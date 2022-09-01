Altamira Announces Advanced Technical Exploitation Program II (ATEP II) Contract Extension

DAYTON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) awarded a one-year contract extension to Altamira Technologies for the ATEP II Contract.

“We are excited to continue our work with NASIC under the ATEP II contract. This extension provides us with greater opportunities to support NASIC’s critical mission and continue the outstanding relationship we have built with them since the start of ATEP II in 2014,” said Blaine J. Worthington, Altamira’s Chief Operating Officer.

Altamira and its teammates will perform the work at NASIC, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and other locations. The contract modification increases the overall ceiling from an estimated value of $960,000,000 to $1,240,000,000. The modification also extends the ordering period by one year.

Since 2012 Altamira has supported NASIC, providing innovation in analytics, exploitation, software and systems development, and scientific demonstrations. As the mission evolves and NASIC continues to protect our nation, Altamira will continue to support this mission through innovation and delivery of new and improved ways to exploit intelligence for NASIC and its partners.

About Altamira

Altamira advances National Security missions with intelligence solutions that are informed by mission experts and delivered by elite technical talent. Altamira has served Intelligence Community (IC) and Department of Defense (DoD) customers with deep support to space-based, cyber, and intelligence tradecraft mission sets for over two decades.

