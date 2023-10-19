Altera Digital Health’s dbMotion™ Solution Named Top Clinical Data Integration and Interoperability Solution in Black Book Survey

Healthcare executives and front-line users give solution highest marks for client satisfaction and user experience

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altera Digital Health, a global health IT leader, today announced that dbMotion™ Solution earned the No. 1 ranking on Black Book Research’s list of the top clinical data integration and interoperability solutions. The ranking is based on Black Book’s survey of 4,021 health information management users at medical practices, hospitals and other healthcare organizations.





Black Book annually surveys healthcare professionals and clinicians from more than 4,600 hospitals, 600 integrated delivery networks, 2,800 clinics, 109,000 physician practices and 250 health plans. Approximately 8,000 products and services from more than 2,900 vendors are scored by respondents for 18 parameters including innovation and optimization, support and customer care, and reliability.

“With the shift to value-based care and information-blocking compliance, health data interoperability and integration have become essential to the clinical, financial and operational success of healthcare organizations everywhere,” said Richard Strong, Executive Vice President, dbMotion. “This award is not only a testament to the strength of the product, but also the dbMotion team’s unwavering focus on empowering clients to achieve their day-to-day and long-term organizational goals.”

Healthcare organizations leveraging dbMotion can integrate discrete patient data from diverse care settings, regardless of IT supplier, into a single patient record. The solution provides an actionable, longitudinal patient record with semantically normalized data, point-of-care tools and clinical analytics. With dbMotion, healthcare organizations can reduce the cost of care delivery, enable providers to deliver more informed patient care and drive better clinical outcomes.

To learn more about dbMotion, visit alterahealth.com/dbMotion.

About Altera Digital Health

A global healthcare IT leader, Altera Digital Health develops and elevates technology to connect and inspire healthier communities. Formerly the Allscripts Hospitals and Large Physician Practices business segment, Altera’s platform approach to our solutions is changing the way healthcare is delivered. Altera designs digital health services that lead healthcare to a higher place, while we guide those we partner with, all along the way. Together, with our clients, we’re bringing next-level healthcare within reach. To learn more, visit www.alterahealth.com.

