,575

 

SOFR+2.350%

 

2027

Term Loan

1,520

 

L+2.250%(16)

 

2025

Term Loan B-3

522

 

L+2.250%(16)

 

2026

Term Loan B-5

2,888

2,888

 

L+2.500%(16)

 

2027

Term Loan B-6

1,987

1,987

 

SOFR+4.500%

 

2028(17)

Guaranteed Notes

1,310

1,310

 

5.500%

 

2027

Guaranteed Notes

1,000

1,000

 

5.375%

 

2028

Guaranteed Notes

1,000

1,000

 

11.250%

 

2028

Guaranteed Notes

2,050

 

11.750%

 

2029

Guaranteed Notes

1,750

1,750

 

6.500%

 

2029

Guaranteed Notes

1,100

1,100

 

4.125%

 

2030

Guaranteed Notes

1,000

1,000

 

3.375%

 

2031

Guaranteed Notes

1,500

1,500

 

4.500%

 

2031

Senior Notes

750

 

5.250%

 

2024

Senior Notes

1,046

1,046

 

7.500%

 

2028

Legacy unexchanged Cequel Notes

4

4

 

7.500%

 

2028

Senior Notes

2,250

2,250

 

5.750%

 

2030

Senior Notes

2,325

2,325

 

4.625%

 

2030

Senior Notes

500

500

 

5.000%

 

2031

CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group Gross Debt

23,277

23,285

 

 

 

 

CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group Cash

(257)

(257)

 

 

 

 

CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group Net Debt

$23,020

$23,028

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group Undrawn RCF

$1,516

$767

 

 

 

 

Cablevision Lightpath LLC (in $m)

Principal Amount

 

Coupon / Margin

 

Maturity

Drawn RCF

$—

 

SOFR+3.360%

 

2025

Term Loan

582

 

SOFR+3.360%

 

2027

Senior Secured Notes

450

 

3.875%

 

2027

Senior Notes

415

 

5.625%

 

2028

Cablevision Lightpath Gross Debt

1,447

 

 

 

 

Cablevision Lightpath Cash

(26)

 

 

 

 

Cablevision Lightpath Net Debt

$1,421

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cablevision Lightpath Undrawn RCF

$100

 

 

 

 

Net Leverage Schedules as of December 31, 2023 (in $m)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CSC Holdings

Restricted

Group(18)

 

Cablevision

Lightpath LLC

 

CSC Holdings

Consolidated(19)

 

Altice USA

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Debt Consolidated(20)

$23,277

 

$1,447

 

$24,724

 

$24,724

Cash

(257)

 

(26)

 

(302)

 

(302)

Net Debt Consolidated(8)

$23,020

 

$1,421

 

$24,422

 

$24,422

LTM EBITDA

$3,366

 

$246

 

$3,609

 

$3,609

L2QA EBITDA

$3,393

 

$246

 

$3,638

 

$3,638

Net Leverage (LTM)

6.8x

 

5.8x

 

6.8x

 

6.8x

Net Leverage (L2QA)

6.8x

 

5.8x

 

6.7x

 

6.7x

WACD (%)

6.1%

 

5.4%

 

6.1%

 

6.1%

Reconciliation to Financial Reported Debt

 

 

Actual

Total Debenture and Loans from Financial Institutions (Carrying Amount)

$24,672

Unamortized financing costs, discounts and fair value adjustments, net of unamortized premiums

52

Gross Debt Consolidated(20)

24,724

Finance leases and other notes

403

Total Debt

25,127

Cash

(302)

Net Debt

$24,825

(1)

Beginning in the second quarter of 2023, mobile service revenue previously included in mobile revenue is now separately reported in residential revenue and business services revenue. In addition, mobile equipment revenue previously included in mobile revenue is now included in other revenue. Prior period amounts have been revised to conform with this presentation.

(2)

Average revenue per user (ARPU) is calculated by dividing the average monthly revenue for the respective period derived from the sale of broadband, video, telephony and mobile services to residential customers by the average number of total residential customers for the same period and excludes mobile-only customer relationships. ARPU amounts for prior periods have been adjusted to include mobile service revenue.

(3)

See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” beginning on page 8 of this release.

(4)

Transactional NPS (tNPS) represents the average monthly metric for the quarter that blends Care, Field, Retail and Sales across Fixed, Mobile, and Advanced Support.

(5)

Self-install % increase is the change in percentage of residential installs at eligible addresses choosing self-install, excluding fiber installs.

(6)

Truck rolls exclude employee initiated special request orders.

(7)

Inbounds calls refers to technical, care and support call.

(8)

Net debt, defined as the principal amount of debt less cash, and excluding finance leases and other notes.

(9)

In January 2024, CSC Holdings issued $2,050,000 in aggregate principal amount of senior guaranteed notes due 2029 which bear interest at a rate of 11.750% maturing January 31, 2029. The proceeds from the sale of these notes were used to repay the outstanding principal balance of the Term Loan B loan and the Incremental Term Loan B-3 in full, and to pay fees, costs and expenses associated with these transactions. Also in January 2024, we notified the holders of our 5.250% Senior Notes due 2024 and 5.250% Series B Senior Notes due 2024 of our intent to redeem these notes in full. We expect to draw down $750,000 under our Revolving Credit Facility to redeem these notes on February 28, 2024.

(10)

Total passings represents the estimated number of single residence homes, apartments and condominium units passed by the HFC and FTTH network in areas serviceable without further extending the transmission lines. In addition, it includes commercial establishments that have connected to our HFC and FTTH network. Broadband services were not available to approximately 30 thousand total passings and telephony services were not available to approximately 500 thousand total passings.

(11)

Total Unique Customer Relationships represent the number of households/businesses that receive at least one of the Company’s fixed-line services. Customers represent each customer account (set up and segregated by customer name and address), weighted equally and counted as one customer, regardless of size, revenue generated, or number of boxes, units, or outlets on our hybrid-fiber-coaxial (HFC) and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network. Free accounts are included in the customer counts along with all active accounts, but they are limited to a prescribed group. Most of these accounts are also not entirely free, as they typically generate revenue through pay-per-view or other pay services and certain equipment fees. Free status is not granted to regular customers as a promotion. In counting bulk Residential customers, such as an apartment building, we count each subscribing family unit within the building as one customer, but do not count the master account for the entire building as a customer. We count a bulk commercial customer, such as a hotel, as one customer, and do not count individual room units at that hotel.

(12)

Total Customer Relationship metrics do not include mobile-only customers.

(13)

Reported ending mobile lines include lines receiving free service. Adjusted mobile lines exclude additions relating to mobile lines receiving free service from all periods presented, and includes net additions from when customers previously on free service start making payments.

(14)

Represents the estimated number of single residence homes, apartments and condominium units passed by the FTTH network in areas serviceable without further extending the transmission lines. In addition, it includes commercial establishments that have connected to our FTTH network.

(15)

Represents number of households/businesses that receive at least one of the Company’s fixed-line services on our FTTH network. FTTH customers represent each customer account (set up and segregated by customer name and address), weighted equally and counted as one customer, regardless of size, revenue generated, or number of boxes, units, or outlets on our FTTH network. Free accounts are included in the customer counts along with all active accounts, but they are limited to a prescribed group. Most of these accounts are also not entirely free, as they typically generate revenue through pay-per view or other pay services and certain equipment fees. Free status is not granted to regular customers as a promotion. In counting bulk residential customers, such as an apartment building, we count each subscribing family unit within the building as one customer, but do not count the master account for the entire building as a customer. We count a bulk commercial customer, such as a hotel, as one customer, and do not count individual room units at that hotel.

(16)

These loans use Synthetic USD LIBOR, calculated as Term SOFR plus a spread adjustment.

(17)

The Term Loan B-6 is due on the earlier of (i) January 15, 2028 and (ii) April 15, 2027 if, as of such date, any Term Loan B-5 are still outstanding, unless the Term Loan B-5 maturity date has been extended to a date falling after January 15, 2028.

(18)

CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group excludes the unrestricted subsidiaries, primarily Cablevision Lightpath LLC and NY Interconnect, LLC.

(19)

CSC Holdings Consolidated includes the CSC Holdings, LLC Restricted Group and the unrestricted subsidiaries.

(20)

Principal amount of debt excluding finance leases and other notes and collateralized debt.
 
Numerical information is presented on a rounded basis using actual amounts. Minor differences in totals and percentage calculations may exist due to rounding.

