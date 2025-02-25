Altera Digital Health to Unveil Ambient Listening AI at HIMSS25

Health IT leader to showcase solutions enhancements, vision for healthcare at global conference

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altera Digital Health (booth #2532), a global health IT leader, will exhibit at the Health Information Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2025 Global Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 3–6, 2025. Attendees will have the opportunity to receive demos and learn about new solutions, services and product updates from Altera experts, such as Altera’s ambient listening artificial intelligence (AI) for clinical note documentation, new patient portals and analytics solutions. Altera will also deliver several presentations, including a session on the organization’s vision for the future of healthcare, and host a “Viva Altera” Happy Hour.

Altera’s ambient listening AI tools, developed for Sunrise™, Paragon® Denali, and TouchWorks® EHR, capture a conversation in the exam room, summarize it in the clinical note and extract the unstructured data to create structured documentation. Clients and other attendees can learn how this facilitates more natural patient–provider interactions, decreases documentation burdens for providers, and enhances the accuracy and consistency of clinical note authoring. Altera will also discuss and demo several additional new products and features, including (i) Sunrise CarePath a new patient portal; (ii) Sunrise Health Record, a new HIM solution that captures and integrates unstructured content to consolidate patient records; (iii) a prescription writer tool for Paragon Denali; (iv) a Waypoint interactive assistance tool for TouchWorks EHR users; and (v) CareInTelligence, an analytics solution for dbMotion™ that provides data standardization, visualization and reporting capabilities. Some of the above solutions are planned for general availability later in 2025.

Additionally, Altera subject matter experts will share insights on a range of topics during the following presentations:

Make your data work harder: How actionable insights enable better outcomes for your organization. Kevin Ritter, Executive Vice President, CareInMotion, Altera Digital Health, will discuss how advanced analytics will enable organizations to make more informed decisions with greater efficiency. (Tuesday, March 4, 10:30–10:50 a.m., Interop and Smart Experience Pavilion, booth C3318-14, and Wednesday, March 5, 3:00–3:20 p.m., booth #2532.)

Shared goals and measured results: Why Altera is doubling down on client outcomes. Ben Scharfe, Executive Vice President, AI, Altera Digital Health, will elaborate on Altera's vision for the future of healthcare as well as the company's client-centric approach and evolution. (Tuesday, March 4, 12:00–12:20 p.m., booth #2532.)

Revolutionizing healthcare IT: Leveraging AI to enhance efficiency and cost effectiveness at Altera Digital Health. Dr. Bob Taylor, Chief Product Strategist, Altera Digital Health, will discuss how Altera is leveraging Microsoft and EPAM technology to improve operational efficiency, optimize costs and set the stage for future technology modernization. (Wednesday, March 5, 11:00–11:20 a.m., Microsoft booth #2221.)

"Cool, but how will it actually work?": AI complexities in a practical healthcare landscape. Scharfe will provide a realistic roadmap for navigating the complexities of AI integration and showcase real-world applications within Altera's product suite. (Wednesday, March 5, 12:00–12:20 p.m., booth #2532.)

For the full schedule of Altera’s theater presentations at HIMSS, visit the Altera at HIMSS site.

Altera will also host an in-booth “Viva Altera” Happy Hour on March 4 from 4:30–5:30 p.m. Attendees are welcome to join and discuss industry trends with Altera leaders while enjoying refreshments, light fare and live entertainment, including a DJ and a local magician.

“At Altera, we measure our success based on the outcomes of our clients. Driving positive outcomes by addressing their most pressing needs is the backbone of our vision,” said Marcus Perez, President, Altera Digital Health. “All of the developments we’re highlighting at HIMSS25 are the culmination of our pursuit to better enable clinicians, evolve healthcare organizations and empower patients. I’m excited for our team to connect with clients and partners at the conference to show how we’re bringing this vision to life and elevating healthcare experiences for all.”

Learn how Altera is bringing next-level healthcare within reach by visiting alterahealth.com and stopping by booth #2532 at HIMSS25.

